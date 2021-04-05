 Skip to content
(Reuters)   70% of covid cases in Tokyo are the variant reducing vaccine protection and none of those infected had contact with known cases. Community spread you say?   (reuters.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This should take care of it.
 
Intone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Enough with the fearcasting already, it's not helping. Where does it say it reduces vaccine protection? What is 'troubling' about the mutation?

I'm not saying it's not real and a threat.. but stick to the science in the reporting.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank you Subby, shared this with my friends.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks China
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buckle up, nancies. This shiat isn't ever going away. Get your yearly Covid shot like you do your yearly flu shot and let the bumbling idiots fall all over themselves to die.

Humanity is intent on this path. Nothing you're going to do or say will change it, so you have three choices, get the shot and live your life, get the shot and hide in your basements for the rest of your days, or don't get the shot and be the case study on communal idiocy.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least the Japanese understand that it is primarily a white cell disease as opposed to a respiratory infection.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Intone: Enough with the fearcasting already, it's not helping. Where does it say it reduces vaccine protection? What is 'troubling' about the mutation?

I'm not saying it's not real and a threat.. but stick to the science in the reporting.


Are you kidding?  That ship sailed with hydroxychloroquine

(which the science said was a safe drug that had been prescribed millions of times per year, even for off label uses)
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Intone: Enough with the fearcasting already, it's not helping. Where does it say it reduces vaccine protection? What is 'troubling' about the mutation?

I'm not saying it's not real and a threat.. but stick to the science in the reporting.


E484K is concerning, but not yet a reason to freak out. Also 12 out of 36 is 33 percent. Pick your timeline and sample size to make up numbers.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: At least the Japanese understand that it is primarily a white cell disease as opposed to a respiratory infection.


Do we need to really keep asking you for peer reviewed citations? Or is everyone here already calling you ass cancer champ?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Thanks China

TRUMP**
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eek! the Cat (intro) 1992
Youtube asqNyc8XdmA
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Intone: Enough with the fearcasting already, it's not helping. Where does it say it reduces vaccine protection? What is 'troubling' about the mutation?

I'm not saying it's not real and a threat.. but stick to the science in the reporting.

Are you kidding?  That ship sailed with hydroxychloroquine

(which the science said was a safe drug that had been prescribed millions of times per year, even for off label uses)


Comrade, you REALLY need to clean out your out of date talking points file.

Nobody anywhere is still pushing the idea that HCQ does anything for covid patients but give them a hugely increased risk for a heart attack or stroke (on top of the threat that having covid adds in that department).
 
wademh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So they aren't doing robust contact tracing and sequencing to monitor spread. You have to test their contacts that aren't hospitalized or even showing signs of illness if you're going to stomp it out, or at least understand enough about how it is currently spreading to figure out how to perhaps shut it down.

And the Olympics will be canceled.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Vtimlin: Thanks ChinaTRUMP**


Yes, Trump let people leave china infected. Trump lied about the virus through the chinese for months. Trump may be an asshole and could have handled it way better biatchina cared more about their reputation than the rest of the world.
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

valenumr: backhand.slap.of.reason: At least the Japanese understand that it is primarily a white cell disease as opposed to a respiratory infection.

Do we need to really keep asking you for peer reviewed citations? Or is everyone here already calling you ass cancer champ?


Thanks for the suggestion. Although I misread and farkied as "ass cancer chump" instead of "champ"...works either way, really.
 
Pinner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wademh: So they aren't doing robust contact tracing and sequencing to monitor spread. You have to test their contacts that aren't hospitalized or even showing signs of illness if you're going to stomp it out, or at least understand enough about how it is currently spreading to figure out how to perhaps shut it down.

And the Olympics will be canceled.


Naw, they'll be special.
 
wantingout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hmmm, sounds like it might not even be covid.
 
