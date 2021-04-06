 Skip to content
(Port Huron Times Herald)   Sixteen teams of handlers & dogs from a local therapy dog group are helping to alleviate the stress & providing comfort at St. Clair County vaccine clinics. Please welcome these good boys & girls & their handlers to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (thetimesherald.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
This might be a little repetitive but here goes:

Friday Gumball and Darwin got into a fight over a morsel of food the size of a pea. We separated them but not before Darwin drew blood. Just a nick on Gumball's ear but it was traumatizing to the little man.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Since they play well together we dipped into the resupply of toys and dug out another fuzzy donut. They got ro reconciling pretty fast when Darwin has a toy and Gumball wants to take it from him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eventually Guball got control of the toy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

It lasted about two hours.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
The place I'm getting vaccinated at is a drive through so I'm taking my dog with me for support.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Two hours is pretty good. In his better years Buckwheat would lay waste to a squeaky toy in about 10 minutes and even in his decline they never lasted two hours, but he was a Patterdale Terrier and they tend to have a strong prey drive.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: The place I'm getting vaccinated at is a drive through so I'm taking my dog with me for support.


Make your dog take you out for an ice cream cone afterwards
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: The place I'm getting vaccinated at is a drive through so I'm taking my dog with me for support.


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fiancé went to bed early because he has to work early tomorrow. I wanted to tell him something, but I have Milady on my lap and I didn't even know if he was awake, so I sent him a message on Whatsapp. He came out of the bedroom to tell me that was weird.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Now, that's weird!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

She got lots of petting from the National Guard troops working the drive through. Seemed to brighten their day and Daisy loved the attention.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
 My mom, a RN, just up and took our cocker spaniel to work one day. No special training, no consulting with the hospital, she just did it. And everyone loved it. At that time she was in the SICU with a VA hospital, but she took him all around the facility. He was a massive success. His name was Thoreau. Yes, the writer. Roamed around shaking his butt bc he didn't have a tail to wag. Ears all flopping around. Brought a smile to all faces.

I've been seriously injured (f*cking motorcycles) and would have loved to have had a dog come to see me. Forget the priest, bring me the pooch!

I do wonder why the hospital just let some rando dog hang out, but I'm glad they did. This wasn't any sort pet therapy program. Doggo just started showing up. My mom had started her own therapy program in addition to all of her other tasks. SICU (or ICU) is a tough place to be. And in a place like that, everyone needs a friendly dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Awwwww! ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mrs. fark that pixel and I do that all the time. Especially when I'm too sick to get out of bed which sadly happens too often
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Especially for DLC!
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How Deku asks for lap time. 🥺
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not a dog but Bakugo doesn't ask for lap time. He just takes it.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

How Daisy wakes me from naps
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

🤣
MrStation and I often text from room to room!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Cuddle status last night:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
This is my lap after just getting home from work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

awesome!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

awesome!


They get so jealous of each other, especially Mayhem, the bigger one right on my lap.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

They're so cute!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

They really are, and they are very sweet. Another week or so til they get groomed and look a bit nicer tho, it is starting to get hot here.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
