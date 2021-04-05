 Skip to content
(Limerick Leader)   There once was a nurse named Siobhan/key to the transplant team she was on/her car got into a wreck/sadly broke her neck/but donating her organs, she'll never be gone   (limerickleader.ie) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siobhan may be gone, but her heart lives on.

/and her liver, lungs, corneas, kidneys, skin, bones, etc., etc.

(Sign your organ donor card, you won't need any of that...where you're going)
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP



/Kendall and Roman are already fighting over her liver
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

RIP
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice story but a really crappy attempt at a limerick

Meter matters
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Nice story but a really crappy attempt at a limerick

Meter matters


There was a young man from Japan
Whose limericks never would scan.
And when they asked why,
He said "I do try!
But when I get to the last line I try to fit in as many words as I can."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Nice story but a really crappy attempt at a limerick

Meter matters


that's what you get for using english units then converting
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
siobhan but not forgotten
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"IN LIFE, Siobhan Brosnan saved so many lives and now, tragically in death, she continues to give patients new life."


I mean, if you think its tragic she continues to give patients new life, then screw you newspaper.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫her heart is in the right place
but the rest of her is not♫
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a poster on fark
whose attempts at limericks sucked
they didn't try very hard
and their rhymes didn't really work
and they never even heard of rhythm, either.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, Siobhan.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(She's the only reason I know how to pronounce that name)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flint Largechest: "IN LIFE, Siobhan Brosnan saved so many lives and now, tragically in death, she continues to give patients new life."


I mean, if you think its tragic she continues to give patients new life, then screw you newspaper.


That's a good handle there.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was time to divorce my second spouse when he refused to sign for the donor card at the DMV.

When I asked him why he said "I want to go out with all the parts I came in with."

I said, " That's stupid. But, don't worry about your heart because you don't have one and no one wants your liver..."
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Nice story but a really crappy attempt at a limerick

Meter matters


Maybe they can transplant all those extra feet as well.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
However, he could have gifted eighteen people with an asshole.
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flint Largechest: "IN LIFE, Siobhan Brosnan saved so many lives and now, tragically in death, she continues to give patients new life."


I mean, if you think its tragic she continues to give patients new life, then screw you newspaper.


LOL They did really botch what they meant to say.

She was a good person. Even her smile warms the heart.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A valiant attempt at a rhyme,
but you should have spent some more time
correcting the meter
to make it much sweeter,
so that your limerick's sublime.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: A valiant attempt at a rhyme,
but you should have spent some more time
correcting the meter
to make it much sweeter,
so that your limerick's sublime.


I don't thing the syllabic rules should be so constrained or strict. Adding "truly" in the last line of your Limerick sounds better (in my mind).
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: IndyJohn: Nice story but a really crappy attempt at a limerick

Meter matters

that's what you get for using english units then converting


And then there's the exchange rate for Canadian limericks.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Theaetetus: A valiant attempt at a rhyme,
but you should have spent some more time
correcting the meter
to make it much sweeter,
so that your limerick's sublime.

I don't thing the syllabic rules should be so constrained or strict. Adding "truly" in the last line of your Limerick sounds better (in my mind).


"So that your limerick's sublime truly" screws with the rhyming scheme, though.

:-P
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know, I know.

Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
xanadian:

Damnit, Gritty. Stop trying to make the world burn.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: RIP, Siobhan.

[Fark user image image 425x403]

(She's the only reason I know how to pronounce that name)


It's not fair! If you are going to use English letters then use the ones that correspond to the sound you want pronounced!!

*he says...as if the English language has fixed pronunciations of letters*
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I knew it was time to divorce my second spouse when he refused to sign for the donor card at the DMV.

When I asked him why he said "I want to go out with all the parts I came in with."

I said, " That's stupid. But, don't worry about your heart because you don't have one and no one wants your liver..."


That's not fair. He was probably just attached to them.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There once was a nurse named Siobhan
Helped people with transplants live on
Though a jeep hit the gas
And her life came to pass
Her gift meant she'll never be gone.
 
whitroth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I knew it was time to divorce my second spouse when he refused to sign for the donor card at the DMV.

When I asked him why he said "I want to go out with all the parts I came in with."

I said, " That's stupid. But, don't worry about your heart because you don't have one and no one wants your liver..."


I haven't checked it in 20 years. But then, I had cancer, and there are still nodes. I don't want to to go to someone.
 
metric
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Nice story but a really crappy attempt at a limerick

Meter matters


Sure does.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

metric: IndyJohn: Nice story but a really crappy attempt at a limerick

Meter matters

Sure does.


Username checks out
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xanadian: ajgeek: Theaetetus: A valiant attempt at a rhyme,
but you should have spent some more time
correcting the meter
to make it much sweeter,
so that your limerick's sublime.

I don't thing the syllabic rules should be so constrained or strict. Adding "truly" in the last line of your Limerick sounds better (in my mind).

"So that your limerick's sublime truly" screws with the rhyming scheme, though.

:-P


So truly that your limerick's sublime?
 
