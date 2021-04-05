 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IFL Science)   Doctor explains why you shouldn't pump bouillon cubes into your anus. Because that should be explained   (iflscience.com) divider line
55
    More: Awkward, Monosodium glutamate, Bouillon cube, Glutamic acid, Umami, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Starch, song starts, scientific evidence  
•       •       •

998 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where was this news last week when I could have used the advice.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, so I shouldn't do that is what you're saying?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken or beef?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the liquid is much easier to inject?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size



I mix mine with Hydroxychloroquine.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie Murphy - Boogie In Your Butt
Youtube 07P538K83iU
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That the human race has not yet gone extinct is a miracle.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no, don't pump them in, be gentle.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want buttocks to look larger and rounder.  I like big butts and I cannot lie.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bouillon base does sound fishy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because my farts should not induce salivation?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use Better than Bouillon, so I guess it would be more of a 1 man 1 jar type scenario. No thanks.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew! Glad I only stuffed some Jell-O powder up there cuz I was worried for a second...
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Chicken or beef?


Mostly MSG.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well to be fair it doesn't say not to stick it up your butt anywhere on the package.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [YouTube video: Eddie Murphy - Boogie In Your Butt]


Thanks, now I cant get thatvout of my head.....🤪
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor!!!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Doctor said last march that masks don't work.  And now a doctor is saying don't cram bullion cubes up your butt.  I think it is safe to say that not only should people in the DRC shove  bullion cubes up their butt, they might consider 2 to 4 times as much.  Kind of how 2 to 4 masks work better than 1 mask.  4 times as much bullion is better than a single dose, probably 4 times better.  For that HUGE ass you always wanted.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Where was this news last week when I could have used the advice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buttocks subby, not anus. You're perfectly fine sticking bouillon cubes in your anus, just don't inject them in your buttocks.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more ass soup, I guess.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when we would go ahead and let stupid people do stupid things, thinking that would result in fewer stupid people?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Buttocks subby, not anus. You're perfectly fine sticking bouillon cubes in your anus, just don't inject them in your buttocks.


Hate to tell you, but you should stop doing that according TFA.  Chicken stock enemas can cause disease, or worse.  Sorry.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: [Fark user image image 600x340]

.


Kopi Luwak?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Buttocks subby, not anus. You're perfectly fine sticking bouillon cubes in your anus, just don't inject them in your buttocks.


Your soup recipe is very odd
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: That the human race has not yet gone extinct is a miracle.


In the DRC, where people are putting bullion in their butts, the birth rate is 40 per 1000 people.  In the US, where butt bullion pumping is less popular, the rate is 12 per 1000 people.  Therefore, to stave off extinction, all of humanity should cram their butts full of bullion cubes.  To increase fecundity.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Buttocks subby, not anus. You're perfectly fine sticking bouillon cubes in your anus, just don't inject them in your buttocks.


The article seems to be suggesting anus. I'm  no anatomicalist, but in pretty sure it doesn't work that way.

And why would you just use salt water if it did?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I use Better than Bouillon, so I guess it would be more of a 1 man 1 jar type scenario. No thanks.


I could have done without a reminder of that, thanks.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bouillon cubes? Talk to me when you're ready for the big leagues

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: Remember when we would go ahead and let stupid people do stupid things, thinking that would result in fewer stupid people?


The DRC has a higher birth rate.  So they must be doing things right.  Including packing their butts with bullion cubes like a hungery hamster packs its cheeks with sunflower seeds.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Non Sequitur Man: [YouTube video: Eddie Murphy - Boogie In Your Butt]

Thanks, now I cant get thatvout of my head.....🤪


Yer welcome!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ass pennies are still OK though, right?

Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI
 
litespeed74
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: In essence, as a general rule, you should always play it safe and not put cooking products into your anus.

WHY can't we just go out on a limb here and say that you should NEVER under any circumstances inject cooking products into your anus??? Why even leave any doubt?? Is there a chance that one day someone will discover that injecting French onion soup mix into your anus cures Lupus???
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Bouillon cubes? Talk to me when you're ready for the big leagues

[Fark user image 500x565]


Ouch.
 
Vern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Where was this news last week when I could have used the advice.


Just pissed because my plans for this weekend are off the table. Well, technically I guess they're back on the table.

/Sorry, just feeling a little salty.
//Well, not salty enough.
///Can't go clubbing with this flat ass.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, reading the article, it suggests they do it for the salt.

...so why not just use salt?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Well to be fair it doesn't say not to stick it up your butt anywhere on the package.


Fess up. You're the reason silica gel packs come with the warning: "Do Not Eat".
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My guess was they were making broth with the cubes and squirting it up there as a hangover cure. Electrolytes and fluids and all, when you're too sick to keep anything down. Are Gatorade enemas a thing for hangovers?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this that Lena Dunham story from the entertainment tab again?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm assuming that the list of stuff people won't shove up their ass could be written on one of those small Post-It notes.

/ and in a month half would be crossed off
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've found gravy in the front end works better.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, it's forgivable to go crock pot to mouth.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Mr. Eugenides: Buttocks subby, not anus. You're perfectly fine sticking bouillon cubes in your anus, just don't inject them in your buttocks.

Your soup recipe is very odd


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Because the liquid is much easier to inject?

[live.staticflickr.com image 490x1023]


I mix mine with Hydroxychloroquine.


But it doesn't come in the sexy, sexy jar

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

litespeed74: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Mr. Eugenides: Buttocks subby, not anus. You're perfectly fine sticking bouillon cubes in your anus, just don't inject them in your buttocks.

Your soup recipe is very odd

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 411x500]


I 100% believe that in that book every one of those vegetables end up going up her anus.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jbc: Chicken or beef?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guess what?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

litespeed74: FTA: In essence, as a general rule, you should always play it safe and not put cooking products into your anus.

WHY can't we just go out on a limb here and say that you should NEVER under any circumstances inject cooking products into your anus??? Why even leave any doubt?? Is there a chance that one day someone will discover that injecting French onion soup mix into your anus cures Lupus???


What about crisco? Hmmm?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.