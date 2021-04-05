 Skip to content
(Washington Examiner)   Navy SeaBees build Vice President Harris a desk using wood from the USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat; the Constitution was launched in 1797. Nicolas Cage thinks it contains a treasure map   (washingtonexaminer.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
SeaBees - Can Do!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whoa... that's pretty badass!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huh huh huh huh huh, "wood"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool, but why? I mean, I can get why for SecNav (Although, I have to ask why now), but why the VP?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Cool, but why? I mean, I can get why for SecNav (Although, I have to ask why now), but why the VP?


Well, the VP lives at the Naval Observatory.  And I guess they wanted to do something nice for her.  Maybe as a way of apologizing for taking so long remodeling the place after Pence left?  I don't know though.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Cool, but why? I mean, I can get why for SecNav (Although, I have to ask why now), but why the VP?


Because it's the Naval Observatory maybe?
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Cool, but why? I mean, I can get why for SecNav (Although, I have to ask why now), but why the VP?


There is a long tradition of both the President and the Vice President working at historic desks. The Resolute desk is only the most famous one but there are many others like the C&O desk and the Wilson desk.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kudayta: Bootleg: Cool, but why? I mean, I can get why for SecNav (Although, I have to ask why now), but why the VP?

Well, the VP lives at the Naval Observatory.  And I guess they wanted to do something nice for her.  Maybe as a way of apologizing for taking so long remodeling the place after Pence left?  I don't know though.


Dewey Fidalgo: Because it's the Naval Observatory maybe?


Well, don't I feel like an idiot.

/Thanks.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That desk looks like a heavy piece of furniture to move. Guess that's what the Marines are for.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we talk about how USS Texas is not only a unicorn, but also the last remaining dreadnought? Anything newer is a super-dreadnought.

With what a super-dreadnought might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ USS Alabama.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: kudayta: Bootleg: Cool, but why? I mean, I can get why for SecNav (Although, I have to ask why now), but why the VP?

Well, the VP lives at the Naval Observatory.  And I guess they wanted to do something nice for her.  Maybe as a way of apologizing for taking so long remodeling the place after Pence left?  I don't know though.

Dewey Fidalgo: Because it's the Naval Observatory maybe?

Well, don't I feel like an idiot.

/Thanks.


If it makes you feel better...they, totally, didn't specifically mention the exact reason why they made her a desk in the article....

/ definitely

// totally

/// not a single peep
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is there any original wood left from the USS Constitution?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: why the VP?


Because we elected Placeholder Biden and President Harris. They know who pulls the strings.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So are the SeeBees the non-psycho branch of the seals?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Bootleg: why the VP?

Because we elected Placeholder Biden and President Harris. They know who pulls the strings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JammerJim: Is there any original wood left from the USS Constitution?


Yeah. It's all be replaced about 6-10 times over the years, but it's the same ship.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm, then they'll have to replace the wood on the Constitution. If they've been replacing wood like that over the past 200+ years, is there any original wood left? If there's no original wood left, is it still the Constitution?

/WandaVision fans will get it.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Bootleg: why the VP?

Because we elected Placeholder Biden and President Harris. They know who pulls the strings.


That's one of the dumbest goddamn things I've read today
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How well will she keep afloat if they took her wood away?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's an Awesome desk! Congrats VP Harris!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
mediadc.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


It's been a long time since I was on active duty.  The article notes the speaker in this photo is a 1st Class Petty Officer -- In khaki??
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Totally off topic but why is the back of her phone blurred in this photo?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is there some sort of top secret protocol for determining how the VP's phone is connected?
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't use wood from the bottom of the boat.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: JammerJim: Is there any original wood left from the USS Constitution?

Yeah. It's all be replaced about 6-10 times over the years, but it's the same ship.


Theseus sees what you did there
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: [mediadc.brightspotcdn.com image 850x565]

It's been a long time since I was on active duty.  The article notes the speaker in this photo is a 1st Class Petty Officer -- In khaki??


Ignore my comment.  I think the verbiage under the photo is incorrect.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is awesome.

The Veep should have more statues and artwork in their office, though. Let's see some Jamaican-American and Indian-American artwork make it into the Executive Branch's art collection.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: JammerJim: Is there any original wood left from the USS Constitution?

Yeah. It's all be replaced about 6-10 times over the years, but it's the same ship.


I hope they kept the original wood somewhere, technology may arise that would allow it to be completely restored separately, in effect having two USS Constitutions.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd like to know the origin of the wood.  I mean, yeah, it's from those ships, but why was it removed?  Was the ship damaged?  Is there a replacement cycle for its wood?  Do they remove and replace bad wood as it's discovered?  Did they take chunks out of the ships specifically for this purpose just to replace them?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

syrynxx: SeaBees - Can Do!


damn straight. my Dad was a WWII Marine stationed in Pearl Harbor. Dad had huge respect for the SeaBees; many stories of their incredible bravado and capabilities of building anything anywhere. Dad didn't have many kind words for anyone but the SeaBees were a major exception.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Totally off topic but why is the back of her phone blurred in this photo?

[Fark user image image 425x354]

Is there some sort of top secret protocol for determining how the VP's phone is connected?


Possibly. Knowing the configuration of how it's connected might give a clue on how to compromise the phone, or at least give away the model and type allowing someone to design a hack for that particular phone.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Hmm, then they'll have to replace the wood on the Constitution. If they've been replacing wood like that over the past 200+ years, is there any original wood left? If there's no original wood left, is it still the Constitution?

/WandaVision fans will get it.


Haven't had the pleasure, yet, of Wanda Vision, but the Ship of Theseus definitely comes to mind.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JammerJim: Is there any original wood left from the USS Constitution?


All of the original wood is in Westview, NJ

/I see I was beaten to this joke multiple times already
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: [mediadc.brightspotcdn.com image 850x565]

It's been a long time since I was on active duty.  The article notes the speaker in this photo is a 1st Class Petty Officer -- In khaki??


I don't know but the guy in the center should invest in an iron if he is going to be in publicity photos.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The desk is impressive, but all the progressive virtue signaling in this thread is even more impressive. Its fun to watch...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a shame because Mike Pence really loves hard wood.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NightSteel: I'd like to know the origin of the wood.  I mean, yeah, it's from those ships, but why was it removed?  Was the ship damaged?  Is there a replacement cycle for its wood?  Do they remove and replace bad wood as it's discovered?  Did they take chunks out of the ships specifically for this purpose just to replace them?


I see someone has never owned a wooden boat.  :)
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
d1zloi9myumgkb.cloudfront.netView Full Size


AOC got one too.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Navy SeaBees

Nice try, NBC, but you won't fool me
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: kudayta: Bootleg: Cool, but why? I mean, I can get why for SecNav (Although, I have to ask why now), but why the VP?

Well, the VP lives at the Naval Observatory.  And I guess they wanted to do something nice for her.  Maybe as a way of apologizing for taking so long remodeling the place after Pence left?  I don't know though.

Dewey Fidalgo: Because it's the Naval Observatory maybe?

Well, don't I feel like an idiot.

/Thanks.


Idiot is a little harsh, you're just not very observatory.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're a dude, don't sit at the desk and press the button marked TR.

Old Joke:
A guy is filling in for his boss who's a chick.  He sits at her desk.  It's an ornate and beautiful desk.  There are a bunch of buttons on the desk.  He pressed FR and a device begins rubbing his feet.  He pressed BR and he gets a back rub.  He pressed TR and everything goes black and he wakes up in the hospital.

The boss is there.  "I should have warned you about that button.  It's Tampon Remover and we found your peener in the waste basket."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: The desk is impressive, but all the progressive virtue signaling in this thread is even more impressive. Its fun to watch...


Wut?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Bootleg: why the VP?

Because we elected Placeholder Biden and President Harris. They know who pulls the strings.


"Whites only" is gonna have a whole new meaning when it's stamped on all those boxcars, right Mr. Duke?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

macadamnut: It's a shame because Mike Pence really loves hard wood.


Yea you'd think they could have found a few ship timbers and built him a cross. Then correctly nailed him to it.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The sailors misunderstood when she said she wanted some old wood.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Dick Gozinya: The desk is impressive, but all the progressive virtue signaling in this thread is even more impressive. Its fun to watch...

Wut?


He's a traitorous conservative moron. Spit at him and go about your day.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: JammerJim: Is there any original wood left from the USS Constitution?

Yeah. It's all be replaced about 6-10 times over the years, but it's the same ship.


I got an axe that's had two new heads and four new handles, but it's the same old axe.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NightSteel: I'd like to know the origin of the wood.  I mean, yeah, it's from those ships, but why was it removed?  Was the ship damaged?  Is there a replacement cycle for its wood?  Do they remove and replace bad wood as it's discovered?  Did they take chunks out of the ships specifically for this purpose just to replace them?


Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division in Indiana has a grove of trees known as "Constitution Grove" where white oak is harvested for replacement of parts as necessary.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NINEv2: So are the SeeBees the non-psycho branch of the seals?


They build stuff. Sometimes while getting shot at.
 
