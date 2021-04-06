 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   These Scenic Rim Jobs could help you discover your new passion   (boingboing.net) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The preview still on that video freaked me out for a second,, until I realized that Hat Lady's hand was in front of Other Lady's face - that brief second of "Oh God, the aliens aren't bothering to hide it any longer" was like no rim job ever.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scenic Rim isn't some ordinary shiathole, apparently. It has what it takes to take your breath away.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hear it's unremarkable.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hear it's scenic
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You have to go Down Under for the Scenic Rim Job.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: I hear it's scenic


I see that its odorous
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do they have an ATM there?
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am holding out for a Pacific Rim job.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hello Governor!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
