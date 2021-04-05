 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Expert says our little plague rats are finally coming of age, now playing a 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant   (abc7ny.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have vaccinated the young people first.  They are the most mobile and need to be due to education, work, social needs.  Old retired people and all of us here at Fark who sit in front of a computer all day can hibernate another few months.  Instead you've got teens and 20-somethings bouncing off the walls because they've been locked down for over a year.
 
wee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1130168​3​/Children-are-new-Covid-19-variant-vec​tors
 
Stibium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Old retired people and all of us here at Fark who sit in front of a computer all day can hibernate another few months


But my hair! And I wanna eat out and get shiatfaced at the bar! Why are your infringing my rights to grind on strangers at the club?

fark them. When kids can support the rest of society with a job they can get the vaccine and be a part of public society. Otherwise them and the boomers need to stay the fark home and stop making it harder for the rest of us to keep society running.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tell the kids that Matt Gaetz was seen in the neighborhood. They'll run indoors and hide in the closet for months.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've always considered kids to be huge disease vectors

/I give them a wide berth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stibium:

But my hair! And I wanna eat out and get shiatfaced at the bar! Why are your infringing my rights to grind on strangers at the club?

fark them. When kids can support the rest of society with a job they can get the vaccine and be a part of public society. Otherwise them and the boomers need to stay the fark home and stop making it harder for the rest of us to keep society running.


Yeah, I'm sure the fate of civilization hinges on your TPS report.
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Infectious v. contagious disease expert.  Discuss
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zimbomba67:

But my hair! And I wanna eat out and get shiatfaced at the bar! Why are your infringing my rights to grind on strangers at the club?

fark them. When kids can support the rest of society with a job they can get the vaccine and be a part of public society. Otherwise them and the boomers need to stay the fark home and stop making it harder for the rest of us to keep society running.

Yeah, I'm sure the fate of civilization hinges on your TPS report.


You're right, kids talking about what's hot on TikTok amongst themselves is way more important than line cooks not coughing covid directly on your food.
 
germ78
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
admins getting lazy.
 
