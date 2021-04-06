 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Check the weather before you set off on your 40km journey to evade quarantine regulations by skiing across the border. Failure to do so may result in your hospitalisation, becoming a Fark headline   (euronews.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Forty kilometers?   That's only 24.8 miles.

Plus, how do we know he was trying to evade COVID restrictions?   Maybe he was hunting trolls or looking for the heavy water plant at Vermork.  All kinds of possible explanations.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he have nothing to declare but a very rare cello?
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He tried to explain that he had just seen the classic film "Cool Runnings" for the first time which inspired him to try out for the Norwegian Olympic basketball team but he had left his basketball back in Norfjnsktagl so he was hurrying over to get it so he could start practicing.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was just pining for the fjords.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doesn't the reindeer herder who rescued him have to quarantine now?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: He was just pining for the fjords.


Now, he prefers keeping on his back.

/lovely plumage
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Did he have nothing to declare but a very rare cello?


Dammit!

The Living Daylights - Snow Chase
Youtube 2QZuOQZ1HC4
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, border's closed. Møøse out front shoulda told ya.
 
Tex570
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But, after about 25 kilometres, the skier got caught in bad weather. He was first rescued by a reindeer breeder, who then handed him over to two fishermen a few kilometres away near Lake Essandsjø until rescue services arrived, Rønning said.

The most Scandinavian sentence I've ever read...
 
