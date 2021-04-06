 Skip to content
(TMZ)   New Cheeto flavor Flaming Hot Bullets not a big hit with the first kid to try it   (tmz.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Flamas o Plomo"

--Pablo Escobar
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?


It was shot
Through something
And wound up in the bag
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to check that I wasn't in the Politics tab.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?


Yeah, it looks more like some sort of valve or connector to me.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?


That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana
 
Fursecution
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.


Aren't all workplaces in Montana required to have a shooting range as part of the employee rec area?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.


People putting stuff in to bags of food for attention on facebook is also likely and the easiest answer here.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y.N.RichKids - Hot Cheetos & Takis [HD]
Youtube 7YLy4j8EZIk
 
Fursecution
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana


Are you trying to summon him?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long before we find out the kid is a racist or misogynist?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

Yeah, it looks more like some sort of valve or connector to me.


Agreed. That really doesn't look like a bullet. Either way the factory is going to have an inspection on their metal detectors. There are supposed to be checks to prevent metal contamination in food.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: Rapmaster2000: Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Are you trying to summon him?


Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana is my favorite Scooby Doo villain.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: So how long before we find out the kid is a racist or misogynist?


You are a prime candidate for my "delete social media because it's rotting your brain, and also.go.to therapy" campaign.

Rent free.  24/7.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana


We've got some good family names out here. Norunner, Kicking Woman, Standing Rock, Yellow Kidney...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: winedrinkingman: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.

People putting stuff in to bags of food for attention on facebook is also likely and the easiest answer here.


Username checks out.

I keed (and I agree with you)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana

Bow Horn Weasel of Elmo, Montana


scratcha-scratcha-scratcha....NEEZZZZZ​Z PEEERRRRCCCCCEEEEE!

/native american rave intro
//Native EDM needs to be a genre
///lots of flutes
 
jackandwater
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?


It is just the slug, no cartridge.  And it was either a bad firing or someone beat it out of the cartridge with a hammer.

\\my 2 cents.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.


Or someone went postal and it wasn't reported because of illegal workers
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Flaming hot bullets?  Isn't using WP rounds a war crime now?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not a bullet.

It's a brass or copper fitting that broke off some machinery.

If it *WAS* a bullet, given the damaged "nose", it would have been fired, meaning their would be rifling engraved on the body.   And the damage looks more like it was sheared off, not like it hit something nose first.

Plus, no jacketed bullet that I'm aware of has a cannelure that close to the base of the bullet.  That looks more like a groove for an o-ring.   The second ring up near the "nose" of the bullet also looks like an o-ring groove, not a cannelure.

It's funny how we don't see the object end-on either from the front or the back, too.   For all we know it's a hollow tube.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: meaning their would be rifling engraved on the body.


sed 's/their/there/g'
 
Netrngr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

1funguy: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

It was shot
Through something
And wound up in the bag


Doubt it there are no rifling marks on the sides of the bullet so it doesn't appear to be shot. No lands and grooves = not shot. It could be a bullet but it was either dropped in by a pissed off employee or by the guys filing the claim with them.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: jake_lex: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

Yeah, it looks more like some sort of valve or connector to me.

Agreed. That really doesn't look like a bullet. Either way the factory is going to have an inspection on their metal detectors. There are supposed to be checks to prevent metal contamination in food.


Having worked in a food production environment I can say you are correct that there are supposed to be but who can say if its working properly. A lot of times these things fail and you kinda have to guess if they are still working. That said the most common method is a magnet which wont attract a bullet. Lead/copper isnt ferrous so it won't be picked up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.


Doesn't look to be fired. No rifling marks on it. Unless it was a smooth bore musket. Does dittybopper live around there?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.


No, it's exceptionally not likely, because it's not a bullet.

It's some kind of copper or brass fitting with grooves for O-rings that got sheared off a production machine.

I've seen plenty of fired bullets in my time.  This is what a cannelured bullet looks like:

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


This looks more like a piece of some kind of food-grade injector not dissimilar to the fuel injector you would find in a car engine:

gmfullsize.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: winedrinkingman: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

That appears to be a hollow point that did not properly expand.  It could have either been picked up by a worker, who found it on their way to work, and it somehow ended up in the bag, or it could have been fired through the air, and came down through the roof of the facility that makes cheetos, and ended up in the cheetos that were getting bagged.  That actually is a lot more likely than you would think.

Doesn't look to be fired. No rifling marks on it. Unless it was a smooth bore musket. Does dittybopper live around there?


I don't own a musket.  Every flintlock I have is rifled.  The only smoothbore I have is a modern shotgun.

Plus, you don't shoot jacketed bullets in flintlocks.  Dead soft lead balls only.

And setting all that aside, you'd still see some kind of marks from firing.  And I don't see any.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Private_Citizen: jake_lex: brantgoose: Is that really a bullet? It looks like something that fell off of a machine. It seems too short for a bullet and why does it have that thing on the side?

Yeah, it looks more like some sort of valve or connector to me.

Agreed. That really doesn't look like a bullet. Either way the factory is going to have an inspection on their metal detectors. There are supposed to be checks to prevent metal contamination in food.

Having worked in a food production environment I can say you are correct that there are supposed to be but who can say if its working properly. A lot of times these things fail and you kinda have to guess if they are still working. That said the most common method is a magnet which wont attract a bullet. Lead/copper isnt ferrous so it won't be picked up.


I've designed some equipment for food processing facilities. They weren't fans of plastic parts as it was Super hard to detect plastic contamination if a chunk broke off. At least with aluminum, copper, brass, etc you can use a metal detector.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cantechletter.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: This is what a cannelured bullet looks like:


Notice how the cannelures are all at least half-way up the body of the bullet, and often much closer to the nose.

This is because you need to seat the bullet far enough into the casing so that it won't be easily pushed out of alignment or even pulled out easily.  You need that long bearing surface for friction and stability, and you seat the bullet up to the cannelure and crimp it there.

You *DON'T* put a cannelure that far down near the base of a bullet.

Some old-fashioned 19th Century-style lead bullets have grease grooves that far back, but they are much wider because they have to hold a significant amount of grease/wax/etc. to lubricate the bullet and keep the black powder fouling soft.   I can't recall ever seeing a jacketed bullet with grease grooves, but I won't swear they don't exist, *BUT* you'd know because the grooves would be wider, and they'd be closer, and there would be more of them.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More pics. I'm with Ditty on this one, never an on end view. If it's hollow, it's 100% not a bullet. Also, no groves visible.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
