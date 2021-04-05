 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Move over free bobbleheads Tonight is FREE COVID NIGHT as the Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays With photos of fans reveling in the excitement of the COVID filled air   (washfm.iheart.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And now we wait 10-14 days...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can feel it coughing in the air tonight.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's Texas, Jesus will save them.

/ or not
// f*ck 'em
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like the official policy of the Texas Rangers is as big of a joke as I thought it would be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's worth it, though, they died and suffered miserably to watch a baseball game.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Demetrius: What could possibly go wrong?


The only saving grace is that it's an open top ball park.

If folks are going to catch Covid, it'll probably be inside the bathrooms or in the lines for beer and hotdogs.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But baseball is a fast game. They'll be in and out of that stadium in no time.
 
