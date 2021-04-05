 Skip to content
 
"I thought only stupid people fell for phone scams. Then it happened to me"
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear editor, I always considered myself rather intelligent. Then a complete stranger talked me in to downloading and running software on my computer. I see now I was mistaken about being intelligent.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)
Youtube VrKW58MS12g

/Deals with some phone scams.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the one where you get an email saying theres a 599.00 charge on your credit card and they need you to call a phone number and "verify your information".

Any time I get a phone call from anyone and I think it might be legit, I go and look the phone number up myself and then call and address the matter.  Its not that hard....
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I like the one where you get an email saying theres a 599.00 charge on your credit card and they need you to call a phone number and "verify your information".

Any time I get a phone call from anyone and I think it might be legit, I go and look the phone number up myself and then call and address the matter.  Its not that hard....


Shoot, dude, I don't trust any phone calls these days.  I even require 3-factor authentication before I'll accept a call from my wife.  Especially from my wife.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: SpaceMonkey-66: I like the one where you get an email saying theres a 599.00 charge on your credit card and they need you to call a phone number and "verify your information".

Any time I get a phone call from anyone and I think it might be legit, I go and look the phone number up myself and then call and address the matter.  Its not that hard....

Shoot, dude, I don't trust any phone calls these days.  I even require 3-factor authentication before I'll accept a call from my wife.  Especially from my wife.


Yea, I generally don't bother picking up the phone at all any more either.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: SpaceMonkey-66: I like the one where you get an email saying theres a 599.00 charge on your credit card and they need you to call a phone number and "verify your information".

Any time I get a phone call from anyone and I think it might be legit, I go and look the phone number up myself and then call and address the matter.  Its not that hard....

Shoot, dude, I don't trust any phone calls these days.  I even require 3-factor authentication before I'll accept a call from my wife.  Especially from my wife.


Me too.

/can you tell her to stop calling me?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.


The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Starting last week I've been getting two or three calls a day from the "IRS" and the "SSA".

it's a pleasant change from the incessant car warranty calls.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.

The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.


I had a math professor at Cal who lost his Fields medal, he thinks it's in a closet. He can't find it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Unobtanium: syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.

The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.

I had a math professor at Cal who lost his Fields medal, he thinks it's in a closet. He can't find it.


He should get a medal detector.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Forum: I thought only studly guys got phone calls from hot chicks begging for sex. Then it failed to happen to me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Unobtanium: syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.

The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.

I had a math professor at Cal who lost his Fields medal, he thinks it's in a closet. He can't find it.


Oh I had him too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thug life cops - Give pretty girls ticket [YLYL]
Youtube ktMbqX82dXk
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MBooda: Uchiha_Cycliste: Unobtanium: syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.

The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.

I had a math professor at Cal who lost his Fields medal, he thinks it's in a closet. He can't find it.

Oh I had him too.

[Fark user image image 512x368]


Actually, its not a bad likeness. Iirc
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.


Ben Carson is allegedly a brilliant brain surgeon but he's also as dumb as a bag of hammers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: MBooda: Uchiha_Cycliste: Unobtanium: syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.

The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.

I had a math professor at Cal who lost his Fields medal, he thinks it's in a closet. He can't find it.

Oh I had him too.

[Fark user image image 512x368]

Actually, its not a bad likeness. Iirc


I think I found it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.


Absent-Minded Professor Syndrome
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I like the one where you get an email saying theres a 599.00 charge on your credit card and they need you to call a phone number and "verify your information".

Any time I get a phone call from anyone and I think it might be legit, I go and look the phone number up myself and then call and address the matter.  Its not that hard....


Well that's very clever...

Except where you think you have hung up on them, but they have kept the line open, so when you think you are ringing the genuine number they just fake it and you are still speaking to them.

You have to call from a different line.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would suspect that these are older people without obvious dementia who were/are very self-reliant.

My neighbour is internationally recognised for her work on healthcare in Africa both academically and in the field, and, despite being in her 80s, maintains an immaculate house and garden as well as a broad social group. She was extremely lucky to avoid losing tens of thousands of pounds in a scam, only averted when her bank's fraud department flagged it.

Deciding that someone who falls victim to fraud is (necessarily) a dumbass is misguided.

Correlates of Susceptibility to Scams in Older Adults Without Dementia (nih.gov)

[/serious Northerner]
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If anyone you don't know calls you to verify information, they are trying to rob you.

If old high school friends reach out to you on social media, they are probably doing the same
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a degree in physics and have always thought of myself as a hard-nosed skeptic - and that people who fall for scams are stupid and bear some responsibility for their loss.

I was a freakin' psych major and even I know that when some random-ass tech expects you to dance through a bunch of hoops to "help them" you tell them to fark off, that it's not your job.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Starting last week I've been getting two or three calls a day from the "IRS" and the "SSA".


Is that the lady robot who speaks in broken English?

She's not half as intimidating as the real IRS lady I dealt with for a about a year back during my Troubles.

We never met in person, but I could tell she had dead eyes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The last time I got a phone scammer, not a recording, I started laughing at the guy trying to pull the scam.  I then asked if his mother knew he scammed people for a living.  He started swearing at me.  I just kept laughing until he hung up.

Next time, I'm going to ask how his mother feels about him becoming an untouchable.  I understand that is considered very offensive.

FYI, it was the IRS scam.  Pay now or the police will put you in jail before the end of the day.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Dear editor, I always considered myself rather intelligent."

These calls are not scammers. They come from independent research projects that are gathering IQ data. You flunk.
 
smd31
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: SansNeural: SpaceMonkey-66: I like the one where you get an email saying theres a 599.00 charge on your credit card and they need you to call a phone number and "verify your information".

Any time I get a phone call from anyone and I think it might be legit, I go and look the phone number up myself and then call and address the matter.  Its not that hard....

Shoot, dude, I don't trust any phone calls these days.  I even require 3-factor authentication before I'll accept a call from my wife.  Especially from my wife.

Yea, I generally don't bother picking up the phone at all any more either.


If I wasn't on call for work every other week, I'd be with ya....alas...
 
oldtaku
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, you're still right at least.
 
caljar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: I would suspect that these are older people without obvious dementia who were/are very self-reliant.

My neighbour is internationally recognised for her work on healthcare in Africa both academically and in the field, and, despite being in her 80s, maintains an immaculate house and garden as well as a broad social group. She was extremely lucky to avoid losing tens of thousands of pounds in a scam, only averted when her bank's fraud department flagged it.

Deciding that someone who falls victim to fraud is (necessarily) a dumbass is misguided.

Correlates of Susceptibility to Scams in Older Adults Without Dementia (nih.gov)

[/serious Northerner]


My Mom is 86, and lives alone.  She tells me all the time about all the scams that are aimed at her.  It is obvious there are lists of old people the scammers have on file.  She gets all the send money Granma, I am in jail scams and such.  The real problem is she really doesn't realize that a number of calls and emails she gets from what she believes to be legitimate businesses are scams.  These people really piss me off.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There was one time where a scammer nearly got me.  One of those sketchy advertising companies that prints stuff in directories, but nobody has ever found a physical copy of any of their directories.  They called me the second week on the job as director, calling for my predecessor.  And claimed my predecessor had purchased ads before in their directories.  I told them I would call back.  I couldn't find any paperwork in the advertising files, and then I googled the company name and realized it was a scam.  I called back and told them I wasn't interested.  That is when people are at the most vulnerable, recently hired and not sure of what their predecessor authorized or purchased already.
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Uchiha_Cycliste: Unobtanium: syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.

The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.

I had a math professor at Cal who lost his Fields medal, he thinks it's in a closet. He can't find it.

He should get a medal detector.


If he enters the sweepstakes often enough, he'll probably win another.
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: I would suspect that these are older people without obvious dementia who were/are very self-reliant.

My neighbour is internationally recognised for her work on healthcare in Africa both academically and in the field, and, despite being in her 80s, maintains an immaculate house and garden as well as a broad social group. She was extremely lucky to avoid losing tens of thousands of pounds in a scam, only averted when her bank's fraud department flagged it.

Deciding that someone who falls victim to fraud is (necessarily) a dumbass is misguided.

Correlates of Susceptibility to Scams in Older Adults Without Dementia (nih.gov)

[/serious Northerner]


That's the point though. The span the shiat out of their scam and hope to land a mark.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I like the one where you get an email saying theres a 599.00 charge on your credit card and they need you to call a phone number and "verify your information".

Any time I get a phone call from anyone and I think it might be legit, I go and look the phone number up myself and then call and address the matter.  Its not that hard....


I have the Google pre-screening set up on my Pixel 3. It's amazing how many scammers just hang up as soon as they here "The person is pre-screening his phone call. Please leave a message, and we'll notify the person."

Or something like that.

For a while, people were still leaving the "extended car warrantee or pay off your school loan" scams to be transcribed, but now that has even stopped.

Just a call, then a disconnect.

And I'm fine with Google having access to all the scam calls.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's something that looks like a scam but isn't:

cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size


This is how some people, including my 80-year old mother, got their $600 stimulus check-on a farking ATM card with this very scammy looking letter.  Note that my mother is so technophobic she's never had an actual ATM card before.  She almost threw away her six hundred bucks, and I'm sure other people actually did do so.

/it can't be cheap to make one time use ATM cards assigned to disposable back accounts (the cards and accounts are not reloadable)
//an actual check would have cost the government a lot less money
///maybe they think you are more likely to spend it
////or maybe Trump just got a kickback from the bank handling the accounts
 
gonegirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The last time I got a phone scammer, not a recording, I started laughing at the guy trying to pull the scam.  I then asked if his mother knew he scammed people for a living.  He started swearing at me.  I just kept laughing until he hung up.

Next time, I'm going to ask how his mother feels about him becoming an untouchable.  I understand that is considered very offensive.

FYI, it was the IRS scam.  Pay now or the police will put you in jail before the end of the day.


I had one where a group of people with the same script were calling me like eight times a day telling me I'd won thousands of dollars of a government grant. All with deep sub-continent accents.

I finally asked one of them how old he was when his mother killed herself because she realized what a worthless piece of shiat she'd squeezed out of her coont. He lost his absolute mind screaming at me and hung up.

I then realized that at least three Citrix sysadmins were staring at me in shock. Ah, the joys of an open-plan office.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: syrynxx: I have a degree in physics

I'm not sure why this was relevant to common sense answering a phone and transferring money.

The math and physics professors I had were brilliant men, but they couldn't dress themselves.


One time a few years ago at a pharmacy, an old man came up to me and asked, "Are you a nuclear physicist?" I said, "No, why do you ask?" His reply: "Your shoelace is untied."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Funny how that works

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

caljar: My Mom is 86, and lives alone.  She tells me all the time about all the scams that are aimed at her.  It is obvious there are lists of old people the scammers have on file.  She gets all the send money Granma, I am in jail scams and such.


Oh I so want to get one of these calls. I can't wait to tell my "grandkid" all about how to smuggle things up his or her asshole.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gonegirl: OgreMagi: The last time I got a phone scammer, not a recording, I started laughing at the guy trying to pull the scam.  I then asked if his mother knew he scammed people for a living.  He started swearing at me.  I just kept laughing until he hung up.

Next time, I'm going to ask how his mother feels about him becoming an untouchable.  I understand that is considered very offensive.

FYI, it was the IRS scam.  Pay now or the police will put you in jail before the end of the day.

I had one where a group of people with the same script were calling me like eight times a day telling me I'd won thousands of dollars of a government grant. All with deep sub-continent accents.

I finally asked one of them how old he was when his mother killed herself because she realized what a worthless piece of shiat she'd squeezed out of her coont. He lost his absolute mind screaming at me and hung up.

I then realized that at least three Citrix sysadmins were staring at me in shock. Ah, the joys of an open-plan office.


Next time say "kuch be backwass, Ben Chode" and enjoy the fun
 
PvtStash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the key knowledge to this is
One born Every Minuet.

the mistake people make is to assume being a sucker for something is the same as just being flat out dumb.

"I thought only stupid people fell for phone scams. Then it happened to me"

Everyone is a sucker for something. Don't make one just stupid, more like that's your mental kryptonite, and we all got ours. Though yeah some more than others, but still. It is not an intrinsic relationship to getting suckered and being stupid. Just you are easier to make a sucker if you are stupid.
But never think you are above being suckered, because you think you're smart. That's the first step in getting suckered.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PvtStash: the key knowledge to this is
One born Every Minuet.

the mistake people make is to assume being a sucker for something is the same as just being flat out dumb.

"I thought only stupid people fell for phone scams. Then it happened to me"

Everyone is a sucker for something. Don't make one just stupid, more like that's your mental kryptonite, and we all got ours. Though yeah some more than others, but still. It is not an intrinsic relationship to getting suckered and being stupid. Just you are easier to make a sucker if you are stupid.
But never think you are above being suckered, because you think you're smart. That's the first step in getting suckered.


Brant?  Your goose got loose.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, this was dumb. And I'm not making excuses for it, but ... believe it or not, many people in America are -- stay with me here -- too farking NICE.

They answer their phone whenever it rings AND ACTUALLY TALK TO WHOEVER IS ON THE LINE, WHETHER THEY KNOW THEM OR NOT.

I haven't done that in years. I have a phone that, like most, will allow me to set calls not to ring unless it's from someone on my contact list. Anyone else, no sound at all. The phone receives the call, it's in my call log, but it doesn't ring or alert me in any other way. I get usually 1 (occasionally 2) of these things every single day. And I don't answer any of them.

Everyone else should try it. You don't HAVE to answer your phone. Ever. You're a grownup. Just let the farking thing go to voicemail or whatever you have set up. It's 2021. If you still answer a call from a stranger, you're a goddam idiot. It's not like getting a call from a stranger was ever usually a good thing. Best case scenario, it was a wrong number from some asshole who acted like you're required to identify yourself instead of the other way around and then acted like a dick when you wouldn't, as if them not being able to dial a phone number is your fault.

But especially now, a call from a stranger is never a good thing. You're not gonna win a lottery or a date with a supermodel via a phone call from an unfamiliar number. Get a hobby or a pet or something and stop answering the phone every time it rings, grampa.
 
