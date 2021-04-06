 Skip to content
(UPI)   Good news: You matched the Pick 3 lottery numbers. Better news: So did 6,522 other players. Fark: It'll cost North Carolina $2.4 million to pay everyone off   (upi.com) divider line
32
32 Comments
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds like a surprisingly normal payout for something like a Pick 3 game.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: That sounds like a surprisingly normal payout for something like a Pick 3 game.


Depending on how you play, the payoff is either $250 or $500. I have a feeling the average payout is a lot less than $2.4 million. But yay for people beating the math odds.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If order isn't important, it's only 1000 to 1 odds to pick.  I'll admit I have no idea how many tickets they sell, but assuming an even split of $259 and $500 winners, if they sold a bit over 6 million tickets, that's an expected payout.  Having the same number set three times in close proximity is unusual, but the whole game is predicated on it evening out over time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mountain Dew and Spyder three wheeled motorcycles are about to see quite an uptick in sales.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it can't be because of fortune cookies, like one incident in NY.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something similar happened with the Powerball in 2005.  110 people got the 5 numbers right but missed the Powerball.  Lotto administrators freaked the fark out, but after an investigation it wasn't a conspiracy.  It was the numbers from a fortune cookie.

https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna781868​6
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Well, it can't be because of fortune cookies, like one incident in NY.


Did you read the Fortune Cookie Chronicles too?  Beat me by 2 minutes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials said it was the third time in just two weeks that the Carolina Pick 3 has come up 1-1-1

We're moving beyond statistical innocence here.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Datanerd: Something similar happened with the Powerball in 2005.  110 people got the 5 numbers right but missed the Powerball.  Lotto administrators freaked the fark out, but after an investigation it wasn't a conspiracy.  It was the numbers from a fortune cookie.

https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna7818686​


Yep. In this case the winning numbers were 1-1-1. Humans are very bad at picking "random" numbers. If the drawing matches one of our common picks (3,6,9 for example), then loads of people win.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should change the combination to my luggage now.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The payouts average out over time.

When the numbers land on human favorites (like 666) the payouts jump, but when they are boring numbers they drop. Doesn't matter. The house always wins in the end.

I once saw a roulette wheel hit the same number four times in a row (what are the odds of that?). There was a huge payout on the fourth hit, but a lot of that was reclaimed on the fifth spin. I'm sure the vast majority of the winnings found their way back to the house somewhere else on the floor.

/not really a gambler
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Officials said it was the third time in just two weeks that the Carolina Pick 3 has come up 1-1-1

We're moving beyond statistical innocence here.


More like gambler's fallacy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's amazing. I've got the same combination on my luggage!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lottery corporations are well aware of the odds. This is a completely expected outcome.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: edmo: Officials said it was the third time in just two weeks that the Carolina Pick 3 has come up 1-1-1

We're moving beyond statistical innocence here.

More like gambler's fallacy.


Eh, it's worth double-checking if the balls are slightly differently weighted / sized / shaped.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkanaut:

Eh, it's worth double-checking if the balls are slightly differently weighted / sized / shaped.

I check that every morning.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x637]


Thats not a fortune.
Its just a saying.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: If order isn't important, it's only 1000 to 1 odds to pick.


If the order mattered, it's still 1000-to-1 odds.

Order does not matter for something like Powerball, because the "ordered" odds would be 1 chance in (69!-64!) * 26 = 2.24760328×10100(if I've done the math correctly).  I doubt Powerball would ever have paid off in its entire existence with those odds.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Arkanaut:

Eh, it's worth double-checking if the balls are slightly differently weighted / sized / shaped.

I check that every morning.


What's the payout on your balls?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Big" payouts attract more players and in the long run increase the amount of revenue the games produce. It's win-win, except for the compulsive farkers who gamble that which they cannot afford to lose.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Joe USer: edmo: Officials said it was the third time in just two weeks that the Carolina Pick 3 has come up 1-1-1

We're moving beyond statistical innocence here.

More like gambler's fallacy.

Eh, it's worth double-checking if the balls are slightly differently weighted / sized / shaped.


That's a part of standard auditing.
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL, might want to check the paint on the ping pong balls (if that is what they use)...sounds like
it is a little heavy on one side
 
lizyrd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

madgonad: The payouts average out over time.

When the numbers land on human favorites (like 666) the payouts jump, but when they are boring numbers they drop. Doesn't matter. The house always wins in the end.

I once saw a roulette wheel hit the same number four times in a row (what are the odds of that?). There was a huge payout on the fourth hit, but a lot of that was reclaimed on the fifth spin. I'm sure the vast majority of the winnings found their way back to the house somewhere else on the floor.

/not really a gambler


The same as the odds of any other number hitting. 15 hitting this time doesn't make 15 any more or less likely next spin. Assuming that there's not an imperfection in the wheel or a behavior by the dealer that is making an outcome more likely.

If I flip a coin once and it lands on heads, and you bet heads on the next flip, you have a 50% chance. If I flip a coin 10 times, and it lands on heads each time and you bet heads on the next flip, you have a 50% chance. If you bet that it will land heads twice in a row, now you have a 25% chance, or a run of tails-heads-tails and you're at 12.5%. Same applies if you bet tails because "it's due."  Sure, flip a coin enough times and it becomes increasingly improbable that tails will never show; that has nothing to do with whether the next flip is heads or tails. It's a 50% chance.

In the case of this lottery, if there isn't an issue with the machines that makes 1 more likely, seeing 1-1-1 several times in a short period is unusual enough for people to take notice. Every combination has an equivalent 1-in-1000 chance each time they have a drawing.  And the payout is probably higher than average both because more people probably play 1-1-1 regularly than 8-3-7, and because 1-1-1 has hit a couple of times in recent memory.  I'd guess lots of people are playing 1-1-1 today, and tomorrow, for the same 1/1000 shot they'd get with a randomly generated number.
 
Milk D
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My pick 4 was 6522.....what do I get?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lizyrd: randomly generated number.


There really isn't such a thing. There are lots of ways to give the appearance of randomness, but no completely random method.

There are 38 values on a typical roulette wheel (1-36 plus 0 and 00). So the odds of any number coming up four times is 1 in 54,872. Not crazy odds, but it sure did cause a stir for a while.

Also, Zoidberg
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RENO 911! - Lottery
Youtube hpwesfKJ1AI
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

madgonad: lizyrd: randomly generated number.

There really isn't such a thing. There are lots of ways to give the appearance of randomness, but no completely random method.


There's no random way of doing it in software. There are plenty of hardware devices which can provide true randomness (unless it turns out that our universe is a simulation and you have a private communication channel to the outside).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Joe USer: edmo: Officials said it was the third time in just two weeks that the Carolina Pick 3 has come up 1-1-1

We're moving beyond statistical innocence here.

More like gambler's fallacy.


That might explain the quantity of people picking those numbers but it doesn't address the high odds of that sequence being repeated in short order.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Winterlight: TommyDeuce: That sounds like a surprisingly normal payout for something like a Pick 3 game.

Depending on how you play, the payoff is either $250 or $500. I have a feeling the average payout is a lot less than $2.4 million. But yay for people beating the math odds.


Who would buy a box ticket on 111?


Do they even sell that?
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: madgonad: lizyrd: randomly generated number.

There really isn't such a thing. There are lots of ways to give the appearance of randomness, but no completely random method.

There's no random way of doing it in software. There are plenty of hardware devices which can provide true randomness (unless it turns out that our universe is a simulation and you have a private communication channel to the outside).


I've love the idea of random ever since writing my first "random" code for my intro to C++ class.

Random.org is pretty cool how they achieve "random" as is cloudflare lavaRand (do they still use it?)

Both of them are theoretically not random though.  Or at least infinitesimally small odds of being predictable or influenceable.
 
