 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Yahoo Answers will be shut down forever on May 4th. Now I'll never find out how is babby formed   (theverge.com) divider line
44
    More: Interesting, Yahoo Answers website, Answer, Control key, Yahoo!, Yahoo! Answers, User-generated content, Google Answers, Usenet  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 5:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How is babby formed?
Youtube Ll-lia-FEIY
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm truly sorry for your lots.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//I got nothin'
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'


That person votes.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'

That person votes.


And likely breeds too.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mentally and usually intentionally substitute baby for babby thanks to that beautiful site filled with its beautiful trolls and genuine idiots seeking advice from them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I mentally and usually intentionally substitute baby for babby thanks to that beautiful site filled with its beautiful trolls and genuine idiots seeking advice from them.

[Fark user image 600x329]


All those helpful commenters will seamlessly move over to answers.microsoft.com
 
middleoftheday [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is honest to god sad.

How do you contact the White House to get them to fly the flag at half-staff.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'

That person votes.

And likely breeds too.


probably has bred already.  not like there's a lot else to do out there
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: That is honest to god sad.

How do you contact the White House to get them to fly the flag at half-staff.


Maybe you can post that question on Yahoo Answers while it is still up?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in the day, that site had some real gems. I imagine today it is overrun by q-idiots.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the all time greatest look into Yahoo Answers and its users:

how is prangent formed
Youtube EShUeudtaFg
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value will be lost. Do Pinterest next so I can stop having to manually tell Google to exclude it from my search results.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 522x460]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 522x460]


Whoah, look at Mr. Stamina over here with his three pumps.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: Probably the all time greatest look into Yahoo Answers and its users:

[YouTube video: how is prangent formed]


Yep... They breed. Idiocracy was a prophesy.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question:  Is Yahoo good for *anything* anymore?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'

That person votes.

And likely breeds too.


Maybe. Incels make signs too.

Looks like incompletely covered previous messages on the sign. I can't embiggen enough to make anything out. The mind boggles.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'


If that sign is very far out in the country, I'm surprised it isn't full of bullet holes, like every other sign. (esp. 'Deer Xing' signs)
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Yahoo Answers war once a key part of Yahoo's products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed.

That's in interesting way of saying "We encrusted it with obtrusive ads making it obnoxious to use and difficult to navigate, and then let it wither".  Similar to what they let happen to Groups.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder Women (2009)| the birth of wonder women
Youtube 9ogFRUg_dGA
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 785x335]


Came to post this.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Serious question:  Is Yahoo good for *anything* anymore?


Yahoo Finance is still the best. I thought for sure when Google came out with their platform, it would win, but I'll be damned if Yahoo Finance isn't still the best. It got slightly worse in 2020 when they lowered the resolution ( I mean in data, not in graphics )  of their 1M,3M, 6M charts, but they're still going strong.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'

That person votes.

And likely breeds too.


Are you sure they know how babby is formed?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: [Fark user image image 425x507]

Back in the day, that site had some real gems. I imagine today it is overrun by q-idiots.


Damn... I was hoping to start something with my triple entendre.

May the 4th? Really yahoo?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'

If that sign is very far out in the country, I'm surprised it isn't full of bullet holes, like every other sign. (esp. 'Deer Xing' signs)


They generally spare the signs with messages they agree with.  If that were an actual BLM or pro-choice sign it'd be riddled with holes, assuming no one had actually burned it down yet.
 
RminusQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Griffin McElroy inconsolable
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Serious question:  Is Yahoo good for *anything* anymore?


https://lmgtfy.app/?q=Is+Yahoo+good+f​o​r+*anything*+anymore%3F
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: GreatGlavinsGhost: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'

That person votes.

And likely breeds too.

Maybe. Incels make signs too.

Looks like incompletely covered previous messages on the sign. I can't embiggen enough to make anything out. The mind boggles.


The word is: "palimpsest."

/you're welcome
//promulgating polite pedantry
///tres slashe
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: [Fark user image 425x507]

Back in the day, that site had some real gems. I imagine today it is overrun by q-idiots.


I wonder how Quora is going to survive the mass migration. It is already showing signs of becoming a shiathole: haven't seen an anonymous question that wasn't a QBert troll in years.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: While Yahoo Answers war once a key part of Yahoo's products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed.

That's in interesting way of saying "We encrusted it with obtrusive ads making it obnoxious to use and difficult to navigate, and then let it wither".  Similar to what they let happen to Groups.


I just thought they shut down Y!Groups because of all the porn.  At first they made "adult" groups nonsearchable and then after a while they pulled the plug entirely.  Kind of the same thing that happened to Tumblr.
 
eikni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always liked.

Tanks are invading georgia?
I was away visiting my cousins a month ago in Germany. I came back and heard that Russia is invading Georgia. I think thats weird because The united states wouldn't allow Russia to invade us. I also dont see any evidence of tanks. Was that a prank?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: [Fark user image 425x507]

Back in the day, that site had some real gems. I imagine today it is overrun by q-idiots.


The farking article even says it is:

Perhaps the shutdown is for the best, considering the site appears to be overrun with far-right conspiratorial garbage. The current Yahoo Answers homepage is highlighting such introspective gems in its discover section as, "Will America survive 4 years of Joe Biden?" and "Will this summer be record riots by BLM and antifa?," as well as this instant classic, "Was Stalin right about everything?"

A quick check on the site confirms that this is an accurate description of most of the questions there.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 675x1500]

//I got nothin'

That person votes.


We should institute poll tests.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: And likely breeds too.
Are you sure they know how babby is formed?


The latter does not require the former.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My primary personal email just turned 21 years old this year, and yes - it's a Yahoo addy.
It's fine, as far as emails go.

/never used Yahoo answers except for the lulz
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 497x498]

LOL.


Quite obviously Sandstorm by Darude.
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: valenumr: [Fark user image 425x507]

Back in the day, that site had some real gems. I imagine today it is overrun by q-idiots.

I wonder how Quora is going to survive the mass migration. It is already showing signs of becoming a shiathole: haven't seen an anonymous question that wasn't a QBert troll in years.


Please don't tell them about stack exchange.
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: My primary personal email just turned 21 years old this year, and yes - it's a Yahoo addy.
It's fine, as far as emails go.

/never used Yahoo answers except for the lulz


I had a yahoo account since 1994 (svalen) but I completely shut down my account almost 10 years ago. I mostly had it to play online bridge. I never really used the email for anything because it was all spam.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: valenumr: [Fark user image 425x507]

Back in the day, that site had some real gems. I imagine today it is overrun by q-idiots.

I wonder how Quora is going to survive the mass migration. It is already showing signs of becoming a shiathole: haven't seen an anonymous question that wasn't a QBert troll in years.


Oh lord the number of crap things working into the digest
"My aunt caught me masturbating about her last night and she said we'd talk about it but now it's the next day and we haven't but she gives me weird looks what do I do?"
 
Gramma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: They generally spare the signs with messages they agree with.  If that were an actual BLM or pro-choice sign it'd be riddled with holes, assuming no one had actually burned it down yet.


I never found that to be the case. A target is a target to a bubba with a rifle.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.