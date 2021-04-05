 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Apparently nobody wants to support George Floyd's murderer in the courtroom   (thehill.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

33 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
grumpy cat good
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Head of the Proud Boys not available?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Will still be acquitted. Then all of his silent supporters won't STFU.

/I'm really jaded today.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
it's all bullshiat. they're going to let him walk with back pay. I'm not the only person I know who is happy his Dad is long gone so he doesn't have to see what this country has become.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Head of the Proud Boys not available?


Probably busy in Moscow getting new orders.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it's all bullshiat. they're going to let him walk with back pay. I'm not the only person I know who is happy his Dad is long gone so he doesn't have to see what this country has become.


What it's become?

Not too long ago Derek Chauvin would not have even been dragged to court.

In fact, he s probably only there because of cell phone footage.

Your rose colored glasses are fooling you.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's somehow less prejudicial than an empty chair?  That right there would be grounds for a mistrial if by some miracle he's found guilty.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark that. I hope the prosecutor objects and gets that empty chair brought back.

Don't rearrange the furniture so the defendant looks less guilty.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Fark that. I hope the prosecutor objects and gets that empty chair brought back.

Don't rearrange the furniture so the defendant looks less guilty.


This.  Completely this.
 
Frederick45
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.


Ever actually been to Chuck E. Cheese?
 
phenn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Will still be acquitted. Then all of his silent supporters won't STFU.

/I'm really jaded today.


I've been following the trial and the last thing I think this spooge balloon will get is acquitted. There just is no defense.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: That's somehow less prejudicial than an empty chair?  That right there would be grounds for a mistrial if by some miracle he's found guilty.


I doubt it.  But then again, I'm naively optimistic he'll be found guilty.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since this is on Main Tab, they'll end up defending Chauvin here instead.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
because i'm pedantic, the subby forgot the word "accused" or "alleged"

no one has been found guilty of anything yet.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After centuries of lynching, his visitor chair being removed for lack of use is a very good symbol.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.


A day at Chuck E. Cheese?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phenn: ajgeek: Will still be acquitted. Then all of his silent supporters won't STFU.

/I'm really jaded today.

I've been following the trial and the last thing I think this spooge balloon will get is acquitted. There just is no defense.


The danger probably isn't an outright acquittal, but a hung jury.
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I do hope that they don't just let cops just kill people willy nilly, but I don't got a ton of hope for it in this case.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Badafuco: If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.

A day at Chuck E. Cheese?
[Fark user image 400x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Chuck E. Cheese was for the rich, we had to suffer with Show Biz Pizza!
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.


There's a difference?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Juc: I do hope that they don't just let cops just kill people willy nilly, but I don't got a ton of hope for it in this case.


when did "they" let the police kill people willy nilly?
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Visitors have to comply with covid19 protocols. That means they need a mask. Pointy hood apparently optional.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phenn: I've been following the trial and the last thing I think this spooge balloon will get is acquitted. There just is no defense.


I thought the same thing about the Rodney King incident. And every other unarmed black man being beaten or killed by officers of the law.  "Surely," i said to myself every time "surely, there is no way this will escape justice."  And yet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Frederick45: Badafuco: If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.

Ever actually been to Chuck E. Cheese?


I went for a nephew's birthday party.
I still have nightmares to this day.
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it's all bullshiat. they're going to let him walk with back pay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: X-Geek: Badafuco: If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.

A day at Chuck E. Cheese?
[Fark user image 400x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Chuck E. Cheese was for the rich, we had to suffer with Show Biz Pizza!


Luxury that was!
We were so poor our parents let us spend our birthdays play in the subway with pizza rats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone wrote a story about a chair being taken out of the courtroom.

A splendid little trial.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You guys are so cynical.  The reason Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck was Chauvin was praying for Floyd's salvation.   You see priests do this all the time.
 
mjbok
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it's all bullshiat. they're going to let him walk with back pay. I'm not the only person I know who is happy his Dad is long gone so he doesn't have to see what this country has become.


Because this wouldn't have happened twenty years ago?   The fact that this is a story and is an outrage and people are pissed about it shows that progress has been made.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Head of the Proud Boys not available?


Marjorie Taylor-Green doesn't have anything pressing to do, other than vote to end the session every morning before it gets started.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If he walks, it will make the 1992 L.A. Riots look like a day at Chuck E. Cheese.


And Bloody Sunday look like a Kardashian Pepsi commercial.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: phenn: ajgeek: Will still be acquitted. Then all of his silent supporters won't STFU.

/I'm really jaded today.

I've been following the trial and the last thing I think this spooge balloon will get is acquitted. There just is no defense.

The danger probably isn't an outright acquittal, but a hung jury.


I don't know. Two of the body cam videos presented are VERY damning. Same with witness testimony from EMTs who tried to restart George. I would be astonished if Chauvin didn't pull a two-spot.
 
