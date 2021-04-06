 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   1,800 prisoners escape when Nigerian jail is attacked. I hope the prince was one of them so I can get my money   (bbc.com) divider line
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hah! Jokes on you subby. The prince already promised me the money.

Geez, can anyone be more dumb?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I find it impossible to find a witty, or snarky, or surprising, or silly, or pop-culture-reference, or dismissive, or erudite, or wise, or even remotely useful comment.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
President Buhari called the attack "an act of terrorism...carried out by anarchists".

Fark user imageView Full Size


"You aint seen nothing yet."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hmm.

Stay in NIgerian prison.

...or...

Escape but probably freed by Boko Haram, to be conscripted into their army.

Damn, that's a Sophie's choice if I ever heard one.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He owes you too?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: President Buhari called the attack "an act of terrorism...carried out by anarchists".


I thought it was an act of anarchy carried out by terrorists.
 
bababa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hmm.

Stay in NIgerian prison.

...or...

Escape but probably freed by Boko Haram, to be conscripted into their army.

Damn, that's a Sophie's choice if I ever heard one.


No. This occurred in the southeast of the country, where there is a separatist movement formed by the Igbo. The goal is to form their own homeland, Biafra. It didn't work out so well last time.
Boko Haram is in the northeast, where the Hausa live.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They no be gentlemen like that

They no be gentlemen at all

Fela Kuti - Gentleman
Youtube snIV_-IECsM
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bababa: Bennie Crabtree: Hmm.

Stay in NIgerian prison.

...or...

Escape but probably freed by Boko Haram, to be conscripted into their army.

Damn, that's a Sophie's choice if I ever heard one.

No. This occurred in the southeast of the country, where there is a separatist movement formed by the Igbo. The goal is to form their own homeland, Biafra. It didn't work out so well last time.
Boko Haram is in the northeast, where the Hausa live.


Oh! Okay. So I could be like, "I've read a couple books by Chinua Achebe. Good stuff," and they would be cool?
 
