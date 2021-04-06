 Skip to content
(Quartz)   The latest weird trend people are using to fight their boredom: Hula Hoops?   (qz.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
In before
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh.  Damnit.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to spend an hour trying to find a SFW/safe for Fark gif of it, but Remy LaCroix did some hula hoop work that is definitely good for combatting boredom.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before Remy gifs that encourage hours of 'research'
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt Gaetz, is that you?

Do not search "hula hoop" and "Matt Gaetz"

...or do
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you know Elvis will be down in the rumpus room fingering your oldest daughter.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: In before
[Fark user image 300x168]

Oh.  Damnit.


I know, for kids!
 
browntimmy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From my experience, people enjoy hula-hooping for about 2 minutes tops before thinking, "Okay, what else is there to do?"
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hoop, there it is.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: In before Remy gifs that encourage hours of 'research'


Why just a gif? NSFW
MGK- Baddest ft. Remy LaCroix (live at AVN award)
Youtube l-h2Rw1T7NA
 
Low Damage Potential
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hobnail: I'm not going to spend an hour trying to find a SFW/safe for Fark gif of it, but Remy LaCroix did some hula hoop work that is definitely good for combatting boredom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Most hula hoop spins around the bum in three minutes - Guinness World Records
Youtube 39OAnd6JLsw
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And here I am stuck at the top of these stairs with just a Slinky.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Low Damage Potential: hobnail: I'm not going to spend an hour trying to find a SFW/safe for Fark gif of it, but Remy LaCroix did some hula hoop work that is definitely good for combatting boredom.

[Fark user image 200x299] [View Full Size image _x_]


is she related to the actress from the Russ Meyer movies?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]

[YouTube video: Most hula hoop spins around the bum in three minutes - Guinness World Records]


My dad was a bum and I bet he could do more spins than that.
 
Neanderthal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hoops are better with fire

Rachael Lust Fire Hoop Demo
Youtube 5E-3n5SzHnI
 
Pinner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Little girl hula hoop fail
Youtube 9MN6GNhvwzA
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the mouth out the ass round and round she goes. Much like my last medical exam.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You kids with your Tik-Tok and your instagrams and your hula-hoops.

Get off my lawn!
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Neanderthal: Hoops are better with fire

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5E-3n5Sz​HnI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


I bet she's the most popular girl at the ren fair.
 
nbt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's outdoor festivals using them to mark out safe distancing.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
Oh my yes
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What if you tire before its done?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been on a Hulu Hoop. Just keep streaming the same endless loop of shows.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Feel like if I'm that bored and stuck at home I'd invest in a stripper pole.

It may pay back dividends in the future as well as ab exercises!
 
penguinopus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If everyone's doing it, that pretty much enforces social distancing right there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Feel like if I'm that bored and stuck at home I'd invest in a stripper pole.

It may pay back dividends in the future as well as ab exercises!

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Youre a tramp!"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psylence [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I miss goin to clubs and seeing fire dancers and glowing hula hoops and all that fun stuff.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Burners been using them for the last (at least) 20 years I've been going to festivals - file this under "New To You".
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 222x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just wait until you see what she does with a c*ck ring.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That Old Pair of Jeans - Hula Hooping Version by Fatboy Slim (High res / Official video)
Youtube vWyfxWD-hlc
 
