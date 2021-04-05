 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré: We need background checks on all members of Congress   (cnn.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What we need is a basic knowledge test AND a background check.

All these farking religious nutjobs and qanon traitors shouldnt be able to run for office.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He said their staff, not the actual congresspersons
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes.

Pass the equivalent of a Secret clearance investigation, pass a Civics 101 final exam, and  cough up eight years of tax returns, or you don't get on the ballot.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: He said their staff, not the actual congresspersons


ALL IS GOOD
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Yes.

Pass the equivalent of a Secret clearance investigation, pass a Civics 101 final exam, and  cough up eight years of tax returns, or you don't get on the ballot.


That's an unconstitutional non-starter.  I agree with your sentiment, but it ain't gonna happen.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...implemented in a non-partisan way..."

Loosely translated:

"We're going to kick up holy Hell when you notice how many Klansmen and 'former militia' that we hired. Or how many of these folks have ties to donors to our campaigns."
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Lt. Gen. Honore is a hero in New Orleans. If I weren't so lazy I'd link to a million reasons why. Dude showed up and got sh*t done.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There... weren't ... background checks on staff??
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You're godamn right we do.  Run a check for clearance on all members of congress, too.
 
neongoats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably a drug screening too.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Lt. Gen. Honore is a hero in New Orleans. If I weren't so lazy I'd link to a million reasons why. Dude showed up and got sh*t done.


He's an interesting guy. I had the honor to hear him speak a few times.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So we can purge them more effectively, right?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I want to vote in someone who has broken laws I should be able to.

And when you read that and gasp, remember that time you complained about inequalities and inaccuracies in the justice system.

Now you're thinking "well we'll have background checks, but congress will like, umm, use their best judgment and of course someone arrested for protesting or drugs won't be penalized". So now think about the GOP and how they'd abuse the fark out of this when in charge.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: He said their staff, not the actual congresspersons


Yet after seeing sh*tstains like Cruz, Hawley and Airhead Twins, maybe we should be doing background checks on them.  To see if they are members of any anti-government groups before they can take their seats.
 
