(The Hill)   You are now hearing this endorsement of Covid vaccination in Morgan Freeman's voice. Titty sprinkles   (thehill.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm right, you know."
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't trust him. Should I get the vaccine?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should have Obama do one of they really want everyone in the African-American community getting vaccinated.

/Or did he do one already that I missed?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fireproof: They should have Obama do one of they really want everyone in the African-American community getting vaccinated.

/Or did he do one already that I missed?


Tyler Perry is standing by if we need him.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: They should have Obama do one of they really want everyone in the African-American community getting vaccinated.

/Or did he do one already that I missed?


Clinton, Bush, and Obama did a vaccination ad last month.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: They should have Obama do one of they really want everyone in the African-American community getting vaccinated.

/Or did he do one already that I missed?


But then the MAGA crowd will definitely refuse to get one.  So win-win.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I don't trust him. Should I get the vaccine?


Yes.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Fireproof: They should have Obama do one of they really want everyone in the African-American community getting vaccinated.

/Or did he do one already that I missed?

But then the MAGA crowd will definitely refuse to get one.  So win-win.


Could the MAGA crowd please put their guns against their own heads and pull the trigger?  Just save the rest of the world and their families from having to suffer.  It's the humane thing to do.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Fireproof: They should have Obama do one of they really want everyone in the African-American community getting vaccinated.

/Or did he do one already that I missed?

Clinton, Bush, and Obama did a vaccination ad last month.


Nice! Found it!

Former Presidents and First Ladies 'It's Up To You' :60 | Ad Council and COVID Collaborative
Youtube eCza6UGmRTk
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm getting the J&J this week. My wife has one dose of Pfizer. I will soon have no more tears. Or something. I hope my kids can get it soon.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I'm getting the J&J this week. My wife has one dose of Pfizer. I will soon have no more tears. Or something. I hope my kids can get it soon.


Got my second one of Moderna on Thursday. I should hit full immunity on the 15th.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Titty sprinkles? That's a new term to me.
 
