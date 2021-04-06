 Skip to content
(Independent)   Experts predict Covid 19 will eventually become a seasonal infection much like the flu or common colds   (independent.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yuuuup.

I just hope it's a single yearly dose.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not yet enough data to say rather or not the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines provide sterilising immunity.

This is scaremongering at best.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had a competent government that would just mandate vaccines and stop letting these anti science fark drag us back to the dark age.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yuuuup.

I just hope it's a single yearly dose.


Same.

It's pretty obvious that's going to be the case, but we need to keep the stupid virus at bay first instead of letting it constantly mutate by spreading it.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?


Because not everyone can safely get immunized.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?


Because it requires a team effort to defeat this virus.

The fact people don't get that is why we're struggling to control it.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would agree it's seasonal. It's hung on thru 5 seasons already.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.


Cancer patients, yep.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 500k more people dying of it a year.  Good job MAGAts.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lectos: With 500k more people dying of it a year.  Good job MAGAts.


A large portion of anti-vaxxers are no MAGATs. The Qanon morons will not be convinced. There are a hell of a lot of people that can be however through proper messaging and education. The fact that White Republican Males who said they would not get the vaccine went from over 50% to in the 30%s in a month's time is promising. What that indicates is not all hope is lost.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Im cool with it.

That means a certain number of anti-vax dummies are guaranteed to exit the gene pool every year.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?


Because mutations can occur at any single infection. Sometimes mutations mean more lethality. Sometimes mutations mean evading the current defense mechanisms the body has.

Stop being so farking selfish and get vaccinated. Amusingly vaccination is the most selfish AND most altruistic thing people can do right now. The sooner you're fully vaccinated, the sooner you can go back to screaming at minimum wage employees and the sooner this whole ordeal could possibly be over for everyone.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They were predicting that about a year ago, after our attempt failed to eradicate it via containment/quarantine/lockdown.  The only difference is that last year we didn't know if we would be able to develop an effective vaccine.  Now we do know.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.


Maybe?!?!

My sister was vaccinated during a course of chemo.
YMMV.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brax33: There's not yet enough data to say rather or not the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines provide sterilising immunity.

This is scaremongering at best.

"Covid-19 - could eventually become no more infectious than the common cold, reappearing seasonally alongside other coronavirus pathogens in the form of mild symptoms"

is pretty weak scaremongering.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, but it won't be as deadly for most people who become infected due to previous infection or vaccine.  It also won't spread as rapidly due to previous infection or vaccine.

Spanish flu hung around for 30+ years after the original pandemic ended.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh goody.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.

Maybe?!?!

My sister was vaccinated during a course of chemo.
YMMV.


From what I have heard, the most common people who have been instructed by their doctors not to get thr vaccine have or had cancer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.


And no immunization is 100%
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.


I have a friend who beat leukemia and discovered that his Pfizer vaccine didn't take probably because L left his immune system broken in some special way. Doctors are trying to figure out why exactly his broken immune system isn't working with the newfangled vaccine to help him and others. He'd made a lot of travel plans too :-(
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

And no immunization is 100%


No, but if enough people are at 90% and are not vectors, it is basically the same effect. I mean, how often do you hear about people getting Polio now? Until Anti-Vaxxers starting really becoming prominent, Measles was pretty much a non issue.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why would covid-19 be seasonal when the other coronavirus outbreaks weren't?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: SpectroBoy: the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.

Maybe?!?!

My sister was vaccinated during a course of chemo.
YMMV.

From what I have heard, the most common people who have been instructed by their doctors not to get thr vaccine have or had cancer.


Cancer treatments can be hard enough on your body without adding vaccine complications. Could be that.

Also, some cancers and treatments injure the immune system making a vaccine at that time a wasted effort. Could be that.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.

I have a friend who beat leukemia and discovered that his Pfizer vaccine didn't take probably because L left his immune system broken in some special way. Doctors are trying to figure out why exactly his broken immune system isn't working with the newfangled vaccine to help him and others. He'd made a lot of travel plans too :-(


Yeah that stinks. As if life isn't already hard enough and fraught with concern about cancer coming back, cancer survivors have to worry about some dickhead giving them COVID because they can but won't get vaccinated because reasons. Not gonna lie, I was on my ass for 2 days from Moderna 2nd shot, but that is a small price to pay.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: SpectroBoy: the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.

Maybe?!?!

My sister was vaccinated during a course of chemo.
YMMV.

From what I have heard, the most common people who have been instructed by their doctors not to get thr vaccine have or had cancer.


A lot of modern cancer treatment involves attempts to medically stimulate the patient's immune system to more vigorously attack cancer cells.  To the point where they'll monitor patients specifically for signs that their immune system is going apeshiat in response to the meds and vigorously attacking healthy tissue instead.

The best modern cancer treatments are usually very personalized, so too I suspect the vaccination advice should be.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: thealgorerhythm: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

And no immunization is 100%

No, but if enough people are at 90% and are not vectors, it is basically the same effect. I mean, how often do you hear about people getting Polio now? Until Anti-Vaxxers starting really becoming prominent, Measles was pretty much a non issue.


Very true.

That said, a question I'm wrestling with is do I take my vaccinated wife and older kids (plus one unvaccinated younger kid) to go visit with my antivaxxer relatives this summer who we haven't seen for two years?

What's my immunity worth when I'm surrounded by a small town of antivaxxers? What about my youngest who will probably still be unvaccinated?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?


So the vast majority of vaccines are held by the wealthiest nations. They are hoarding them. It's fitting as they were the ones that turned a controllable pandemic into a race to the bottom on who can react worse and kill the most. The rest of the nations are left to twist in the proverbial wind. Their contributions will be vaccine resistant strains of Covid, which will find their ways to the wealthy nations and render our vaccination efforts useless.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yuuuup.

I just hope it's a single yearly dose.

Same.

It's pretty obvious that's going to be the case, but we need to keep the stupid virus at bay first instead of letting it constantly mutate by spreading it.


Not possible.  Citation: Repuglican Nurglish.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seasonal?  Like herpes or crabs?
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Experts" said it would take months to get that boat unstuck.
 
groverpm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brax33: There's not yet enough data to say rather or not the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines provide sterilising immunity.

This is scaremongering at best.


lectos: With 500k more people dying of it a year.  Good job MAGAts.


Did either of you RTFA?  "Dr Brownstein's prediction coincided with a recent study that said SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - could eventually become no more infectious than the common cold, reappearing seasonally alongside other coronavirus pathogens in the form of mild symptoms." Even if we had no vaccines it would likely, given time, become seasonal with symptoms that could be liked to those of the flu or common cold. Four of the viruses that cause the common cold are corona viruses. We've been here before.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: "Experts" said it would take months to get that boat unstuck.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

So the vast majority of vaccines are held by the wealthiest nations. They are hoarding them. It's fitting as they were the ones that turned a controllable pandemic into a race to the bottom on who can react worse and kill the most. The rest of the nations are left to twist in the proverbial wind. Their contributions will be vaccine resistant strains of Covid, which will find their ways to the wealthy nations and render our vaccination efforts useless.


Hoarding implies "had a needless surplus". We have not yet vaccinated everyone that wants to and in many places, it is still difficult to get vaccinated. There is nothing wrong with taking care of your own nation before aiding others.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

So the vast majority of vaccines are held by the wealthiest nations. They are hoarding them. It's fitting as they were the ones that turned a controllable pandemic into a race to the bottom on who can react worse and kill the most. The rest of the nations are left to twist in the proverbial wind. Their contributions will be vaccine resistant strains of Covid, which will find their ways to the wealthy nations and render our vaccination efforts useless.

Hoarding implies "had a needless surplus". We have not yet vaccinated everyone that wants to and in many places, it is still difficult to get vaccinated. There is nothing wrong with taking care of your own nation before aiding others.


American Exceptionalism states that the wealthy should privilege and the rest should get exploited. The US refuses to actually do anything substantive to address the pandemic and slow its progress- except to let people die as they squat on way more vaccinations than they can use.

The Pandemic Can't End While Wealthy Nations Hoard Shots

https://www.wired.com/story/the-pande​m​ic-cant-end-while-wealthy-nations-hoar​d-shots/
 
RainDawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SansNeural: brax33: There's not yet enough data to say rather or not the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines provide sterilising immunity.

This is scaremongering at best.

"Covid-19 - could eventually become no more infectious than the common cold, reappearing seasonally alongside other coronavirus pathogens in the form of mild symptoms" is pretty weak scaremongering.


What's the opposite of scare-mongering? False reassurances?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?


Because what happens to them can also kill or maim you.

You know what natural selection is, right? What do you suppose natural selection will do when there's 110 million unvaccinated Americans in constant contact with 220 million vaccinated Americans?

And that's even ignoring what will happen in the rest of the world - which almost certainly won't be vaccinated for another couple years - where in large parts of the world COVID will continue to circulate freely, free to combine strains and mutate. Strains that will continue to be introduced to the unvaccinated US population, where they will continue to circulate and develop.

Public health is not something which is solved by letting everyone just do whatever the fark they want. Your neighbors actions have consequences for you and your family - nevermind the people who have legitimate medical reasons they can't get vaccinated. Enough selfish, delusional, arrogant, and/or ignorant people and eventually we could be pretty close to back to square one.
 
sys_64738
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groverpm: brax33: There's not yet enough data to say rather or not the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines provide sterilising immunity.

This is scaremongering at best.

lectos: With 500k more people dying of it a year.  Good job MAGAts.

Did either of you RTFA?  "Dr Brownstein's prediction coincided with a recent study that said SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - could eventually become no more infectious than the common cold, reappearing seasonally alongside other coronavirus pathogens in the form of mild symptoms." Even if we had no vaccines it would likely, given time, become seasonal with symptoms that could be liked to those of the flu or common cold. Four of the viruses that cause the common cold are corona viruses. We've been here before.


This is Fark. Of course they didn't RTFA. This article is very good news, unless you somehow believe the alternative is eradicating CoV-2 completely (which is exceedingly unlikely with the number of antivax morons still out there.)
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Interesting tag? Was obvious tag down with the flu or something?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RainDawg: SansNeural: brax33: There's not yet enough data to say rather or not the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines provide sterilising immunity.

This is scaremongering at best.

"Covid-19 - could eventually become no more infectious than the common cold, reappearing seasonally alongside other coronavirus pathogens in the form of mild symptoms" is pretty weak scaremongering.

What's the opposite of scare-mongering? False reassurances?


To me it's just people talking.  In this case "experts" musing publicly, which I think maybe they shouldn't do.  Quiet and involved conversations with other experts would be a real nice thing for them to be doing.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sys_64738: groverpm: brax33: There's not yet enough data to say rather or not the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines provide sterilising immunity.

This is scaremongering at best.

lectos: With 500k more people dying of it a year.  Good job MAGAts.

Did either of you RTFA?  "Dr Brownstein's prediction coincided with a recent study that said SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - could eventually become no more infectious than the common cold, reappearing seasonally alongside other coronavirus pathogens in the form of mild symptoms." Even if we had no vaccines it would likely, given time, become seasonal with symptoms that could be liked to those of the flu or common cold. Four of the viruses that cause the common cold are corona viruses. We've been here before.

This is Fark. Of course they didn't RTFA. This article is very good news, unless you somehow believe the alternative is eradicating CoV-2 completely (which is exceedingly unlikely with the number of antivax morons still out there.)


"Given time"?

How much time are we talking about here?
 
farker99
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.


My wife is a stage 4, metastatic cancer patient. She got her first jab 3 weeks ago and gets the second a week Saturday. Having cancer is not a reason to avoid the jab. So say all of the oncologists I've spoken with.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: the money is in the banana stand: thealgorerhythm: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

And no immunization is 100%

No, but if enough people are at 90% and are not vectors, it is basically the same effect. I mean, how often do you hear about people getting Polio now? Until Anti-Vaxxers starting really becoming prominent, Measles was pretty much a non issue.

Very true.

That said, a question I'm wrestling with is do I take my vaccinated wife and older kids (plus one unvaccinated younger kid) to go visit with my antivaxxer relatives this summer who we haven't seen for two years?

What's my immunity worth when I'm surrounded by a small town of antivaxxers? What about my youngest who will probably still be unvaccinated?


Don't go, and tell them why. There needs to be a price paid for this behavior, since apparently "I might kill someone I love with my selfishness" doesn't seem to weigh on them.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

So the vast majority of vaccines are held by the wealthiest nations. They are hoarding them. It's fitting as they were the ones that turned a controllable pandemic into a race to the bottom on who can react worse and kill the most. The rest of the nations are left to twist in the proverbial wind. Their contributions will be vaccine resistant strains of Covid, which will find their ways to the wealthy nations and render our vaccination efforts useless.

Hoarding implies "had a needless surplus". We have not yet vaccinated everyone that wants to and in many places, it is still difficult to get vaccinated. There is nothing wrong with taking care of your own nation before aiding others.

American Exceptionalism states that the wealthy should privilege and the rest should get exploited. The US refuses to actually do anything substantive to address the pandemic and slow its progress- except to let people die as they squat on way more vaccinations than they can use.

The Pandemic Can't End While Wealthy Nations Hoard Shots

https://www.wired.com/story/the-pandem​ic-cant-end-while-wealthy-nations-hoar​d-shots/


Wut? With very few exceptions, wealth does not dictate if you can get the vaccine. Its administration varies state to state. If they are throwing away doses at the end of the day, perhaps they should open vaccinations up to everyone or at least reserve time for the current group and after that time, anyone who wants it can get it. In Houston at least, one of the boxes you can check on the form is "I am here as part of the no waste policy" of which I was a benefactor. While not in the 1b group, I got my vaccination. There are millions of people waiting to get theirs as well.

You are grasping at straws saying the US is not doing anything substantive. Vaccinating people at such a rapid rate is VERY effective. FORCING people to get vaccinated is walking a very fine line. Restricting all travel? What do you count as substantive? We have already redirected AstraZenaca vaccine doses to our neighbors. I am sure globally, leading nations will do this once their populations are taken care of as well.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.


My mom's oncologist told her to get the Jab
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farker99: the money is in the banana stand: LL316: PapermonkeyExpress: If you're immunized, why the FARK do you care what happens to them?

Because not everyone can safely get immunized.

Cancer patients, yep.

My wife is a stage 4, metastatic cancer patient. She got her first jab 3 weeks ago and gets the second a week Saturday. Having cancer is not a reason to avoid the jab. So say all of the oncologists I've spoken with.


Not saying they are wrong, but I am sure there are factors. Houston is the leading cancer research and treatment center probably in the world and I have spoken to at leat a half dozen people who have had cancer and were instructed not to get the vaccine. These were not people currently undergoing treatment.
 
