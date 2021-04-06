 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   "The 41-year-old died after choking on tacos while competing in the contest"   (azfamily.com) divider line
31
    More: Sad, Fresno, California, Major League Baseball, Eighteen-year-old Marshall Hutchings' lawsuit, Pacific Coast League, Competition, Minor league baseball, 41-year-old, son of a California man  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 6:30 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's horrible.
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well he died doing what he loved.

So theres that. And suiing? Really?? Was he forced to compete? No? Did they shove tacos down his throat? No? Theres zero ground for a lawsuit but eh if its the way they want to grieve so be it.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bought
ticket
crash

You know the drill
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lolmao500: Well he died doing what he loved.

So theres that. And suiing? Really?? Was he forced to compete? No? Did they shove tacos down his throat? No? Theres zero ground for a lawsuit but eh if its the way they want to grieve so be it.


Your comment offends me. I'm suing you for millions
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a new hero. If I gotta go, I'mma go stuffed with tacos.

/Just like Jesus would have wanted
//Juan Moore, too
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A delicious way to die
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they fish tacos?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These contests are disgusting. It would be nice if we saw on end to the obscene waste.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: It would be nice if we saw on end to the obscene waste.


Not to mention the extreme waist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An amateur taco-eating contest at a minor-league baseball stadium.

The bounty awarded for victory must have been unimaginably lavish. Free car washes, haircuts and mini-bats from the team store as far as the eye can see...for 30 days.
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A 41-year-old didn't know that choking is a risk from eating food quickly?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you elect Democrats.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It should be a given that you could possibly choke during an eating contest. Nobody should have to explain this. If you shovel food down your gullet like Garfield downing lasagna, chances are it'll end poorly.

What they should have had though, was a trained paramedic present. They don't mention it in the article, and I can see that being a key part in any lawsuit. And if they used hard shell tacos, they might be really boned.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also... Did he win?
 
Birnone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A pandemic is a bad time to enter eating contests. Due to social distancing rules if you start choking no one will be allowed close enough to you to do the Heimlich maneuver.
 
indylaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is what happens when you elect Democrats.


Why couldn't he choke on white bread sandwiches like a loyal American?
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And it WAS a Tuesday!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was Taco Tuesday. What did you expect?
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: What they should have had though, was a trained paramedic present. They don't mention it in the article, and I can see that being a key part in any lawsuit.


If you have a paramedic there you are acknowledging the risk and taking some responsibility for it. It's often better to leave it entirely up to members of the public to decide whether to participate in something without creating any appearance of making it safer.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is what happens when you elect Democrats.


I don't know. Stuffing yourself silly with bland, culturally appropriated cuisine and suing when you don't like the outcomes of your actions are both very on-brand for the GOP.
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's sad that he died before eating his fill.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Am i wrong in assuming that you usually have to sign some waiver of risk before entering such competitions?
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is what happens when you elect Democrats.


Hillary tampered with those tacos!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've done the running of the bulls in Pamplona. You know what is required to enter? Hopping a rickety fence.

That would absolutely not fly in the US. This taco guy definitely had to have signed a waiver shielding the event coordinators from liability.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Were the tacos forcibly shoved down his fat face?

Oh.  He willingly chose to shove tacos down his fat face.

Case closed.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
everyday I worry about dying in some weird bizarre way like this.

like things are normal and I'm just doing my laundry or something then I slip and somehow choke on a bottle fabric softener. or I'm enjoying the all you can eat shrimp fest at red lobster but I enjoy it too much and my stomach ruptures and i die.

these are the things that keep me awake at night.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've choked on a pink taco once or twice.
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's something wrong with a culture, maybe a species altogether, when you see the words "professionals in the sport of competitive eating" outside of an absurdist comedy skit. That we see mention of this "sport" with some regularity and no one with the authority to put a stop to it  takes the initiative to step up and say "OH FFS this is just stupid."
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/ sure could go for a hundred tacos right now
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What kind of tacos?  It being Cali they might have been pretty good otherwise the hard shell Taco Bell crap
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.