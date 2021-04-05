 Skip to content
(Fark)   My brother DonWrite didn't get to see every continent before losing his battle vs cancer. Anyone know how to get a bit of him to Antarctica? LGT DonWrite's profile   (fark.com) divider line
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are multiple postal officers working there for the signatory nations with stations or employees there sharing space. I'd either just mail some ashes (presumably) embedded in some epoxy in a card in an envelope with a note and get delivery notification OR I'd spam some known researchers down there and ask permission to do just that. Good luck.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry to hear about your brother.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit.

Fark cancer.
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Lee House kid still on the Fark?
My condolences.
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking like yes? leehouse - thoughts?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is upsetting.  Always enjoyed conversing with him :-(
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer is like Triangle Man; always seems to win.

/f*ck cancer
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so sorry for you and your family's loss, submitter. He was a sweet and kind man who will be missed by many of us on fark!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to hear about your brother's passing, subby. I recognize the name and not from bad experiences, so he must've been a good Farker. Hugs to you and all who loved him. And F cancer.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sorry you lost your brother. I shall remember him and his family and friends in my prayers.
 
justsean [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks for the kind words. In some of the research I've done it seems like it's illegal, but more problematic is that it isn't the most environmentally friendly thing to do. And though I wouldn't let either of those things stop me if it were his wishes, it isn't, and he would not want to do anything remotely harmful to the environment or ecosystem.

Thanks again
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

justsean: Thanks for the kind words. In some of the research I've done it seems like it's illegal, but more problematic is that it isn't the most environmentally friendly thing to do. And though I wouldn't let either of those things stop me if it were his wishes, it isn't, and he would not want to do anything remotely harmful to the environment or ecosystem.

Thanks again


♥♥
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think we got a tfer who does work down there.

Also your brother was good people and a kind friend. Sorry for your loss
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MethySophocles: Looking like yes? leehouse - thoughts?


Yeah this guy.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

justsean: Thanks for the kind words. In some of the research I've done it seems like it's illegal, but more problematic is that it isn't the most environmentally friendly thing to do. And though I wouldn't let either of those things stop me if it were his wishes, it isn't, and he would not want to do anything remotely harmful to the environment or ecosystem.

Thanks again


Are you trying to *scatter* them there or just send some down there?

When my Poppop passed away the only place he and Mema had never been was Antarctica. My 87 year old Mema spent three weeks on a cruise there the following summer.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She sent us postcards *from* there and they arrived after she got back.

Look into some tourism options and maybe reach out to one of the tour companies that operates there. Maybe you could find a kind employee on the social media that would help
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A lot of universities have research programs that go there seasonally. Maybe a scientist or grad school research assistant could get it there
 
justsean [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Murflette: justsean: Thanks for the kind words. In some of the research I've done it seems like it's illegal, but more problematic is that it isn't the most environmentally friendly thing to do. And though I wouldn't let either of those things stop me if it were his wishes, it isn't, and he would not want to do anything remotely harmful to the environment or ecosystem.

Thanks again

Are you trying to *scatter* them there or just send some down there?

When my Poppop passed away the only place he and Mema had never been was Antarctica. My 87 year old Mema spent three weeks on a cruise there the following summer.


I honestly don't know what I'm doing... If there is a way that's more environmentally conscious I'd be open to it.
 
Roman Fyseek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If he only needs to 'visit', send him to McMurdo station. They'll send him back, maybe?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justsean: Murflette: justsean: Thanks for the kind words. In some of the research I've done it seems like it's illegal, but more problematic is that it isn't the most environmentally friendly thing to do. And though I wouldn't let either of those things stop me if it were his wishes, it isn't, and he would not want to do anything remotely harmful to the environment or ecosystem.

Thanks again

Are you trying to *scatter* them there or just send some down there?

When my Poppop passed away the only place he and Mema had never been was Antarctica. My 87 year old Mema spent three weeks on a cruise there the following summer.

I honestly don't know what I'm doing... If there is a way that's more environmentally conscious I'd be open to it.


There are keepsake objects for putting ashes in (like if multiple family members want to keep them) that seal up tight and are somewhat permanent.

Something small and sealed seems like the safest option for transport but then what happens when it gets there? That's why I suggest finding a person who goes there on the regular on social media and seeking their help. Might take a few false starts but people are generally kind and willing to help.

Maybe you could have the ashes pressed into a piece of paper, like a thick cardstock with his picture on it or something. Mail it down there to a research station with a letter detailing what it is, ask them to take the paper out and bury it. Or burn it. Then his ashes rise and scatter naturally over the area
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

justsean: I honestly don't know what I'm doing...


You're grieving.

I think this is a good effort. If not a bit tricky, that if you accomplish will be incredibly meaningful to you and your family.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Truly sorry about your brother, subby.  I didn't know Don well but he seemed like a really great guy.  You have my most sincere condolences.

With regards to your request about Antarctica, actually leaving "a bit of him" there would be illegal as I understand it, due to violating the Antarctica Treaty.  The environment there is highly protected, and basically anything that is brought there needs to leave.  So the only way to get him there in spirit would be to bring something... an urn, or a photograph, or a keepsake of some kind, and then to bring it back.  So you'd need to either bring it yourself, or give an item to someone who is willing to carry it there and back.  The leehouse fellow that MethySophocles helpfully remembered might be a good place to start, hopefully he checks his ultrafark email.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Roman Fyseek: If he only needs to 'visit', send him to McMurdo station. They'll send him back, maybe?


The national science foundation has this information on the bottom of the mcmurdo station website.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You gotta start somewhere if you want to make this happen. This seems like a good starting point.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Truly sorry about your brother, subby.  I didn't know Don well but he seemed like a really great guy.  You have my most sincere condolences.

With regards to your request about Antarctica, actually leaving "a bit of him" there would be illegal as I understand it, due to violating the Antarctica Treaty.  The environment there is highly protected, and basically anything that is brought there needs to leave.  So the only way to get him there in spirit would be to bring something... an urn, or a photograph, or a keepsake of some kind, and then to bring it back.  So you'd need to either bring it yourself, or give an item to someone who is willing to carry it there and back.  The leehouse fellow that MethySophocles helpfully remembered might be a good place to start, hopefully he checks his ultrafark email.


A small piece of cardstock, quietly burned.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks for posting this justsean, I wanted to, mostly for selfish reasons/online therapy and wanting to sing Don's praises, but I figured it wasn't really my place.

To know Don was to love him.

I will always think fondly of him.  He was very dear to me, and I'm so happy that we could meet through this dorky website.  Thankfully I had the chance to befriend him and make a lot of great memories with him.  I am not very good at eulogies, especially when I'm in the middle of trying to comprehend his absence and half expecting him to shoot me an email.  He was funny, kind, charming, thoughtful, handsome, generous, unrepentantly nerdy, appreciative, great at getting people together to celebrate anything or nothing in particular, sharp, poetic, I could go on and on and on, but I lack the adjectives...in a nutshell, basically everything I aspire to be someday.

Love you, Don...and thinking fondly of you and yours, Sean.  Thanks for posting this.  I wanted to but felt it wasn't my place.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

justsean: Thanks for the kind words. In some of the research I've done it seems like it's illegal, but more problematic is that it isn't the most environmentally friendly thing to do. And though I wouldn't let either of those things stop me if it were his wishes, it isn't, and he would not want to do anything remotely harmful to the environment or ecosystem.

Thanks again


Find someone who has given an interview about their present work there. Get two compostable, burnable, post cards. Get some natural glue. Paint one card with glue to the edges. Sprinkle brother lightly over card. Glue cover card to other card neatly. Make sure no edge is unattached. Write tongue in cheek fan letter referencing your brother and his desire to travel to Antarctica, and your admiration if their work. Address, and apply adequate postage. Add a return EMAIL address. Rinse and repeat. Eventually, you'll run out of addressees, ashes, patience or somesuch, OR you'll succeed with evidence of that Good luck. Be cute or funny and you might get a response proving your brother breached security.

/ Good luck
 
justsean [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: Thanks for posting this justsean, I wanted to, mostly for selfish reasons/online therapy and wanting to sing Don's praises, but I figured it wasn't really my place.

To know Don was to love him.

I will always think fondly of him.  He was very dear to me, and I'm so happy that we could meet through this dorky website.  Thankfully I had the chance to befriend him and make a lot of great memories with him.  I am not very good at eulogies, especially when I'm in the middle of trying to comprehend his absence and half expecting him to shoot me an email.  He was funny, kind, charming, thoughtful, handsome, generous, unrepentantly nerdy, appreciative, great at getting people together to celebrate anything or nothing in particular, sharp, poetic, I could go on and on and on, but I lack the adjectives...in a nutshell, basically everything I aspire to be someday.

Love you, Don...and thinking fondly of you and yours, Sean.  Thanks for posting this.  I wanted to but felt it wasn't my place.


Thank you. Do what you need to, it comes from a good place.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aw, sorry to hear about this.  I don't recall us interacting but I 100% know the login name.

paging Leehouse......

(Leehouse has been there several times.  i don't know if he goes regularly but i seem to recall him going more than just once.)
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My sincerest condolences.
 
21-37-42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear of your brothers passing.  Another possible alternative:

https://www.109aw.ang.af.mil/

The 109th AW from Schenectady NY flies the world's only ski-equipped LC-130's, called Skibirds.  During the fall and winter of every year, they operate all of the support missions into and out of McMurdo Station in Antarctica.  The website lists their Public Affairs office number.  I'd start there.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So sorry for your loss.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sorry for your loss, brother of DonWrite.  Peace to you, the rest of his family, and to his memory.
 
germ78
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry to hear the news. fark cancer.
 
