(Twitter)   If his deposition is any indication, Wayne LaPierre tends to recall dates and events in his life by which mass shooting preceded them   (twitter.com) divider line
69
    More: Sick, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Link to thread
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haha the president of the NRA needed a safe space.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good friend with a yacht?


funny
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CFO plead the 5th in a bankruptcy trial?  That's a sign things are generally going well...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He testified he used the yacht around once a year, and it included "two or three or four staff people," as well as a cook.


Yeah, I had to think long and hard how often I use the Gulfstream V, along with the two or three or four attendants on board supplied for my comfort, and I think it comes to around once a year.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: The CFO plead the 5th in a bankruptcy trial?  That's a sign things are generally going well...


I missed that.
That's almost as funny.
Reality is crumbling for a lot of people.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: He testified he used the yacht around once a year, and it included "two or three or four staff people," as well as a cook.


Yeah, I had to think long and hard how often I use the Gulfstream V, along with the two or three or four attendants on board supplied for my comfort, and I think it comes to around once a year.


This is a Gulfstream V , just for clarity

gulfstream.comView Full Size


Your point remains valid.
 
anfrind
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wayne LaPierre is a gun.
 
LesterB
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

anfrind: Wayne LaPierre is a gun.


+t
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why don't Christians see him and people like him as demons?  I mean, it's pretty clear from his deposition that he's an evil, evil man.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From the the thread:
The Court will decide whether to dismiss the NRA's bankruptcy for being filed in bad faith, appoint an examiner to investigate fraud/mismanagement, or appoint a trustee to run the NRA during bankruptcy (sidelining LaPierre). Every outcome leaves the NRA weak and in deep trouble.

Oh, please...Oh, please.

Wouldn't the second or third one involve appointing someone who is "an officer of the court" and required to report findings to the judge?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had to stop reading it. That was awful. He really is a sociopath.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LaPierre claimed the use of the yacht was "offered as a security retreat where we could be safe and feel safe."

Dear god, they literally have a safe space.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I also measure my life in terms of major events that make me happy.
 
Mukster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So... Even though he repeatedly talks about all the guns he owns.... He could still not feel safe in his own house?

IANAL but this seems like something that could come up in future lawsuits.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just when you thought he couldn't get sleazier.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
makes sense. I mean while I'm sure he's not necessarily happy about the people dying, I'm also sure that every time an event like this happens they see a jump in paranoid gun enthusiast with money sending them checks and he's giddy enough about the money pouring in that he can write the death aspect of it off completely. So yeah, him and the rest probably start spending the money the very moment that the news reports start hitting.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: The CFO plead the 5th in a bankruptcy trial?  That's a sign things are generally going well...


He didn't want to "spike the ball" in celebration of how awesome his case is. He loves guns. Therefore his judgment is clearly beyond reproach.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why don't Christians see him and people like him as demons?  I mean, it's pretty clear from his deposition that he's an evil, evil man.


Probably because religion is mainly used by people to rationalize what they already want to do, and to make it easier to manipulate populations of people by those in power.

So the people who support him and are religious will just choose to believe that he's innocent and being assailed by demonic forces, rather than acknowledge the obvious truth. The concept of "faith" - ie. choosing to believe in things despite contradictory evidence or a lack of evidence - is the single most destructive invention in all of human history.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/haha.jpg
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, it's like he was saying stuff and doing stuff, just because people paid him.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait wait wait, you're telling me that Wayne is just another huckster/grifter that managed to get himself put in as the president/CEO/whatever of the NRA and then proceeded to use it for his own personal profit and the profit of his cronies, hollowing it out from the inside so that all that remained is a putrid shell? Like what happens to practically every organization that the GOP touches?

youdontsay.jpg
 
powhound
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x601]
So... Even though he repeatedly talks about all the guns he owns.... He could still not feel safe in his own house?

IANAL but this seems like something that could come up in future lawsuits.


Fark user imageView Full Size

A person can dream
 
dericwater
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does he feel safer with dozens of $40K Brioni suits?

/Must've been the bullet-proof lining
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LaPierre testified the yacht was "the one place I could feel safe, where I remember getting there going, Thank God I'm safe, nobody can get me here. That's how it happened. That's why I used it."

But it's LIBERALS who need safe spaces.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: He testified he used the yacht around once a year, and it included "two or three or four staff people," as well as a cook.


Yeah, I had to think long and hard how often I use the Gulfstream V, along with the two or three or four attendants on board supplied for my comfort, and I think it comes to around once a year.


But the cook isn't a staff person.  It's just an added benefit.  Cooks aren't people or staff.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That does seem like a man that would time life that way.

That also seems like a man who frowns a bit when he gets undressed...
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gosh, I'm sure all those people who own guns for safety will surely go out to buy a yacht now that guns aren't satisfactory for that purpose.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why don't Christians see him and people like him as demons?  I mean, it's pretty clear from his deposition that he's an evil, evil man.


Because he goes to church, and says guns are a God given right.  So guns, God, he says he loves the country.

And ding, ding, ding.  We've hit all 3 these people pretend to care about.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [Fark user image 700x120]

/haha.jpg


Good. Give to the Second Amendment Foundation or Gun Owners of America instead.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their Chief Financial Officer took the 5th. In a fraud case. The NRA is farked.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why don't Christians see him and people like him as demons?  I mean, it's pretty clear from his deposition that he's an evil, evil man.


A person is smart, but people are dumb panicky animals and you know it.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Flashlight: nakmuay: [Fark user image 700x120]

/haha.jpg

Good. Give to the Second Amendment Foundation or Gun Owners of America instead.


Or donate to the survivors and families of victims of mass shootings.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Wait wait wait, you're telling me that Wayne is just another huckster/grifter that managed to get himself put in as the president/CEO/whatever of the NRA and then proceeded to use it for his own personal profit and the profit of his cronies, hollowing it out from the inside so that all that remained is a putrid shell? Like what happens to practically every organization that the GOP touches?

youdontsay.jpg


He's only been grifting for 40+ years from the rubes who fund the NRA with their annual dues.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm rabid 2A supporter, but from what I've read Wayne needs to spend some quality time sharing a cell with Trump in prison.

Back in the 90's, when I was young, unencumbered with wife, kids, and house, I joined the NRA.  Every week I got an email "send us money".  After 2 years of this crap I dropped them, and routed their email to trash.

Best decision I ever made.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Badmoodman: He testified he used the yacht around once a year, and it included "two or three or four staff people," as well as a cook.


Yeah, I had to think long and hard how often I use the Gulfstream V, along with the two or three or four attendants on board supplied for my comfort, and I think it comes to around once a year.

This is a Gulfstream V , just for clarity

[gulfstream.com image 850x566]

Your point remains valid.


Geez, not even a G6? What a loser!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Kit Fister: Wait wait wait, you're telling me that Wayne is just another huckster/grifter that managed to get himself put in as the president/CEO/whatever of the NRA and then proceeded to use it for his own personal profit and the profit of his cronies, hollowing it out from the inside so that all that remained is a putrid shell? Like what happens to practically every organization that the GOP touches?

youdontsay.jpg

He's only been grifting for 40+ years from the rubes who fund the NRA with their annual dues.


Glad I went with the USCCA, 2nd Amendment Foundation, Liberal Gun Owners, Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, USA Shooting Sports, etc, then.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: Their Chief Financial Officer took the 5th. In a fraud case. The NRA is farked.


Yep, and nothing old Wayne can say will change that. Wayne LaPierre looted the place, and the CFO signed off on it, and if he says anything truthful he will be incriminating himself, hence him using the 5th Amendment to avoid saying anything. And Wayne LaPierre is the one who made sure the actual President of the NRA was a figurehead, and that all the actual power in the NRA belong to the Executive Vice President of the NRA, who just happened to be named Wayne LaPierre.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snotnose: I'm rabid 2A supporter, but from what I've read Wayne needs to spend some quality time sharing a cell with Trump in prison.

Back in the 90's, when I was young, unencumbered with wife, kids, and house, I joined the NRA.  Every week I got an email "send us money".  After 2 years of this crap I dropped them, and routed their email to trash.

Best decision I ever made.


Wayne also spent years dismantling and underfunding programs specifically designed around training, safety, and range management, instead funneling money into whatever made him more money.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I've made the country so unsafe because of irresponsible gun nuts that the only place I could feel safe is in an isolated boat in international waters."

He needs to have something happen to him I can't mention here .
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I too tend to remember the dates of my more mind-blowing orgasms so I'm not surprised that this is how he measures time.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Animaniacs (2020) - And show you my buns!
Youtube 6wb_6VRXOD8
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ClavellBCMI: Kit Fister: Wait wait wait, you're telling me that Wayne is just another huckster/grifter that managed to get himself put in as the president/CEO/whatever of the NRA and then proceeded to use it for his own personal profit and the profit of his cronies, hollowing it out from the inside so that all that remained is a putrid shell? Like what happens to practically every organization that the GOP touches?

youdontsay.jpg

He's only been grifting for 40+ years from the rubes who fund the NRA with their annual dues.

Glad I went with the USCCA, 2nd Amendment Foundation, Liberal Gun Owners, Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, USA Shooting Sports, etc, then.


When the people who run Soldier of Fortune magazine avoid you like the plague, that is a sure sign that you are a scumbag than even mercs will avoid doing business with. And they jumped ship away from him back in the early 1980's.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x601]
So... Even though he repeatedly talks about all the guns he owns.... He could still not feel safe in his own house?

IANAL but this seems like something that could come up in future lawsuits.


Safe on a yacht?  Don't tell him about pirates, drug runners, whales, freak storms and mutiny.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm pretty sure this is a solid prosecutor case and it'll proceed.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If his deposition is any indication, Wayne LaPierre tends to recall dates and events in his life by which mass shooting preceded them

Sadly, that's a pretty regular clock in the US and no other first world country thanks to the NRA.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We have noticed that American journalists also recall dates for politcal events by talking about contemporaneous mass shootings. And, we think it is weird for Americans to somehow forget about mass shootings. Given the weeks and weeks of journalists covering certain mass shootings, meanwhile there is one every day...what should we expect from Americans? We damn well think that they ought to remember mass shootings. Does the Twitterer think that people in other countries don't remember mass shootings???
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: LaPierre claimed the use of the yacht was "offered as a security retreat where we could be safe and feel safe."

Dear god, they literally have a safe space.


Not just a sade space. A safe yatch. Thats a whole.oyhet level of snowflakery.

"I'm scared, I need to be on a luxury boat away from the shore. Inform the servants we will arrive presently"
 
