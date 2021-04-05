 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Incorrigibly credulous people decide skepticism is warranted   (apnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Southern Baptist Convention, Evangelicalism, Baptist, Vaccine, Vaccination, Protestantism, COVID-19 vaccine, Summit Church  
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The governor of Montana just tested positive for covid a week after getting vaccinated.
It's over. There's no convincing any of them to get vaccinated now. They won't understand it takes two weeks after the second dose for it to be effective.
They are too stupid.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The governor of Montana just tested positive for covid


Cool.  I  hope it bodyslams him hard.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The governor of Montana just tested positive for covid a week after getting vaccinated.
It's over. There's no convincing any of them to get vaccinated now. They won't understand it takes two weeks after the second dose for it to be effective.
They are too stupid.


Plus even 99.9% means a LOT of people will get it in a country of millions until there are enough vaccinated to break the chain

And of course that the vaccine is about preventing bad outcomes, not about avoiding getting it (although it is less likely)
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Democrats, China and big pharmacy? That's just crazy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Democrats, China and big pharmacy? That's just crazy.


No, but they'll trust some random jackass on Facebook or Twitter.

Go figure.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If by Christian belief God is the main creator, then she inspired safety protocols, strengthened First Responders, and helped create a myriad of vaccines. Evangelicals can go Fark themselves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: People don't trust science? That's just crazy.



Indeed.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: People don't trust CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Democrats, China and big pharmacy? That's just crazy.


Is that you, GaryPDX?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not taken any stinking commy vaccine! Earl down at the tire shop posted on FB that the vaccines will make your dick fall off!

Fark Christians ate stupid.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just got my JnJ shot this afternoon. Still wearing a mask for the foreseeable future. And, I kind of like the social distancing thing. It is an excuse to tell undesirables to back off.

/let 'em get covid and die off. we will be better off.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I'm not taken any stinking commy vaccine! Earl down at the tire shop posted on FB that the vaccines will make your dick fall off!

Fark Christians ate stupid.


And so is my fat thumb.

Are, not ate.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I'm not afraid of a virus with a 99.7% survival rate!"

"I'm afraid to take a vaccine with a 99.7% survival rate!"

/conservatives in a nutshell
 
NobleHam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're not skeptical, their leaders are actively discouraging them from getting vaccinated.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On another note, I got my 5G antenna all at once. When do i start getting reception?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NobleHam: They're not skeptical, their leaders are actively discouraging them from getting vaccinated.


Even though they got vaccinated themselves.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let them die.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mofa: [Fark user image image 425x264]


No, because they can fark everyone else over. The vaccines aren't perfect, we need herd immunity to actually eliminate the virus, and preferably before it mutates into something even harder to contain or more deadly.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Told you. The first third is easy. It's the last third that are going to be the bane of us all, because 30+% of this country's adults are steadfastly against taking a COVID-19 vaccine. Without them, we don't get herd immunity. With them, we get to see this nightmare continue for months.

And you can't convince them to do it. You're the Devil. You're temptation, seduction, heresy, and their faith must stay strong, strong, against the wiles of science and the weakness of Man.

There ain't gonna be enough popcorn in the world to watch what happens by Thanksgiving.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Told you. The first third is easy. It's the last third that are going to be the bane of us all, because 30+% of this country's adults are steadfastly against taking a COVID-19 vaccine. Without them, we don't get herd immunity. With them, we get to see this nightmare continue for months.

And you can't convince them to do it. You're the Devil. You're temptation, seduction, heresy, and their faith must stay strong, strong, against the wiles of science and the weakness of Man.

There ain't gonna be enough popcorn in the world to watch what happens by Thanksgiving.


My idiot SIL refuses to get the vaccine or allow her husband or older kids to get it. She whines that the rest of the family "doesn't respect her beliefs." Well, dumbfark, when all your beliefs are based in bullshiat from Facebook, you deserve nothing but ridicule. The rest of the family works in healthcare and understands at least basic biology and the effects of covid. But, no, keep believing all the shiat you see on FB.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

billygeek: If by Christian belief God is the main creator, then she inspired safety protocols, strengthened First Responders, and helped create a myriad of vaccines. Evangelicals can go Fark themselves...

[Fark user image 400x400]


I'm sure there's a fair amount in the Bible about the sin of not giving a fark about your community and fellowship. Also the sin of giving into fearful rumors and believing the lies of the adversary. Must be something in there somewhere.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: FormlessOne: Told you. The first third is easy. It's the last third that are going to be the bane of us all, because 30+% of this country's adults are steadfastly against taking a COVID-19 vaccine. Without them, we don't get herd immunity. With them, we get to see this nightmare continue for months.

And you can't convince them to do it. You're the Devil. You're temptation, seduction, heresy, and their faith must stay strong, strong, against the wiles of science and the weakness of Man.

There ain't gonna be enough popcorn in the world to watch what happens by Thanksgiving.

My idiot SIL refuses to get the vaccine or allow her husband or older kids to get it. She whines that the rest of the family "doesn't respect her beliefs." Well, dumbfark, when all your beliefs are based in bullshiat from Facebook, you deserve nothing but ridicule. The rest of the family works in healthcare and understands at least basic biology and the effects of covid. But, no, keep believing all the shiat you see on FB.


When your beliefs endanger everyone you care about; maybe it's time to evaluate your beliefs.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NobleHam: They're not skeptical, their leaders are actively discouraging them from getting vaccinated.


Like their programs urge them to buy gold when the price of gold spikes....AND THEY DO.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Told you. The first third is easy. It's the last third that are going to be the bane of us all, because 30+% of this country's adults are steadfastly against taking a COVID-19 vaccine. Without them, we don't get herd immunity. With them, we get to see this nightmare continue for months.

And you can't convince them to do it. You're the Devil. You're temptation, seduction, heresy, and their faith must stay strong, strong, against the wiles of science and the weakness of Man.

There ain't gonna be enough popcorn in the world to watch what happens by Thanksgiving.


I'm looking forward to it.
 
wademh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The whole "rushed too fast" excuse must die. Here's how to address it.

mRNA vaccines have been in development for over 20 years. Although this is the first major one to be approved for humans, there have been safety trials before. No problems showed up in the earlier  trials, it's just that the diseases ran their course and it wasn't cost effective to run fuller trials.

The whole point of mRNA vaccines is because it is a technology that can be rolled out quickly. That's been the point and the plan. They were designed to get rid of most of the things that can cause adverse reactions.

Some wonder how the trials went to so fast. It turns out, that's because the pandemic was so bad. To run a placebo controlled trial, you give over 10,000 people the vaccine and about the same amount a saline injection. But then you have to wait.  In most trials the waiting takes a long time. You're waiting for enough people to get sick from natural exposure. You need enough sick people to be able to do the math to see if it works. That means about 100 sick people.

In a pandemic, you reach that number of sick people a whole lot quicker. The summer surge in infections helped us get to the end of the trial more quickly.

One you get those 100 or so sick people, you ask how many got  the vaccine and how many got the placebo. If it's about a 50:50 split, your vaccine is worthless. If only people who got the placebo get sick, you've got a miracle vaccine. We had about a 95:5 split which meant a very good vaccine.

Yes, we got a fast result but it is because we had laid the groundwork for 20 years. We even did preliminary work on  related viruses like the first SARS and on MERS (but they never became widespread so we never had the chance to evaluate efficacy).

The vaccine work was primed and ready to go fast and we didn't hesitate. Safety testing started and the data was clean, no significant adverse reactions. We did the efficacy testing. There were lots of volunteers so starting the testing went much much quicker than is typical. Sometimes it takes years to enroll enough volunteers. During the pandemic, it took months. And the general rate of infection out in the world was so high that we got enough people in the trial showing up sick that we could read the results.

There are good reason there why the development went so fast. It isn't a mystery.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Others depicted the vaccines as satanic or unsafe, or suggested Greear was complicit in government propaganda."

Religious nutjobs gonna nutjob, religiously.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The collateral damage is tragic, but if it thins out the evangelical crowd considerably...eh.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
White Evangelicals are a subset of Trump's asslickers, and as such run entirely on FEELs.  There's no room for facts or science, which might contradict their FEELs, and they've given up entirely on even pretending they had any morals so they can lick Trump's ass more lovingly.

In this case, unlike the white supremacist FEELs that Trump's been pretty consistent about and they enjoy, he's given them inconsistent FEELs on COVID vaccines.  Yes, he wants to take credit for all of them, but he also hid when he got vaccinated and COVID-19 is a liberal hoax in the first place. So they're flailing when confronted with the various COVID vaccination narratives because they're unequipped to actually make fact driven decisions for themselves.  I'd be happy to just let them die as they wish, but then they're breeding grounds for variants.
 
