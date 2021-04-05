 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   In an attempt to make everyone feel better about genocide, China releases a new musical: "Springtime for Pooh"   (nytimes.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For everyone planning on going to China in the near future...you probably shouldn't refer  to Xi Jinping as Pooh.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: For everyone planning on going to China in the near future...you probably shouldn't refer  to Xi Jinping as Pooh.


El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: For everyone planning on going to China in the near future...you probably shouldn't refer  to Xi Jinping as Pooh.


How else am I getting a Uyghur concentration camp tour on a budget?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't be stupid, be a smartie!
Come and join the Commie Party!
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: For everyone planning on going to China in the near future...you probably shouldn't refer  to Xi Jinping as Pooh.
 
