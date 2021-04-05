 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Jefferson Davis chair stolen in Selma will be converted into a toilet unless the United Daughters of the Confederacy agree to hang a banner outside its headquarters in Virginia   (al.com) divider line
46
    More: Weird, Confederate States of America, Jefferson Davis, Black Liberation Army, Nathan Bedford Forrest, Montgomery, Alabama, Assata Shakur, Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair, Confederate monument  
•       •       •

1103 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 10:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I'm OK with this.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol

That sign should be permanent.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love everything about this story
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like it's already been plumbed too.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is one ugly chair.  Give me some White Castle to go.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Throw it in a landfill with the rest of the trash.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, nothing not to love about that story.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch, suddenly they don't know how to hang anything.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fail to see a problem with this.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The banner bears a quote from Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army activist wanted by the FBI for the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper

That part might not actually be helpful.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a born in and live in Alabamian, I wholeheartedly endorse this enterprise.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tasteofcinema.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another metaphor for how the south is going to pot.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good story but those people are gonna get in trouble I'm guessing. Well see a fark link of them being arrested within a week or so.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Drop that farking thing into the sea.
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"We took their toy, and we don't feel guilty about it. They never play with it anyway. They just want it there to remind us what they've done, what they are still willing to do. But the south won't rise again. Not as the Confederacy. Because that coalition left out a large portion of its population. All that's left of that nightmare is an obscenely heavy chair that's a throne for a ghost whose greatest accomplishment was treason."

Thats a pretty damn good quote.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Place it over Rush Lungcancer's grave.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't want to get rid of your confederate monuments? Fine, simply cover them with pissoirs.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A woman who answered the phone at the Virginia offices of the UDC said she had heard the reports of the theft and ransom demand were "fake news" and there was no immediate response to an email to the organization seeking further comment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why does that chair have a hole in it anyway?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Davis never used the chair.

It wascreated in commemoration of him latee.

No way that ugly ass thing is worth half a million dollars.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A Jefferson Davis memorial chair? Dedicated 28 years after the end of the war? Wtf is this shiat?

How about they get some sledgehammers and compromise on a Jefferson Davis memorial rubble pile?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Drop that farking thing into the sea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Why does that chair have a hole in it anyway?


The last person to sit on it was General Forrest and we'll... you know the story...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: The banner bears a quote from Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army activist wanted by the FBI for the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper

That part might not actually be helpful.


Considering this is the Daughters of Foreign Terrorists Who Killed American Soldiers, I think that barely even moves the needle.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
so can they do this?  I want to shiat in a three foot tall toilet.
 
dhickman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So theft and extortion is cool as long as it meets your politics?

What if FDR's tombstone was stolen and then only allowed to be returned under similar circumstances or it will be turned into a urinal?  The Woke crowd would be screaming for justice. 

What the fark is wrong with all of you? This should never be acceptable under any circumstance.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Le Chiffre had expressed interest in aquiring it, but he's still a bit embarrassed after the last time he had to tickle Bond's balls.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dhickman: So theft and extortion is cool as long as it meets your politics?

What if FDR's tombstone was stolen and then only allowed to be returned under similar circumstances or it will be turned into a urinal?  The Woke crowd would be screaming for justice. 

What the fark is wrong with all of you? This should never be acceptable under any circumstance.


/jerking it
 
trueaustinite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now, THIS, is how you make a statement.
 
trueaustinite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Why does that chair have a hole in it anyway?


shiatter's full?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Selma police and District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed the theft and said they were aware of the ransom demand.

He then went on to say that the thieves won't stop till they get enough.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dhickman: So theft and extortion is cool as long as it meets your politics?

What if FDR's tombstone was stolen and then only allowed to be returned under similar circumstances or it will be turned into a urinal?  The Woke crowd would be screaming for justice. 

What the fark is wrong with all of you? This should never be acceptable under any circumstance.


You mean, what if Osama bin Laden's tombstone was stolen (leaving aside his place of burial and that Wahabis disdain tomb markers anyway).  Or Hitler's tombstone - sorry, ditchstone.  For an analogy to work, you need to compare like to like.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's not cool at all, actually. It's pretty farked up and can only cause further problems.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dhickman: So theft and extortion is cool as long as it meets your politics?

What if FDR's tombstone was stolen and then only allowed to be returned under similar circumstances or it will be turned into a urinal?  The Woke crowd would be screaming for justice. 

What the fark is wrong with all of you? This should never be acceptable under any circumstance.


FDR was many things, he was imperfect for sure, but he wasn't president of a bunch of traitors who became traitors to protect slavery. Oh, and states' rights. First and foremost of those rights being the right to own, sell, and breed people for slaver labor and sale.

Would I hang a sign to get FDR's stone back? Probably not. Depends on the sign.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheReject: That's not cool at all, actually. It's pretty farked up and can only cause further problems.


Whiners can fark off. I care about the rights and feelings of the daughters of the confederacy about as much as I do NAMBLA.

Confederate anything should be banned and destroyed, insurrectionist trash be damned.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The chair looks like it has already been used as a seat in an outhouse.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dhickman: So theft and extortion is cool as long as it meets your politics?


What the fark is wrong with you if you think "smashing the monuments to traitors and enemies of the United States" is a political thing?  It's an American thing.  A patriotic thing.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should keep it and turn it into a toilet regardless.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That looks like the chair they use to judge whether a prospective pope has the requisite genitalia after the alleged Pope Joan fiasco.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: The banner bears a quote from Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army activist wanted by the FBI for the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper

That part might not actually be helpful.


It also may not be true. Especially in the 70's when the FBI was trying to kill Black Activist anyway they could, even while they were sleeping.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dhickman: So theft and extortion is cool as long as it meets your politics?

What if FDR's tombstone was stolen and then only allowed to be returned under similar circumstances or it will be turned into a urinal?  The Woke crowd would be screaming for justice. 

What the fark is wrong with all of you? This should never be acceptable under any circumstance.


We'd get a new stone carved. a 6-ton block of white marble isn't that hard to find.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Why does that chair have a hole in it anyway?


Hemorrhoids!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Davis never used the chair.

It wascreated in commemoration of him latee.

No way that ugly ass thing is worth half a million dollars.


Cop math!
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bandito King: TheReject: That's not cool at all, actually. It's pretty farked up and can only cause further problems.

Whiners can fark off. I care about the rights and feelings of the daughters of the confederacy about as much as I do NAMBLA.

Confederate anything should be banned and destroyed, insurrectionist trash be damned.


Well, now the seals have been broken. The doors have opened and we're into the journey into the ninth circle.

I hope you're as blasé when someone does a tit-for-tat and steals Harriet Tubman's gravestone. This stunt was never intended as anything but a "Fark you guys" and they'll recognize that and respond in return.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.