 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   What would happen to you if you drank 2 liters of a fiber supplement at once? Other than being awarded the Dumbass tag, that is?   (youtube.com) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*Spoilers*
It's the same as taking a handful of Imodium before a thirteen flight...

Your bum is going to bleed, and your taint is going to tear.
Just not in that order..
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You show up for your colonoscopy appointment then next day?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: You show up for your colonoscopy appointment then next day?


Yeah, I did that a couple of weeks ago.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have lactulose for those stubborn turds. It's like the "sugar" in the sugar-free gummy bears made famous on Amazon. The worst is the lemon-lime magnesium drink that you take in preparation for a colonoscopy. That you want baby wipes for. I stayed in a hotel in Flagstaff for my last colonoscopy. Those wipes became the problem of Bill Marriott eventually.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colon Blow - SNL
Youtube Ku42Iszh9KM
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pbbbththtbhbhbhththtbbrrrrrrrrrrthhhh​h​hpbpbpbpbpbbpbpbpbpbpbthththt, phrthbhbhbhbbhthththt, flibberappappappapappappappp pbthththbthththpoooooooooooot squirrrrrrrrrrrrbthththtpththhbh pooooooooooot poot poot poot, splash plop.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't this how Bono was created?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Must be true, it's on the internet.
 
fat boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love chubbyemu and his pathophysiology podcast "Heme Review"

It's on my FOAM (free open access medical education) list.
 
fsufan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I have lactulose for those stubborn turds. It's like the "sugar" in the sugar-free gummy bears made famous on Amazon. The worst is the lemon-lime magnesium drink that you take in preparation for a colonoscopy. That you want baby wipes for. I stayed in a hotel in Flagstaff for my last colonoscopy. Those wipes became the problem of Bill Marriott eventually.


Ugh.. I gag just thinking about that lemon lime drink. The prep is way worse than the actual procedure.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Three of my five siblings and I went to doctors for years regarding constipation that lasted as long as 3 weeks. For years, the only reply we got was "water, fiber." A few doctors warned us not to drink tea, coffee, or consume caffeine. We lived on leafy greens, celery, beans, and apples. It continued, but our doctors had nothing more to say, but "water, fiber." We each added fiber cookies to our diets. Eventually, I found a doctor who handed me a form to keep a food diary on and sent me to a G.I. specialist. After reviewing my food diary, the first thing the G.I. specialist said was that I was eating too much fiber and not enough fat. Two of my three siblings would soon hear the same. The third eats too much of everything. After more than a decade of seeking some kind of assistance, we were told that we have a heritable, idiopathic disorder. Excess fiber makes it worse. There is no magic food that we can eat to remedy it. And tea, coffee, caffeinated sodas, and certain fruit juices work better for us than water. Yet, every time one of us sees a new doctor, his knee-jerk reaction to any mention of constipation is "water, fiber."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alphax: foo monkey: You show up for your colonoscopy appointment then next day?

Yeah, I did that a couple of weeks ago.


Thought fiber had the opposite effect?

/had a heck of a laxative fir mine
//might have been Epsom salts
///humoroids...they are funny, but only when they happen to someone else
 
blackartemis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I have lactulose for those stubborn turds. It's like the "sugar" in the sugar-free gummy bears made famous on Amazon. The worst is the lemon-lime magnesium drink that you take in preparation for a colonoscopy. That you want baby wipes for. I stayed in a hotel in Flagstaff for my last colonoscopy. Those wipes became the problem of Bill Marriott eventually.


That's why I a bidet, rinse and dab dry. Great after a day of painting with Magnesium
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Retire to the throne room and do a few courtesy flushes for the peasants.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of Chubbyemu.

It feels like I'm sitting through a nursing educational video, but it's more entertaining, and I get to do it at home while having a buzz.

Plus I've never heard him bring up woo woo shiat or homeopathic crap like some Facebook "medical" videos that get shared around.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People are *really* farking dumb.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fsufan: ecmoRandomNumbers: I have lactulose for those stubborn turds. It's like the "sugar" in the sugar-free gummy bears made famous on Amazon. The worst is the lemon-lime magnesium drink that you take in preparation for a colonoscopy. That you want baby wipes for. I stayed in a hotel in Flagstaff for my last colonoscopy. Those wipes became the problem of Bill Marriott eventually.

Ugh.. I gag just thinking about that lemon lime drink. The prep is way worse than the actual procedure.


That stuff was horrid.  But my I just had one done and they had me drink this
pics.drugstore.comView Full Size

It was actually pretty good. Like an extra sour lemonade. I was bracing for that stomach churning foulness, but I found to to actually be enjoyable.
 
callmeox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I have lactulose for those stubborn turds. It's like the "sugar" in the sugar-free gummy bears made famous on Amazon. The worst is the lemon-lime magnesium drink that you take in preparation for a colonoscopy. That you want baby wipes for. I stayed in a hotel in Flagstaff for my last colonoscopy. Those wipes became the problem of Bill Marriott eventually.


Magnesium citrate aka lemon lime flavored battery acid.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chubby emu is a great channel
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
moron did moronic thing based on his moronic misunderstanding of facts he found in his "research."
 
wild9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In my case, I'll just go bash some White Castle and eat a pint of frozen custard. It's a system cleaner for sure.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can understand the motivation.
My new medication causes me to birth one of these every-goddamn-day:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grab something solid & push like hell.
We'll teach that turd who's boss.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: those stubborn turds.


Those Stubborn Turds is the name of my Jonas Brothers/Mumford & Sons cover band.
 
wild9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I can understand the motivation.
My new medication causes me to birth one of these every-goddamn-day:
[Fark user image image 300x300]
Grab something solid & push like hell.
We'll teach that turd who's boss.


I'm in the recovery circles and I have heard some pretty wild stories from opiate users and their dealings with constipation. Hot damn I'm glad I never messed with that stuff.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm a fan of Chubbyemu.

It feels like I'm sitting through a nursing educational video, but it's more entertaining, and I get to do it at home while having a buzz.

Plus I've never heard him bring up woo woo shiat or homeopathic crap like some Facebook "medical" videos that get shared around.


he's a toxicologist by training and in clinical practice , of course he's not going to do that
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Pbbbththtbhbhbhththtbbrrrrrrrrrrthhhh​h​hpbpbpbpbpbbpbpbpbpbpbthththt, phrthbhbhbhbbhthththt, flibberappappappapappappappp pbthththbthththpoooooooooooot squirrrrrrrrrrrrbthththtpththhbh pooooooooooot poot poot poot, splash plop.


Testify, brother.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm a fan of Chubbyemu.

It feels like I'm sitting through a nursing educational video, but it's more entertaining, and I get to do it at home while having a buzz.

Plus I've never heard him bring up woo woo shiat or homeopathic crap like some Facebook "medical" videos that get shared around.


Bingo.  It's sufficiently technical without being overbearingly so.  It's a very fine balance, and he strikes it well.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Three of my five siblings and I went to doctors for years regarding constipation that lasted as long as 3 weeks. For years, the only reply we got was "water, fiber." A few doctors warned us not to drink tea, coffee, or consume caffeine. We lived on leafy greens, celery, beans, and apples. It continued, but our doctors had nothing more to say, but "water, fiber." We each added fiber cookies to our diets. Eventually, I found a doctor who handed me a form to keep a food diary on and sent me to a G.I. specialist. After reviewing my food diary, the first thing the G.I. specialist said was that I was eating too much fiber and not enough fat. Two of my three siblings would soon hear the same. The third eats too much of everything. After more than a decade of seeking some kind of assistance, we were told that we have a heritable, idiopathic disorder. Excess fiber makes it worse. There is no magic food that we can eat to remedy it. And tea, coffee, caffeinated sodas, and certain fruit juices work better for us than water. Yet, every time one of us sees a new doctor, his knee-jerk reaction to any mention of constipation is "water, fiber."


Did they give a disorder a name? Just curious. Try the chia seed smoothies maybe
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dumplestiltskin
Youtube 858a-HZesjE
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The stuff they give you before a colonoscopy basically turns your ass into a fire hose, you had better be close to a toilet once you start drinking the stuff.

They gave me like, a 4 litre jug of the stuff and the lady at the pharmacy gave a good laugh (like, a slow, evil laugh) while telling me to "be careful and make sure you don't have plans for that day".

It's either so potent that they keep it behind the counter or the ladies there are just that masochistic that they want to hand over in person to see the sucker that's about to spend the next 24hours in solitary.

Then you shiat and drink and shiat and drink until it's clear liquid coming from your bum so those doctors can inflate you to the point they can see light coming from your nostrils when they look in your ass.

I have a very high tolerance for drugs so I was awake right after the procedure, listening to all the other folks farting like trumpets while babbling incoherently was almost as bad as my doctor trying to explain that he was sorry for the "tear-age" and that there would be discomfort for some time.

ie. yelping and crying in the bathroom stall at work for the following week.

Ass health is important!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
[Narrator] Immediately after leaving the hospital, to quickly restore his diminished micribiome, CJ sped home and administered to himself a DIY fecal transplant using feces from the healthiest donor he could find - a Budweiser Clydesdale.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Salmon

The stuff they give you before a colonoscopy basically turns your ass into a fire hose, you had better be close to a toilet once you start drinking the stuff.

They gave me like, a 4 litre jug of the stuff and the lady at the pharmacy gave a good laugh (like, a slow, evil laugh) while telling me to "be careful and make sure you don't have plans for that day".

It's either so potent that they keep it behind the counter or the ladies there are just that masochistic that they want to hand over in person to see the sucker that's about to spend the next 24hours in solitary.

Then you shiat and drink and shiat and drink until it's clear liquid coming from your bum so those doctors can inflate you to the point they can see light coming from your nostrils when they look in your ass.

I have a very high tolerance for drugs so I was awake right after the procedure, listening to all the other folks farting like trumpets while babbling incoherently was almost as bad as my doctor trying to explain that he was sorry for the "tear-age" and that there would be discomfort for some time.

ie. yelping and crying in the bathroom stall at work for the following week.

Ass health is such a pain in the ass, but important!

FTFY
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eat your farkin' fruit and vegetables daily, drink sufficient water and "the trains will run on time", I promise you.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unintentional ASMR 🌊 Japanese HANDMADE PAPER MAKING (satisfying, no talking)
Youtube 5pDsTahjAAU
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.