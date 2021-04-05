 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Restrictions go down, Covid goes up   (reuters.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the greatest recovery in the history of Earth, after the US recovery post WW2, is going to be postponed?

Where is my fainting couch? And drink. And remote. And smart phone. And summertime shorts and tank top. I'm staying for a while. Pizza or tacos?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well after 550,000 dead I'm sure we've all learned our lesson---OH DEAR GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE.
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Well after 550,000 dead I'm sure we've all learned our lesson---OH DEAR GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE.
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
MightyMerkin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm shocked! Shocked I say!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, the fact that cases in Michigan started skyrocketing after everything opened back up is a complete coincidence.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.azfamily.com/news/ap_cnn/​a​rizona-governor-signs-covid-19-liabili​ty-shield/article_a86f05d3-ec3f-5374-9​fb1-39357e1ee883.html?block_id=997198

And the hits will keep coming.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OH LOOK THE CONSEQUENCES OF YOUR dumbass ACTIONS
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wonder how that could have happened.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just need to get my second dose this Saturday and wait till the 24th for it to take full effect. Only 19 more days to go.

And then I can laugh as I watch all of these self-destructive dumbf*cks drop like flies.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Quebec and Ontario barely got a month of relief. 
Montreal still red-zoned, but got so much ahead in the vaccination that now the problematic areas are around Quebec City. So they closed everything non-essential, then added 5 more counties to that yesterday. 

It'll be ugly once one of the more contagious variants gets over there. UK's bad, but the Brazillian one doubles that...
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just canceled youth hockey here because of an outbreak at a tournament at the end of March.  27 cases from the tourney thus far.  Every so often I get afraid of having to return to the office, but then I remember how stupid everyone is and I plan for another summer at home.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LessO2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mokmo: It'll be ugly once one of the more contagious variants gets over there. UK's bad, but the Brazillian one doubles that...


They could get waxed.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: Just canceled youth hockey here because of an outbreak at a tournament at the end of March.  27 cases from the tourney thus far.  Every so often I get afraid of having to return to the office, but then I remember how stupid everyone is and I plan for another summer at home.


You had hockey tournaments ? Our little league barely had a month of practice this season, nothing outside of town was allowed.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Well after 550,000 dead I'm sure we've all learned our lesson---OH DEAR GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE.
Yeah, they seem to be doing one hell of a job enforcing that rule (sarcasm).

meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We only needed to wait like 4 more months to vaccinate everyone who wants one. The rush to open now is ridiculous.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mokmo: hawaiijenno: Just canceled youth hockey here because of an outbreak at a tournament at the end of March.  27 cases from the tourney thus far.  Every so often I get afraid of having to return to the office, but then I remember how stupid everyone is and I plan for another summer at home.

You had hockey tournaments ? Our little league barely had a month of practice this season, nothing outside of town was allowed.


We also have a local restaurant that is the center of an outbreak. Health Department is asking anyone there in the past week to self-quarantine and get tested.  We're having a whole bunch of stupid in upstate NY this spring.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Well after 550,000 dead I'm sure we've all learned our lesson---OH DEAR GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE.
Standing and doing the patriotic symbols is more important than wearing a mask.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guarantee all those with a red shirt are MAGA maskholes.
 
