 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "She claimed the altercation erupted after her husband showed his friends a nude picture of his late wife." Yup, Florida   (villages-news.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Police, Sumter County sheriff's deputies, Law enforcement agency powers, Arbitrary arrest and detention, Arrest, 77-year-old woman, husband Thursday evening, Sumter County, Florida  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 4:48 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See how easy it would be to replace Gaetz.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: See how easy it would be to replace Gaetz.


Surprised this *wasn't* Matt Gaetz...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blech!

This was the photo that showed up in the article for me:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Which sides are the legs?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A 77-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly threw food at and struck her husband Thursday evening in the Village of De La Vista.
...
She claimed the altercation erupted after her husband showed his friends a nude picture of his late wife, the arrest report said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was totally expecting naked wife to look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Forgot it was Florida, so I got:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Del Boca Vista?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This happened in 2017. This story shouldn't hit Fark for another year. Unless it's a repost of a Reddit story
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Erupted?" That's some evocative wording there from the "staff report."
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So she was jealous it wasn't her?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I was totally expecting naked wife to look like:

[Fark user image image 247x250]

Forgot it was Florida, so I got:

[Fark user image image 234x297]


No, no, that's the current wife. The wife he's showing off the nudes of is dead.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Del Boca Vista?


The Villages! Of course.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pics or GTFO
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think we should have a rule that says if you agree to kill yourself before you become an annoyance the government will pay for half your funeral.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.