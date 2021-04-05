 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   The mass murderer was right - the end of The Office sucked   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Suicide, younger brother, 19-year-old, Major depressive disorder, Law enforcement, suicide note, KILL, Family  
•       •       •

1474 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I don't know what you are smoking?! the end of The Office was great. It was weird that the final season, season 7 only had 22 episodes but in the end when Michael leaves and Pam just barely catches him at the airport. Perfect ending.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Meh, I liked the Finale. It was better than the two seasons before it. It had a perfect Michael entrance and it provided a solid ending to all the characters. The other neat thing is it's one of the only shows to have a finale where the characters (not the actors playing the characters) could actually talk about it being the finale of a show. They could talk about how they watched themselves grow and how cool it was to be on the "show" and have a documentary of their lives.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I never watched that one.  Was it as bad as game of thrones?
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Surprised that a GoT fan haven't nuke a city yet.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

labman: I never watched that one.  Was it as bad as game of thrones?


I don't get this. Yeah, it was weird to end it with the cliffhanger of Dany sailing to Westeros, but I'm happy for the six seasons we got.
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: I never watched that one.  Was it as bad as game of thrones?


Nothing...NOTHING was as bad as the ending of GoT.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kcoombs69: labman: I never watched that one.  Was it as bad as game of thrones?

Nothing...NOTHING was as bad as the ending of GoT.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only mass murder if it's from the Massachusetts region. Otherwise it's sparkling murder.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ending of The Office was GREAT!  I especially liked the part where Michael Scott crashed the Battlestar Galactica into the sun and then it was revealed that Angela and Dwight were angels and it was God's plan all along.
 
Dunkirk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kcoombs69: Nothing...NOTHING was as bad as the ending of GoT.


So we're all going to pretend that Lost and Battlestar Galactica didn't happen?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anyone who knew me knew that I operate on pure logic"

Never trust someone who believes this about themselves.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: The ending of The Office was GREAT


The DVD alternate endings feature had one where Michael comes out and declares he was Pam's father.

and that Dwight was the real Kyser Sosye.

with the limp and everything.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Robert California was Poochie.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He wanted to die, but felt his family would be too sad if he committed suicide - so he killed them first. He then bragged in his note about his superior logic which he used to come to that decision. The only bright side to this is that he killed himself before he had a chance to breed.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: "Anyone who knew me knew that I operate on pure logic"

Never trust someone who believes this about themselves.


Sounds like a Youtube debate bro.
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dunkirk: kcoombs69: Nothing...NOTHING was as bad as the ending of GoT.

So we're all going to pretend that Lost and Battlestar Galactica didn't happen?


I'm gonna claim ignorance there...I never watched either of those shows. Tried to get into Lost a year or two after it ended but couldn't last past a season or two.
 
elvindeath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look, there are plenty of horrible endings to great series in Television lore.  I'm surprised it's taken this long and no one has mentioned The Sopr.....
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: "Anyone who knew me knew that I operate on pure logic"

Never trust someone who believes this about themselves.


The first rule of logic: garbage in, garbage out.
The first rule of religion: anything in, garbage out.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see that murderers are now taunting our society about our insane gun laws in their manifestos.

Wow...just....wow.
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

elvindeath: Look, there are plenty of horrible endings to great series in Television lore.  I'm surprised it's taken this long and no one has mentioned The Sopr.....

The Prisoner.

fixed
 
verydrab
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sopranos
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And I'm positive that the Battlestar Galactica finale had something to do with the NXIVM cult.
 
Gramma
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

verydrab: Sopranos


Dallas
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The first eight words of this headline are not needed.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He wanted to die, but felt his family would be too sad if he committed suicide - so he killed them first. He then bragged in his note about his superior logic which he used to come to that decision. The only bright side to this is that he killed himself before he had a chance to breed.


With that kind of logic, I have to ask...
What's his Fark handle?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: "Anyone who knew me knew that I operate on pure logic"

Never trust someone who believes this about themselves.


What if someone says that they are a stable genius?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: MillionDollarMo: "Anyone who knew me knew that I operate on pure logic"

Never trust someone who believes this about themselves.

What if someone says that they are a stable genius?


In that case you must adhere to their every word without question.
 
ENS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Surprised that a GoT fan haven't nuke a city yet.


My wife is fairly close to pulling a Misery on George. That guy really needs to find his typewriter.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stinky man, stinky logic.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kcoombs69: labman: I never watched that one.  Was it as bad as game of thrones?

Nothing...NOTHING was as bad as the ending of GoT.


The end of How I Met Your Mother is right up there. It wasn't legendary
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and ranted about the ending of American version of The Office.

Everyone's a critic.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kcoombs69: labman: I never watched that one.  Was it as bad as game of thrones?

Nothing...NOTHING was as bad as the ending of GoT.


A challenger appears: The ending of the Skywalker Saga, TRoS.

Which is worse?

/Never got that into GoT, so I can't say.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What if someone says that they are a stable genius?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It was a baby!"
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: elvindeath: Look, there are plenty of horrible endings to great series in Television lore.  I'm surprised it's taken this long and no one has mentioned The Sopr..... The Prisoner.

fixed


No, the ending to The Prisoner works in its own, completely bonkers way. It's exactly what McGoohan was going for and he succeeded.
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fireproof: It's exactly what McGoohan was going for and he succeeded


I will say as a Prisoner fan the last 15 minutes of the last episode was fantastic, when they arrive in London and Number two heads into the houses of Parliament and Number six gets to his house, and his door open automatically and the butler walks in and Number six gets into his Lotus Super 7.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: "Anyone who knew me knew that I operate on pure logic"

Never trust someone who believes this about themselves.


As someone that prided themselves on being an empiricist and eminently logical...agreed.

/I got better
//mostly
///three
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: "Anyone who knew me knew that I operate on pure logic"

Never trust someone who believes this about themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Office started to suck when it became the Pam and Jim show. It wasn't restricted to the finale, the last few seasons in general were bleh
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.