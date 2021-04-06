 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Visit New Zealand. Go to the toilet   (news.com.au) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's redundant.  You're already in New Zealand....
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that like drinking the water in Mexico?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you really want toilet tourism in your country?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been up north to the lighthouse at Cape Reinga; my guidebook didn't have a section on toilets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the water doesn't spin the proper American way......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do try not to step in any hobbit droppings.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.
roadtovr.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit that's not the first thing I think of when it comes to New Zealand.

First of all where is Old Zealand? Are their toilets not good enough?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure you get a receipt!

/Don't forget your towel.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, do they have a poo museum? Japan, S.Korea, and England  does.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I have to admit that's not the first thing I think of when it comes to New Zealand.

First of all where is Old Zealand? Are their toilets not good enough?


It's in the Netherlands.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Australia used to be called New Holland.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I actually passed through Kawakawa as I headed to and back from Ahora Island. If I'd known about the toilet, I would have stopped in.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: casual disregard: I have to admit that's not the first thing I think of when it comes to New Zealand.

First of all where is Old Zealand? Are their toilets not good enough?

It's in the Netherlands.

[Fark user image 850x591]

Australia used to be called New Holland.


Thank you. And I mean that sincerely. Now I have something else to add to my reading list and that is good.

As to the second point.....what was the quality of their toilets?
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
meh.  its no ferguson.
Al Builds A Bathroom! | Married With Children
Youtube IMYZLXDabEg
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I have to admit that's not the first thing I think of when it comes to New Zealand.

First of all where is Old Zealand? Are their toilets not good enough?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zealand​
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
However, New Zealand is named after Zeeland:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zeeland​

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
