(StudyFinds) Regretting a one-night stand doesn't really stop men or women from having more one-night stands in the future, according to a new study.
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The porcelain prayer doesn't have any conviction behind it either.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ric Romero reporting.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, both sexes will likely repeat their decisions about casual sex regardless of how much they regret their last encounter.

Huh. It's almost like the immediate, in-the-moment desire to have strings-free sex can often outweigh more comprehensive long-term thinking about what's best for your mental and emotional health. Maybe they should do more research on that.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost like the immediate, in-the-moment desire to have strings-free sex can often outweigh more comprehensive long-term thinking about what's best for your mental and emotional health.


Now now, we can't be having any of that fanciful big word using logical type statements here.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only regret I have is if they she catches me trying to leave before she wakes up.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It would be weird if it did.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. It's almost like the immediate, in-the-moment desire to have strings-free sex can often outweigh more comprehensive long-term thinking about what's best for your mental and emotional health. Maybe they should do more research on that.


So what I'm hearing is that you think scientists should have more one-night stands. Probably a good idea. Might loosen those nerds up a little.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who? Who are these women?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are some one night stands I regret. But thankfully, with age comes the ability to make much better decisions about my one night stands and friends being good friends.
 
Creoena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You'd think people would appreciate symmetry and have a nightstand next to each side of the bed but noooo...they have a single nightstand next to all of their beds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not the act you regret, it's the person you did it with.  So unless you're having 1 night stands with the same person multiple times, it shouldn't effect your willingness to have them with other people.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does regretting not having them allow you to have more?
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blatz514: The only regret I have is if they she catches me trying to leave before she wakes up.


I had a book decades ago on sex and weight loss, conveniently listing the calories burned with various acts. Apparently dropping a pocket full of change on a hard wood floor while sneaking out burns a lot of calories. Other than the actual acts, meeting the husband coming in as you go out was a leading calorie burner.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've had bad one night stands, but more of them good. There's always a risk, but it doesn't mean to not go for the reward. (I'm still friends with most of my one-nighters, country bars make for kind of a everyone's been with everyone situation)
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

debug: ...unless you're having 1 night stands with the same person multiple times...


I think you and I have different ideas of what constitutes a "ONE NIGHT stand."
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark: repeatedly disappointing recent sexual partners since 1999.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Creoena: You'd think people would appreciate symmetry and have a nightstand next to each side of the bed but noooo...they have a single nightstand next to all of their beds.

[Fark user image 500x375]


I'd wipe down that remote.
 
Zafler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Creoena: You'd think people would appreciate symmetry and have a nightstand next to each side of the bed but noooo...they have a single nightstand next to all of their beds.

[Fark user image 500x375]


That's a great example of Comically Missing The Point.

/TvTropes link, you've been warned.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NEWS
Study: Casual Sex Only Rewarding For First Few Decades
9/05/07 1:05AM

ARLINGTON, VA-An alarming new study published in the International Journal of Sexual Health reveals that casual sex, the practice of engaging in frequent, spontaneous sexual encounters with new and exciting partners, may only provide unimaginable pleasure and heart-pounding exhilaration for, at most, 25 to 30 years.
"People who choose to participate in random, no-strings-attached lovemaking sessions with sexually adventurous strangers should be advised that this type of behavior is only incredibly liberating for the first quarter-century or so," said Dr. Loren Sullivan of Yale University, who coauthored the study on the long-term side effects of living out one's wildest fantasies on a semi-weekly basis. "Though sometimes it can be longer."

This couple may be having fun now, but there could be cause for regret a quarter-lifetime later, researchers say.
The study observed 100 sexually active volunteers who were not tied down by dull, passionless relationships and were therefore able to have sex with whomever they wanted, whenever they wanted. A control group of individuals who were married or had otherwise allowed their erogenous zones to fall into complete and utter numbness was also monitored for comparison.
Researchers found that those who regularly achieved mind-blowing orgasms without the expectation of commitment often experienced mild feelings of loneliness and a passing regret after as little as three decades of pure physical bliss free of emotional complication.
"There's a troubling number of adults who spend their prime sexual years in complete coital abandon, then have nothing to show for it but dozens upon dozens of highly detailed erotic memories," Sullivan said. "They must be so empty inside, one would think."
Other common, albeit latent, secondary effects noted in the study include mild disappointment and mid-afternoon crankiness, as well as a lingering need for additional casual sex. Researchers could not conclusively establish a link between anonymous, passionate trysts in nightclub bathrooms and these results, however, as a large portion of the polling group was found to be asymptomatic.
One participant, California native Greg Pertzborn, told researchers he sometimes wonders if the 30 years he spent beneath a different gorgeous woman every night were worth the periodic flickers of gloominess he began experiencing at the age of 59.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"When I think back on the countless times I've had raw, almost bestial sex, indoors or outdoors, with one, sometimes two Asian women whose parents I'll never have to meet, I occasionally get a little down," Pertzborn said. "God, what if I wasted my life having guilt-free, uninhibited, sensually explosive sex with anyone I wanted?"
Sullivan and his team plan to continue the study, saying they expect to find that the unattached, sexually satisfied persons between the ages of 20 and 30 whom they have been monitoring will feel compelled to settle down with a single partner and begin discussing joint checking accounts "any day now."
"Tragically, it's quite possible that many of these singles may never realize how miserable a lifetime of phenomenal, kinky sex can make them," said Sullivan, adding that recent evidence suggests such a healthy, rational realization could be further hindered by the experience of spontaneous oral sex behind the bushes at poolside cocktail parties.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Although the study has not yet caused any perceptible reduction in the popularity of having casual sex, proponents of the report, like husband and father-of-four Howard Kehoe, say it provides proof that promiscuity is not "the endless carnal thrill-ride" it is often made out to be.
"I am so thankful that I never acted on my natural impulses and engaged in a sweaty, toe-curling, life-affirming romp with that knockout I saw in the park last week," Kehoe said. "I may die having only caressed the naked, goose-pimpled flesh of two women on the entire planet, including my wife, but at least I know I'll never have to endure a burst of fleeting regret long after I've retired."
"That's one sensation I never want to experience," Kehoe added.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You gotta keep going, the next one could be THE ONE.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: debug: ...unless you're having 1 night stands with the same person multiple times...

I think you and I have different ideas of what constitutes a "ONE NIGHT stand."


Obviously you've never worked in an Alzheimer's ward.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

debug: It's not the act you regret, it's the person you did it with.  So unless you're having 1 night stands with the same person multiple times, it shouldn't effect your willingness to have them with other people.


Speak truth to power
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think many women "regret" them because they were hoping it would not be a one night stand. They saw it as a moment of passion with someone and hoped it might lead to more. So the regret really has to do with the endless romantic hope fed by rom coms.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One night stands are fun. When the expectation is there that you will never see each other again, inhibitions are lowered.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I worried in advance about one night stand regret so I went ahead and bought a pair of them.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The regret I had was cleared up by Penicillin.
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I enjoy this because I had a one night stand I'm Trondheim. And I'd do it again. No. I WILL do it again.
 
