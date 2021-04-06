 Skip to content
 
(KRTV Great Falls)   You keep using that term...I do not think it means what you think it means   (krtv.com)
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the younger Farkers out there:
Burn Baby Burn DISCO INFERNO- The Trampps (1977)
Youtube lFsykgTSGJ4
 
Ravage [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate when articles don't state the State.  It isn't until late in the article that I see Montana helped, but it still doesn't tell me that the event happened in Montana.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ravage: I hate when articles don't state the State.  It isn't until late in the article that I see Montana helped, but it still doesn't tell me that the event happened in Montana.


Helena is the capital of Montana.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It started out tame. Then it went wild. Timing is everything.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Ravage: I hate when articles don't state the State.  It isn't until late in the article that I see Montana helped, but it still doesn't tell me that the event happened in Montana.

Helena is the capital of Montana.


The letter M is the capital of Montana.
 
Ravage [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Ravage: I hate when articles don't state the State.  It isn't until late in the article that I see Montana helped, but it still doesn't tell me that the event happened in Montana.

Helena is the capital of Montana.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: It started out tame. Then it went wild. Timing is everything.


I raised you from a little flame.  And now you're starting to smoke. :(
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Ravage: I hate when articles don't state the State.  It isn't until late in the article that I see Montana helped, but it still doesn't tell me that the event happened in Montana.

Helena is the capital of Montana.


And there are no other places on the planet that share that name?
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ravage: kdawg7736: Ravage: I hate when articles don't state the State.  It isn't until late in the article that I see Montana helped, but it still doesn't tell me that the event happened in Montana.

Helena is the capital of Montana.

[Fark user image image 375x750]


Why you have not had the 5G COVID shot yet?
 
