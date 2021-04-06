 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Are you an adult? After April 19th go get your vaccine   (pix11.com) divider line
75
    More: PSA, White House, President of the United States, Democratic Party, administration official, President Joe Biden, Thomas Jefferson, Washington, D.C., NewsNation Biden plans  
75 Comments     (+0 »)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental or chronological age?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already done.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we allocate them based on demand so that we're not wasting shots in, say, Texas where no one wants them and instead distribute vaccines to states where people actually want them and can't get them because there aren't enough to go around?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/got #2 last week.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Getting my first one tomorrow!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shot #2 today!
 
Bruscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We live in a red state. An insufficient number of eligible people were getting vaccinated. So, it was opened to everyone about two weeks ago. We got our initial shots last week and have appointments pending for the second shots.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.

Some people are getting in - but I know 'essential workers' who are still waiting in some lines while people under 30 were vaccinated in others.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), the distribution requirements of the vaccine aren't very user/distributor friendly. If people don't show up, the vaccine goes to waste.  I got my shot because I was on a waiting list in case people didn't show up for their shot.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Getting #2 Thursday.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't get vaccinated for love nor money.

My younger buddy got an appointment.

For July 13th.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Age limits have already dropped precipitously here in FL.  But now we have a distribution problem.  Plenty of vials, but not enough people/places to administer the shot.

My friend was just diagnosed with kidney disease and she wants the shot.  Can't get an appointment anywhere in the county.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Shot #2 today!


Same here. Let's high five now, before the arm soreness sets in.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
go where exactly?  that has been the problem.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Round 2 is next Wednesday for me.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If there isn't yet enough vaccine for everyone, what do we accomplish by making more people eligible? Why not get the ones who are eligible now but haven't been able to get an appointment first?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got Fauci Ouchie #2 last Saturday.

Heading in to NYC to lick the subway turnstiles next week.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Doing a little happy dance since I'm getting #1 in about 3 hours, no thanks to our utterly useless health insurance web site.  Wife gets hers about 3 hours later.

/"We are now accepting 1A and 1B"
//Selector rejects you unless you're 1A
///Lie about being 1A, no appointments anywhere within a 60 miles radius for the next month
////Local grocery store- "No appointments here, but enter 17011 into this Zip code box to find the two huge sites we're running next town over tomorrow."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eligible does not mean you can actually get one. As a test I put in my zip code and claimed I was eligible here in Virginia (I'm currently not) and it said the closest place for me to get a vaccine was Baltimore, MD....where only people who live or work in MD can get one. I do neither.
 
MHudson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: If there isn't yet enough vaccine for everyone, what do we accomplish by making more people eligible? Why not get the ones who are eligible now but haven't been able to get an appointment first?


The point is that we have gotten through enough people where it makes sense.
 
wild9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I took advice I saw posters here on Fark mention....could not find an appointment in my area so I looked in deep red counties and found plenty of appointments available. It's an hour away but I'll get the single dose Saturday.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Getting my first one tomorrow!


I'm getting my second one tomorrow!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

asciibaron: go where exactly?  that has been the problem.


https://vaccinefinder.org
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Getting jabbed at 1:00 this afternoon! Thanks Vaccine fairy!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wild9: I took advice I saw posters here on Fark mention....could not find an appointment in my area so I looked in deep red counties and found plenty of appointments available. It's an hour away but I'll get the single dose Saturday.


That's how we got my MIL her doses in February.

I got my first Moderna dose by being on a cancellation callback list at Rite Aid 5mins away.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: OdradekRex: Shot #2 today!

Same here. Let's high five now, before the arm soreness sets in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Can we allocate them based on demand so that we're not wasting shots in, say, Texas where no one wants them and instead distribute vaccines to states where people actually want them and can't get them because there aren't enough to go around?


I didn't realize every person in Texas was against getting vaccinated. I guess the 12,808,243 Texans that were vaccinated as of yesterday are imaginary people
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: If there isn't yet enough vaccine for everyone, what do we accomplish by making more people eligible? Why not get the ones who are eligible now but haven't been able to get an appointment first?


If the vaccines are sitting on the shelves, they should go to the next group if they show up.  Waiting for "Group A" to get vaccines when they aren't showing up is making the people in Groups B-Z who want the vaccine wait for no reason.

It's like boarding an airplane.  Sure, 1st class gets seated 1st, but it they don't show up, the seats open up for everyone.  The plane won't keep everyone waiting forever regardless of why they haven't arrived.
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I get my second on the 18th, wife gets her 2nd on the 23rd, and older boy gets his 2nd on the 26th, Ohio opened to all 16+ about 2 weeks ago. Getting appointments lined up wasn't the easiest process, but it wasn't that difficult either, a few hours of work between the 3 of us. I'm sure if we were willing to wait we could have just contacted our primary care doctor and scheduled it for whenever the hospital system decided to fit us in.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 480x362] [View Full Size image _x_]


/got #2 last week.


Adult board games?
8.7.3
 
Auggie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
North Carolina has actually been really good with their appointments and general distribution. I got my first last week, and got the notification of my second shot appointment while I was waiting to get the first shot. That's efficiency !
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I can't get vaccinated for love nor money.

My younger buddy got an appointment.

For July 13th.


What state are you in?

/ Virginia here
// First jab down, second 4/20
/// nice
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maine opens up on the 9th.  So I've still got time.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As an aside, I work as a care manager in an insurance agency. I have a caseload of about 400 members and I've probably asked about half of them by now if they're going to get vaccinated. We have a whole team to set up to help people schedule appointments/transportation. Of about 200 people, I've had maybe 5 say they'll get it. :/
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Mental or chronological age?


Dolly Parton had a great line on getting her vaccine: "I'm old enough and I'm smart enough."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Shot #2 today!


Prepare to be sleepy!
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldJames: AdmirableSnackbar: Can we allocate them based on demand so that we're not wasting shots in, say, Texas where no one wants them and instead distribute vaccines to states where people actually want them and can't get them because there aren't enough to go around?

I didn't realize every person in Texas was against getting vaccinated. I guess the 12,808,243 Texans that were vaccinated as of yesterday are imaginary people


The next time that guy says anything truthful will be a first.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
no thx
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm in GA, I got my first one last Tuesday.  Just went to Walgreens website and picked the store near my office and made an appointment.  There were about 5 other people there getting the shot too, but nothing crazy.  Only had to wait about 5 minutes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, this may come as a shock to you but there are countries other than the US.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Get my first one today!  Yay Colorado
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Got my first shot Saturday. Arm hurt like a biatch and felt like I was in a fog. Luckily booze cleared that up. Seems like everybody here is catching the Covid so looks like I got it just in time. I thought we were done with this crap. This isn't Florida for fark sake.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Playing hooky off work this afternoon to get my second. I'm already planning my binge-watching playlist for when the side effects keep me home tomorrow.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
THANK YOU NEW YORK for actually making this process easy and available.

And whatever you think of him, lulzy kudos to Cuomo for trolling the state with his Big Announcement announcement, making everyone think he was resigning, only to announce a vaccination ad campaign.

Well played, Pervy Governor Man. Well played.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hey Subby, this may come as a shock to you but there are countries other than the US.


THE HELL YOU SAY????
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hey Subby, this may come as a shock to you but there are countries other than the US.


Lol, no there isn't. I bet you think the earth is round too. Sheep.
 
Bruce the Deuce [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the safety studies to be completed (2025) to make a decision.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Getting my first one tomorrow!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: If there isn't yet enough vaccine for everyone, what do we accomplish by making more people eligible? Why not get the ones who are eligible now but haven't been able to get an appointment first?


Kick your state in the ass.

My state is wide open for appointments. My youngest became eligible this morning at 8:30 am and had the shot at 8:45.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: baronbloodbath: I can't get vaccinated for love nor money.

My younger buddy got an appointment.

For July 13th.

What state are you in?

/ Virginia here
// First jab down, second 4/20
/// nice


New Jersey.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Jadedgrl: Getting my first one tomorrow!

[Fark user image image 500x636]


Lol, I specifically wanted the Pfizer and was lucky enough to find a local hospital willing to jab me with some! I know a lot of people say it doesn't make a difference but what can I say? I'm picky.
 
