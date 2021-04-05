 Skip to content
(MSN)   Look, you may be the pilot, and yes, it IS called "the cockpit" , but that does NOT mean you get to whip it out during a flight, buddy   (msn.com) divider line
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the friendly sky's.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're in a nose-dive, you need to pull it out !"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get it, you can handle your control stick.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagined that it's boring but no need to polish the knob up there.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was the pilot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Charging documents do not specify where the lewd act occurred on the plane

Aww... kill-joys.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by "completed the act" they mean....?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: FTFA: Charging documents do not specify where the lewd act occurred on the plane

Aww... kill-joys.


Tailpipe stuff.  It's always tailpipe stuff.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a man, I honestly don't understand.

What inspires these folk to be not merely rude but criminal to their own coworkers?

Am I the only man on Earth who can keep it in his pants?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Who was the pilot?


[Fark user image 300x168]


Cuomo?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please return the cabin crew to the upright locked position in preparation for landing.
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: As a man, I honestly don't understand.

What inspires these folk to be not merely rude but criminal to their own coworkers?

Am I the only man on Earth who can keep it in his pants?


People with an innie have a lot easier
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is NOT helping the average stereotype of a fly-boy....
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jeremy2020: casual disregard: As a man, I honestly don't understand.

What inspires these folk to be not merely rude but criminal to their own coworkers?

Am I the only man on Earth who can keep it in his pants?

People with an innie have a lot easier


I feel sad for them. It answers nothing for me.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this by any chance occur during a spirited discussion about the merits of yokes vs sidesticks?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he just carried out a threat to rub his sack all over anyone's face who refused to mask up. I'm okay with that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Who was the pilot?


[Fark user image image 300x168]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The in-flight movie must have been about gladiators.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He wanted to show the female first officer his mile high club.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The cockpit?  What is it?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: The cockpit?  What is it?


It's a large building filled with patients but that's not important now.
 
zjoik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I initially read that as "fight" and immediately thought "don't judge me"
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: We get it, you can handle your control stick.


I was standing at a bank of urinals once.  I looked over at the wall directly to my right and saw a thermostat.  It read, "Johnson Controls".

One of three times I may have got some sprinkles where they shouldn't have been because of laughing at the urinal.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Gin Buddy: Who was the pilot?


[Fark user image 300x168]

Cuomo?


If there were any minors on board Gaetz would be the better call, or maybe Boebert's husband? He likes waving his dick at girls in public places.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Sean VasDeferens: Gin Buddy: Who was the pilot?


[Fark user image 300x168]

Cuomo?

If there were any minors on board Gaetz would be the better call, or maybe Boebert's husband? He likes waving his dick at girls in public places.


Gaetz is a funny name for Biden.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: cyberspacedout: We get it, you can handle your control stick.

I was standing at a bank of urinals once.  I looked over at the wall directly to my right and saw a thermostat.  It read, "Johnson Controls".

One of three times I may have got some sprinkles where they shouldn't have been because of laughing at the urinal.


It was turned up to 11, right?

[snicker]
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: cyberspacedout: We get it, you can handle your control stick.

I was standing at a bank of urinals once.  I looked over at the wall directly to my right and saw a thermostat.  It read, "Johnson Controls".

One of three times I may have got some sprinkles where they shouldn't have been because of laughing at the urinal.


We're they titty sprinkles?
/You just read that in morgan freeman's voice.
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Someone Else's Alt: Sean VasDeferens: Gin Buddy: Who was the pilot?


[Fark user image 300x168]

Cuomo?

If there were any minors on board Gaetz would be the better call, or maybe Boebert's husband? He likes waving his dick at girls in public places.

Gaetz is a funny name for Biden.


I mean gaetz is an asswipe, but is this new new whipping boy for libs?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Lance Robdon: The cockpit?  What is it?

It's a large building filled with patients but that's not important now.


I realize after Google-izing that I butchered a classic Airplane! quote but thanks for the three funnies. I think it's a record for me.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just need to release stress.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casual disregard: As a man, I honestly don't understand.

What inspires these folk to be not merely rude but criminal to their own coworkers?

Am I the only man on Earth who can keep it in his pants?


Hey, I keep it in my pants, also.  Well, I try to show it off, but it's not big enough to be seen out of my fly.
 
Katwang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn-images-1.medium.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Someone Else's Alt: Sean VasDeferens: Gin Buddy: Who was the pilot?


[Fark user image 300x168]

Cuomo?

If there were any minors on board Gaetz would be the better call, or maybe Boebert's husband? He likes waving his dick at girls in public places.

Gaetz is a funny name for Biden.


You misspelled Jordan.
 
