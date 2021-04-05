 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "Magnet fishing" How the fark does that work?   (wjactv.com) divider line
38
    More: Cool, clean rivers, Freshwater fish, magnet fishing  
•       •       •

1474 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You throw in food with metal particles and hope the fish eat it so the magnet works?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for fishing season to open in many places.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crappie.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wjactv.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great it you love to catch steelhead trout.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes all it takes is putting it out there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Great for training kids with oculomotor dysfunction
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do you need to use magnetic worms?

The Mystery of Magnetic Worms - Smarter Every Day 253
Youtube Ms65JBrevYU
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one thing that my city could do instead of agonizing about the algae that might make dogs sick. Over the years they have accidentally found cars with bodies and people throw scooters in the lake now. The lake is so polluted that people are not allowed to swim in it and although fishing is allowed, you'd be a fool to eat what you catch.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
skers69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dynamite.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two say they're not looking to do this for money they just want to make sure the water is safe.


How long before the city fines and/or arrests them for bullshiat reasons? That's the kind of world we live in
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animal magnetism
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


My kid loved that toy until he accidentally swallowed one of the fish. Luckily the little magnet showed up in the X-Ray images and the doctor agreed that it would be best to let nature run its course.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: kbronsito: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

My kid loved that toy until he accidentally swallowed one of the fish. Luckily the little magnet showed up in the X-Ray images and the doctor agreed that it would be best to let nature run its course.


Couldn't they move it along with another magnet? The intestine would be like a fun maze.
 
Kiler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: The two say they're not looking to do this for money they just want to make sure the water is safe.


How long before the city fines and/or arrests them for bullshiat reasons? That's the kind of world we live in


They'll get fired for littering

/Wait until they find a grenade
 
Mukster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: kbronsito: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

My kid loved that toy until he accidentally swallowed one of the fish. Luckily the little magnet showed up in the X-Ray images and the doctor agreed that it would be best to let nature run its course.


If you were a responsible parent raising your child Vegan they wouldn't eat magnetic fish.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With magnets?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
using magnets to pull up anything metal

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Clearly the author doesn't know
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Great it you love to catch steelhead trout.


Heh you beat me to it, good job!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gotta catch them big ol' magnets somehow.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mukster: fragMasterFlash: kbronsito: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

My kid loved that toy until he accidentally swallowed one of the fish. Luckily the little magnet showed up in the X-Ray images and the doctor agreed that it would be best to let nature run its course.

If you were a responsible parent raising your child Vegan they wouldn't eat magnetic fish.


Oh no, now you did it, the plastic Vegans are here and they won't shut up about how they only eat plant based plastics.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: The two say they're not looking to do this for money they just want to make sure the water is safe.


How long before the city fines and/or arrests them for bullshiat reasons? That's the kind of world we live in


I don't know why they keep calling the city to pick up the garbage.  You could sell it for scrap at a good price.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fano: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
Great for training kids with oculomotor dysfunction


Someone brought me one of those when I was in the hospital for a while 10 years ago. It was the most fun thing ever... on dilaudid.
 
schubie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Fano: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
Great for training kids with oculomotor dysfunction

Someone brought me one of those when I was in the hospital for a while 10 years ago. It was the most fun thing ever... on dilaudid.


The nurse farking up my catheter when I was in labor was fun on dilaudid.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good for stealhead trout.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Great it you love to catch steelhead trout.


Whoopsie.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: [wjactv.com image 850x478]


User name checks out.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

schubie: lindalouwho: Fano: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
Great for training kids with oculomotor dysfunction

Someone brought me one of those when I was in the hospital for a while 10 years ago. It was the most fun thing ever... on dilaudid.

The nurse farking up my catheter when I was in labor was fun on dilaudid.


0_o
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: using magnets to pull up anything metal

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 500x276]
Clearly the author doesn't know


With enough current / gauss, you can manipulate non-ferrous metals using magnetic fields. Doesn't say what they were fishing with. I can move Cu and Al ingots with my magnet, but only briefly and the lights dim when I turn it on...
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I caught a sledgehammer once.
 
jacksonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kiler: Mega Steve: The two say they're not looking to do this for money they just want to make sure the water is safe.


How long before the city fines and/or arrests them for bullshiat reasons? That's the kind of world we live in

They'll get fired for littering

/Wait until they find a grenade


I used to watch a Youtube channel (Daniel Bowens) where he would magnet fish North Carolina - he's found quite a few grenades, guns, etc.

/He started magnet fishing with this other youtuber who really needs to figure out what decaf is, and his channel became annoying as a result, so stopped watching
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: kbronsito: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

My kid loved that toy until he accidentally swallowed one of the fish. Luckily the little magnet showed up in the X-Ray images and the doctor agreed that it would be best to let nature run its course.


Shoulda done an MRI, watch that f'ker get yanked out straight-away.
 
