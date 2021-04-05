 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   You don't want to be near fire when you're made of marshmallow   (azfamily.com)
12
•       •       •

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.com
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where my grandparents lived. Grandfather just passed away last month and grandmother passed last year. They were evacuated during that wildfire that killed those firefighters a while back. It's always prone to wildfires there. Good people live there. I hope nothing happens to them.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "With so many people now moving into areas that were once completely rural, firefighters say it's the responsibility of people living there to make their properties fire safe."

Why so many people are moving into those fire-prone areas is puzzling to me.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported for fat shaming.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firefighters with Peeples Valley Fire District, which is just north of Yarnell

Shields to maximum Yarnell, peeples!
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is Nia okay, and what are all these people doing to her valley?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lewis Black said it best:
"There comes a point when you say 'Maybe people shouldn't live here'."
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some more like this on a stick
 
Birnone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I took a peek at that place on Gmaps, I don't see anything flammable. There aren't even any trees there.
Fark user image
 
ansius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "With so many people now moving into areas that were once completely rural, firefighters say it's the responsibility of people living there to make their properties fire safe."

Why so many people are moving into those fire-prone areas is puzzling to me.


It's cheap.

Why is it cheap? Because the true cost of insuring and protecting property there is pushed onto the public.
 
