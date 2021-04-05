 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Record)   Brewery customer writes "I'm sorry the server gets screwed on this" on the receipt along with his reason for not tipping   (dailyrecord.com) divider line
18
    More: Awkward, Advertising, Newspaper, Subscription business model, All rights reserved, New Jersey, Privacy policy, Internet privacy, California Privacy Rights  
•       •       •

665 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 3:35 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the point of screwing the server then? You were trying to make a point to the brewery. They got their money. All you did was f*ck up the night of a wage slave, asshole.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Murflette: What was the point of screwing the server then? You were trying to make a point to the brewery. They got their money. All you did was f*ck up the night of a wage slave, asshole.


He has a grievance and by god is he going to make it known, no matter who it farks over!

/Tipless man
//The new D List Supervillian
///Coming to the Suicide Squad sequel.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Folks, tipping is not a city in China.
 
BadCosmonaut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tipping at restaurants is nonsense.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Murflette: What was the point of screwing the server then? You were trying to make a point to the brewery. They got their money. All you did was f*ck up the night of a wage slave, asshole.


That person was entitled to sit their fat ass there all night and keep the restaurant from turning tables fast enough to make enough money to survive.

This asshole just didn't want to tip and used that as an excuse.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm no expert on restaurant finances, but $86 in an hour and a half seems kind of lower than you'd like to make at one table.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is a dumb farking hill to die on, too. Drink your drink and GTFO, you're not 85 years old getting McDonald's breakfast.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The 90 minute policy was indicated up front. This person went into the establishment intending to be an asshole.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Folks, tipping is not a city in China.


or the way I did my ex-wife.

/no kids from that one, whooooo hoooo!
//Ding dong the... well, you get the point (she did)
 
LindenFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Restaurants are operating at 35% capacity, so this Real American needs to make sure it's known that safety protocols are an affront to freedom, and the best way to do that is cancel culturing the wait staffs' income stream.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Listen if you can't the follow rules don't come. Some people don't get it or feel entitled and we're just trying to follow CDC rules," Traver said. "It's a balancing act."

A-farking-men!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not worth dropping my AdBlocker, Subbo. Nope.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I called in an order to a semi-pricey Italian food place in Houston and after taking my order she asked if I wanted to leave a 10, 15 or 20% tip.

I said how about zero. Im driving down there, picking it up at the back door like a hooker and leaving.
What/who am I tipping exactly?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ninety minutes is plenty of time to eat .. He's just another cheap whining asshole ..
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Tipping at restaurants is nonsense.


Then don't eat at restaurants.  Yes it's shiatty that the owners are shifting the cost of server's wages onto the customers, but not tipping isn't going to change that.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah fark that guy. And fark not having a living wage for servers mandatory at restaurants in the USA. Tipping should be like optional 5% if they were very good servers and you got a lot of stuff.

/or 10% if really hot and put up with your shiat.
 
surlyjason
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe we should pay workers a living wage and stop letting people lord tips over workers who don't make the rules.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Murflette: What was the point of screwing the server then? You were trying to make a point to the brewery. They got their money. All you did was f*ck up the night of a wage slave, asshole.


In any normal society one would expect a business to, you know, pay their employees instead of letting them subsist on handouts.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.