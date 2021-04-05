 Skip to content
(The Drive)   That U-2 flight along the southern US border recently wasn't on a surveillance mission, it was mearly a training flight to learn how to spy on the southern border
35
    United States Air Force, RQ-4 Global Hawk, U.S. Air Force, Beale Air Force Base, Lockheed U-2, Surveillance aircraft  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
TIL the U-2 is still in active service.

/I imagine it usually finds what it's looking for
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The plane's maintenance hangar has a hard time receiving supplies because their mailing address is a nameless street.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not what the poorly spelled Facebook meme I saw told me...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The flight you've reference was confirmed to be a training sortie out of Beale and was not conducted as a patrol or joint operation with external agencies," Air Force Captain Brittany Curry, the public affairs chief for the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, told The War Zone in a statement. Curry added that 68-10329 did not collect imagery of any kind during the flight.

So the plane's mission is to collect imagery, but you did a training mission where you just flew it around and didn't take any imagery.

Sure, Jan dot Jay Pee Gee.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was probably looking for a place where the streets have no name.

Or have really long names like Avenida Miguel Cabrera Garcia de Vasquez y la Matanza del Siete de Enero
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hobnail: "The flight you've reference was confirmed to be a training sortie out of Beale and was not conducted as a patrol or joint operation with external agencies," Air Force Captain Brittany Curry, the public affairs chief for the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, told The War Zone in a statement. Curry added that 68-10329 did not collect imagery of any kind during the flight.

So the plane's mission is to collect imagery, but you did a training mission where you just flew it around and didn't take any imagery.

Sure, Jan dot Jay Pee Gee.


It feels like flying close to but not over a border would be the kind of training that is important for this plane.

/Doesn't mean I believe them
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Catorce!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure that will halt the flow of refugees from the places we sent our death squads.

Oh, wait, it won't.  Never mind.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U2's lost song NEGATIVLAND
Youtube Z6gPSSYxex0
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: TIL the U-2 is still in active service.

/I imagine it usually finds what it's looking for


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Savage did it first.

Ask Adam Savage: Remembering the U2 and Blue Angels Flights from MythBusters
Youtube DXWzAcWj6b0
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure that will halt the flow of refugees from the places we sent our death squads.

Oh, wait, it won't.  Never mind.


If it there was some sort of safe place where refuges and immigrants could enter this county. I'd call it ellis port of entry.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
practice like you play...
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, definitely a genuine secret mission, because there's no way for the Air Force to block a commercial flight tracking app  from watching what they do.  Yup, this was the real deal.

/Wankers
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: TIL the U-2 is still in active service.

/I imagine it usually finds what it's looking for


I think at least a couple of them still do climate study stuff. Used to map big fires too.

Used to regularly see one on approach to Moffett Field, where it was based. A buddy stationed there said landing them is fun. Outer wheels fall off when the plane takes off, so when it lands, it 'crashes' every time.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: So the plane's mission is to collect imagery, but you did a training mission where you just flew it around and didn't take any imagery.

Sure, Jan dot Jay Pee Gee.


If the pilot is learning the aircraft, you don't need a working camera. It's not like it would affect the steering as it takes pictures. It's not an A-10.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would we use a U2? The coyotes and cartels have a credible SAM threat?

We openly use drones already for this stuff, and they are a fraction of the cost, and i'd expect more capable in the given mission considering loiter time.

I think, "This is a training mission with real world scenarios, get as close to a real border as you can, don't go over it, but you won't start an international incident if you do" is a completely valid answer.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know NASA has some but I didn't realize the Air Force is still using them too. I remember them talking about retiring it years ago and I just assumed they actually did... Guess not.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadyman: Adam Savage did it first.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DXWzAcWj​6b0]


11:15 for the U2-specific stuff
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would we not look at our border?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: I know NASA has some but I didn't realize the Air Force is still using them too. I remember them talking about retiring it years ago and I just assumed they actually did... Guess not.


The main thing is anyone with google knows when a spy satellite is going to be overhead, and altering those timelines is not something you would do lightly in peacetime, assuming the capability to do it reliably, because, well, tomorrow they will know the new timelines and you will have to do it again, and you only have so much fuel on board.

Other planes may have some capabilities, but aren't dedicated platforms. I'd imagine the chinese and russians would have no problem blotting one out of the sky these days, and would readily detect it so it really isn't a penetration thing and we aren't flying those kinds of missions anymore, but it still has its uses.

the "SR-72" has been long rumored to be on its way to solve the problem in capable hostile airspace.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Breaking news:
Plane flies
 
Kooj
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spelling: mearly a flesh wound for subby's phrases.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

King Something: The plane's maintenance hangar has a hard time receiving supplies because their mailing address is a nameless street.


but they'll leave the package with or without you signing for it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

adamatari: I know NASA has some but I didn't realize the Air Force is still using them too. I remember them talking about retiring it years ago and I just assumed they actually did... Guess not.


They probably did...then the F-35 happened.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this a real picture, or something taken from a flight sim?  Something about the pixels doesn't look quite right, but maybe it is something to do with the special paint:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would we need U2 flights?

A combination of public and classified satellite imagery in multispectral format, plus drones, plus sigint for non US cellular transmissions would be a lot more useful.
 
slantsix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mearly? Rilly?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.dvidshub.netView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Take off, fly south. Oops that's Mexican airspace take a left now at AZ take another left and back to Nevada.

It isn't that big of a deal. But of course that is the route the decoy plane traveled.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they finally find what they were looking for?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...bigger pic.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It just skirted the Edge of the border and ensured that the situation there was Bono.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sources say accident investigators have declined to blame a specific cause for the accident, citing an inability to effectively adapt to an up-tempo transition after a tragic announcement....
 
monkeyinapinata
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why would we need U2 flights?

A combination of public and classified satellite imagery in multispectral format, plus drones, plus sigint for non US cellular transmissions would be a lot more useful.


Reasons. Likely classified.
 
