(CNBC)   Wednesday Night is Superspreader Night at Tipsy McStagger's   (cnbc.com) divider line
18
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Congrats on stigginit to somebody or other.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The case provides more evidence of how weddings and gatherings at restaurants and nightclubs have the potential to become super-spreading events.

Because after a year, still no one knows this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The asymptomatic guy who went knowing he had already tested positive needs a swift kick in the nuggets.
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The case provides more evidence of how weddings and gatherings at restaurants and nightclubs have the potential to become super-spreading events.

Because after a year, still no one knows this?


/We as Americans are not to bright of a people We kept According to Jim on for 8 seasons. Yet, Herman's Head was only on for 3 seasons
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"By Feb. 26, 12 people in eight different homes who were in contact with people who were at the bar that night tested positive for Covid-19, including five school-age children, according to the study. None were hospitalized."

And what will these communities take away from this? That COVID is no big deal, and mask / distancing / closure restrictions are unnecessary, unAmerican bullshiat.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet 5 people live in that whole community.
/who cares about rural IL.
 
flagnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So does anybody know what Mr. McStagger is really like?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lol bars have been open in cities.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chotchkie's, Chili's, or Flingers would have been better choices.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

flagnut: So does anybody know what Mr. McStagger is really like?


Yup, he likes to get tipsy.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

invictus2: Cafe Threads: The case provides more evidence of how weddings and gatherings at restaurants and nightclubs have the potential to become super-spreading events.

Because after a year, still no one knows this?

/We as Americans are not to bright of a people We kept According to Jim on for 8 seasons. Yet, Herman's Head was only on for 3 seasons


On average that's 5.5 seasons of Herman's Head. Not bad. Not bad at all.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
While a young man in college I used to go to a bar in rural Illinois named Corsi's, affectionately called 'Corsi's for Divorcees'
/it was a different kind of superspreader event.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Local Bar is my favorite bar.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Local Bar is my favorite bar.


I hear it's where all the locals go.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Chotchkie's, Chili's, or Flingers would have been better choices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Lol bars have been open in cities.


The one across the street from me is open(Chicago), but they will let only certain amount of people in. The owner is rich so the entire pandemic didn't hurt her that much
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They don't provide a location, so it's fake news. The equivalent of "I heard this happened in another town" with no facts to back it up.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: And what will these communities take away from this?


That a bunch of people age 18-44 got the virus, and all survived, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
