(Yahoo)   It might be time to stop obsessively sanitizing everything. Here comes the disinfected science   (yahoo.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Blazing Saddles remake?
*click*
Oh...
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I learned during this pandemic? I learned I am allergic to common commercial disinfectants, like what they spray dentist chairs with. And the chair at the state vaccination site. I am confident that unless those disinfectants are expensive, people will keep using them until 2024 when everything is all the way open and we're used to getting yearly COVID shots.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.


They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have a smoker come into your establishment.  If you can see the smoke or smell it, you need ventilation -- you don't need to farking spray and wipe everything, except the toilet flush handle, and that's only if your staff likes to lick the handle.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Humans are gross and filthy, and we should have always been doing this.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.


Obviously a candidate for the "B" Ark.

https://hitchhikers.fandom.com/wiki/G​o​lgafrinchan_Ark_Fleet_Ship_B
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.


OSHA disagrees with the CDC.  And as a supervisor, I'll side with OSHA on matters related to bloodborne pathogens.  I don't want other people's hepatitis.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since we had no flu season this year, I say keep up the sanitizing.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as ...what do you call 'em? Germs? You ever see a germ? Didn't think so, sheep.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Listen, I bought 2 gallons of Purell food surface cleaner, and I'm going to use it!!

I also learned that it really lasts and makes the countertop shine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.

OSHA disagrees with the CDC.  And as a supervisor, I'll side with OSHA on matters related to bloodborne pathogens.  I don't want other people's hepatitis.


Im sorry your workplace is teeming with virulent hepatitis. Maybe what you really need is a new job.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: You know what I learned during this pandemic? I learned I am allergic to common commercial disinfectants, like what they spray dentist chairs with. And the chair at the state vaccination site. I am confident that unless those disinfectants are expensive, people will keep using them until 2024 when everything is all the way open and we're used to getting yearly COVID shots.


Commercial scents/perfume/ fragrances/whatever make me sick just smelling them. Hand "sanitizer" is the worst. Who the hell wants garbage chemical floral stink on everything they touch?

I got a little spray bottle, filled it with 91% isopropyl alcohol, and just use that. Spray, rub, evaporate, gone.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.

OSHA disagrees with the CDC.  And as a supervisor, I'll side with OSHA on matters related to bloodborne pathogens.  I don't want other people's hepatitis.


COVID is an aerosol, not bloodborne. People are going crazy sanitizing everything because they're worried about COV1D, flu and so on.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Influenza can survive up to 24 hours on a doorknob and spreads quite well. Keep up the cleaning!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Influenza can survive up to 24 hours on a doorknob and spreads quite well. Keep up the cleaning!


My hobby of licking random door knobs took a big hit last year.
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DUH!  Overuse of sanitizing every flipping thing makes the human immune system WEAKER.
Small cuts, a cold, etc are the body's way of ENHANCING your immune system, in the event
something else happens.  That and all of the flipping processed foods we eat.
Hell, kids aren't even allowed to play in the dirt like they did years ago for fear of getting dirty,
getting a cut or scrape.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was already cleaning the shiat out of everything before the pandemic because House Eel contains within its 1100 square feet, in rough order of crud-generating capacity from least to most...

My wife
Three cats
Two birds
Two teenagers
The creature that died under the porch
My filthy-arse self

My wife still gets the urge to briefly wipe down the groceries, but has recently taken to asking me "Is this bullshiat?"

Yes, dear, it's bullshiat. That part, anyway.
 
Airius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: runs with mutts: You know what I learned during this pandemic? I learned I am allergic to common commercial disinfectants, like what they spray dentist chairs with. And the chair at the state vaccination site. I am confident that unless those disinfectants are expensive, people will keep using them until 2024 when everything is all the way open and we're used to getting yearly COVID shots.

Commercial scents/perfume/ fragrances/whatever make me sick just smelling them. Hand "sanitizer" is the worst. Who the hell wants garbage chemical floral stink on everything they touch?

I got a little spray bottle, filled it with 91% isopropyl alcohol, and just use that. Spray, rub, evaporate, gone.


Use 80%. 91 is too strong, and does not have enough water to act as a carrier to help it enter through the cell membranes.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Airius: beezeltown: runs with mutts: You know what I learned during this pandemic? I learned I am allergic to common commercial disinfectants, like what they spray dentist chairs with. And the chair at the state vaccination site. I am confident that unless those disinfectants are expensive, people will keep using them until 2024 when everything is all the way open and we're used to getting yearly COVID shots.

Commercial scents/perfume/ fragrances/whatever make me sick just smelling them. Hand "sanitizer" is the worst. Who the hell wants garbage chemical floral stink on everything they touch?

I got a little spray bottle, filled it with 91% isopropyl alcohol, and just use that. Spray, rub, evaporate, gone.

Use 80%. 91 is too strong, and does not have enough water to act as a carrier to help it enter through the cell membranes.


Good to know. I'll water it slightly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once again, science changes its mind.  You can't trust science.  Jesus never changed his mind.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They can have my spray bottle of disinfectant when they pry it from my cold, dead hands.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: NM Volunteer: dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.

OSHA disagrees with the CDC.  And as a supervisor, I'll side with OSHA on matters related to bloodborne pathogens.  I don't want other people's hepatitis.

COVID is an aerosol, not bloodborne. People are going crazy sanitizing everything because they're worried about COV1D, flu and so on.


Which means they are actually dealing with other viruses too, which is good.  It's mindboggling how many times I had to tell employees to wear their PPE before the pandemic, and how many times I saw employees do disgusting shiat on the clock.  And yet I still see people doing disgusting shiat, like the gas station employees who don't wear gloves while gathering garbage bags and litter off the ground.  They could grab the food service gloves they use for burritos and shiat, but they don't.  Simple sanitizing will cut down on food poisoning, but it requires people to stop being disgusting slobs.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So it won't help much with COVID but helps with a bunch of diseases you do get from touching surfaces (like the flu). So ok, keep cleaning things.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.


They also said not to bother wearing masks at the beginning of the plague. For an organization that should be trying to rebuild credibility they aren't doing themselves any favors. Just more crap for the anti-vax dipshiats to seize on.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.


They didn't say it does not work. They said the chance of getting a COVID infection from surfaces is lower than what they had originally thought. I've never counted, but I'm sure I disinfect my hands hundreds of times per shift. Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Once again, science changes its mind.  You can't trust science.  Jesus never changed his mind.


"My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.


Not COVID.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.


My rxn too. If there is anywhere you don't want norovirus, flu, Covid or other crap, it's a public schools. Kid schools are enormous Petri dishes.  And yes, I agree with TFA that retrofitted ventilation/filtration in schools is the elephant in the room. We really need that, for both sick kids and allergies among kids and staff.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.

They didn't say it does not work. They said the chance of getting a COVID infection from surfaces is lower than what they had originally thought. I've never counted, but I'm sure I disinfect my hands hundreds of times per shift. Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.


Reminds me of the controversial doctors in the mid-1800s who suggested that maybe doctors should wash their hands before touching patients, and cleaning their tools might be w good idea.  Mainstream doctors flipped their shiat at such a silly suggestion.  The CDC probably had to change what they recommend in order to meet the president's goals of getting students back into classrooms.

The funny thing about that is that my teacher friends aren't seeing students return in significant numbers.  The students can choose to remain in remote learning, and 90% or more are doing just that.  One teacher will see just 10 students all day in class, the rest will be at home.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wipe boogers on everything.
 
Airius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

My rxn too. If there is anywhere you don't want norovirus, flu, Covid or other crap, it's a public schools. Kid schools are enormous Petri dishes.  And yes, I agree with TFA that retrofitted ventilation/filtration in schools is the elephant in the room. We really need that, for both sick kids and allergies among kids and staff.


Norovirus is living hell for me... when I pick it up I purge, like not just a little, like pure water starts coming out. It is ugly. Friends don't let friends get norovirus.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: COVID is an aerosol, not bloodborne. People are going crazy sanitizing everything because they're worried about COV1D, flu and so on.


I can only wish that motivation were even partially true.  At least we've managed to avoid the Flagellants.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: xcheopis: Influenza can survive up to 24 hours on a doorknob and spreads quite well. Keep up the cleaning!

My hobby of licking random door knobs took a big hit last year.


I was eventually convinced to stop licking escalator hand rails at airports, but I KNEW it was a mistake.  I could have died doing what I loved, instead of dying in that tragic and embarrassing auto-erotic asphyxiation incident.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p51d007: DUH!  Overuse of sanitizing every flipping thing makes the human immune system WEAKER.
Small cuts, a cold, etc are the body's way of ENHANCING your immune system, in the event
something else happens.  That and all of the flipping processed foods we eat.
Hell, kids aren't even allowed to play in the dirt like they did years ago for fear of getting dirty,
getting a cut or scrape.


I can assure you that at my kid's elementary school, there is plenty of recess, playing in dirt, skinned knees and everything else I used to do. It hasn't changed. And given all the times my kid comes home talking about some other projectile vomiting kid, we need to keep stressing hand washing after this pandemic is over.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

My rxn too. If there is anywhere you don't want norovirus, flu, Covid or other crap, it's a public schools. Kid schools are enormous Petri dishes.  And yes, I agree with TFA that retrofitted ventilation/filtration in schools is the elephant in the room. We really need that, for both sick kids and allergies among kids and staff.


Yes.  The silver lining to all of this is that I can finally end school groups at my museum.  100 students pass through in one afternoon, and the museum staff get sick over the next few weeks.  Keeps us safe, and increases productivity by minimizing sick leave usage and employees who work poorly through illnesses.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Hey Nurse!: Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.

Not COVID.


Now you move the goalposts? First you said it doesn't work, now you're very specific about a pedantic point? I didn't say it was the number one effective preventative measure against COVID. I just spent a year of my life treating people that listen to morons like you.
 
groverpm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.


Disinfecting everything can lead to anti-microbial resistance and disinfection with solutions containing chlorine can lead to antibiotic resistance. Disinfection leaves your immune system weak since there's nothing to challenge it. Common bugs that don't usually cause illness will make you sick. It also linked to increased allergies.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I stopped obsessively sanitizing about a year ago when it became clear (at least to me) that it was just spread through the air. We still use hand sanitizer more than we used to, but that's about the only difference.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.


The practice is good but the false sense of security it gives people is not. For example, people believe that once they are vaccinated, they can immediately return to their normal lives and are immune. People believe that by wearing masks, they are fine to go anywhere. Just because they don't have a high temperature, they are good. You still need to take precautions. We don't want places opening up to full capacity citing "but we have hand sanitizing stations at every entrance and a 4 person max elevator occupancy!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: dothemath: Hey Nurse!: Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.

Not COVID.

Now you move the goalposts? First you said it doesn't work, now you're very specific about a pedantic point? I didn't say it was the number one effective preventative measure against COVID. I just spent a year of my life treating people that listen to morons like you.


That specific point (COVID) happens to be the point of this thread, stupid.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

groverpm: Disinfection leaves your immune system weak since there's nothing to challenge it.


That's bullshiat.  Just something conservatives like to trot out to argue against OSHA regulations and sick leave.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p51d007: DUH!  Overuse of sanitizing every flipping thing makes the human immune system WEAKER.
Small cuts, a cold, etc are the body's way of ENHANCING your immune system, in the event
something else happens.  That and all of the flipping processed foods we eat.
Hell, kids aren't even allowed to play in the dirt like they did years ago for fear of getting dirty,
getting a cut or scrape.


Do you also dose yourself with minor amounts of arsenic regularly to build out your toxicity resistance? Some things are good to just avoid entirely.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aungen: Subtonic: xcheopis: Influenza can survive up to 24 hours on a doorknob and spreads quite well. Keep up the cleaning!

My hobby of licking random door knobs took a big hit last year.

I was eventually convinced to stop licking escalator hand rails at airports, but I KNEW it was a mistake.  I could have died doing what I loved, instead of dying in that tragic and embarrassing auto-erotic asphyxiation incident.


It's damn near impossible to resist the flavor!
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.

They didn't say it does not work. They said the chance of getting a COVID infection from surfaces is lower than what they had originally thought. I've never counted, but I'm sure I disinfect my hands hundreds of times per shift. Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.


But not this one, is the point.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Hey Nurse!: dothemath: Hey Nurse!: Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.

Not COVID.

Now you move the goalposts? First you said it doesn't work, now you're very specific about a pedantic point? I didn't say it was the number one effective preventative measure against COVID. I just spent a year of my life treating people that listen to morons like you.

That specific point (COVID) happens to be the point of this thread, stupid.


Yeah, but his main point still stands.

Even if it's not as effective against COVID as initially thought, it's still effective against other viruses and diseases that are out there.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can say that even before the pandemic, we were able to cut down on a lot of infections at home by using a base of gel hand soap infused with Bronners to nuke viruses and generic Chlorhex/Hibicleanse for bacteria. We started after a norovirus outbreak at my elementary kid's school. It has helped. The chlorhex bonds to the skin for awhile for more lasting protection.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aungen: Subtonic: xcheopis: Influenza can survive up to 24 hours on a doorknob and spreads quite well. Keep up the cleaning!

My hobby of licking random door knobs took a big hit last year.

I was eventually convinced to stop licking escalator hand rails at airports, but I KNEW it was a mistake.  I could have died doing what I loved, instead of dying in that tragic and embarrassing auto-erotic asphyxiation incident.


Ok David Caradine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Hey Nurse!: dothemath: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

They just said it doesnt work. Thats why.

They didn't say it does not work. They said the chance of getting a COVID infection from surfaces is lower than what they had originally thought. I've never counted, but I'm sure I disinfect my hands hundreds of times per shift. Clean, disinfected, hands are the number one way to help stop the spread of germs and disease.

But not this one, is the point.


But it is essential for other diseases, which is the nurse's point.  COVID isn't the only disease out there, and the measures people have taken up over the past year have had a positive impact on other diseases.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Mrtraveler01: What's the harm in it though? We should be more proactive about sanitizing everything compared to how we were before the pandemic.

My rxn too. If there is anywhere you don't want norovirus, flu, Covid or other crap, it's a public schools. Kid schools are enormous Petri dishes.  And yes, I agree with TFA that retrofitted ventilation/filtration in schools is the elephant in the room. We really need that, for both sick kids and allergies among kids and staff.


Which is why I don't get why there isn't a shiatload more school construction spending in the infrastructure bill. $100b doesn't cut it. Probably doesn't even cover the New Deal school buildings whose systems aren't up to modern tasks.

Take out the progressive-wish-list stuff that was only there to get initial buy-in from the hard left and harrumphing from the hard right, and replace it with more school construction and renovation.
 
