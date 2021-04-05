 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Mugshot of stalker stopped by pole is strangely satisfying   (wjactv.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Police, Childbirth, Female, Gender, Man, woman, weeks  
•       •       •

1555 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 11:50 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a heck of an erection.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's terrifying. Glad she's ok, but wow.
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta luv it...KINKY..!!!!!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey ladies, I think he's single....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How many poles did it take to stop him?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The woman told officers Davis had been sitting outside her apartment and leaving candy and food on her doorstep.

Sounds like a nice enough lad.

Police said Davis was armed with a shotgun Friday morning.

Ah, I see.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FOUR 1st names.  He should have been locked up as soon as he was 18.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is he just now being charged with stalking, harassment etc? Why did they wait until he tried to murder and kidnap before arresting him?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...wow. That poor woman.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, if he was stopped by a pole and few nightsticks I would be okay with that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope the pole is OK.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to talk about creep control?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Why is he just now being charged with stalking, harassment etc? Why did they wait until he tried to murder and kidnap before arresting him?


Because police really don't take stalking seriously enough in a lot of places. Hell, in some places, police are the ones doing the stalking.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man, I was hoping that it was going to be that he got out of his car, tried to flee on foot, and ran straight into the pole. That would have been much more satisfying than him just crashing his truck.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Why is he just now being charged with stalking, harassment etc? Why did they wait until he tried to murder and kidnap before arresting him?


She already had a restraining order.
 
toejam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, that's terrifying. Glad she's ok, but wow.


Yeah this. Poor woman has to worry about this guy when he gets out of jail for the rest of his or her life.
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Man, I was hoping that it was going to be that he got out of his car, tried to flee on foot, and ran straight into the pole. That would have been much more satisfying than him just crashing his truck.


I expected he ran into a pole. But driving into it is better. More serious injuries, he trashed his truck, has more serious injuries and the insurance company will punish him longer and more effectively than the legal system.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jimjays: Mikey1969: Man, I was hoping that it was going to be that he got out of his car, tried to flee on foot, and ran straight into the pole. That would have been much more satisfying than him just crashing his truck.

I expected he ran into a pole. But driving into it is better. More serious injuries, he trashed his truck, has more serious injuries and the insurance company will punish him longer and more effectively than the legal system.


I don't think he's going to be needing the truck for quite a while, anyway.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The woman told officers Davis had been sitting outside her apartment and leaving candy and food on her doorstep.

Sounds like a nice enough lad.

Police said Davis was armed with a shotgun Friday morning.

Ah, I see.


Worse yet the candy was necco wafers.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They better refill the paper in the printer before they attempt to print all the charges for this guy.
 
Santa's_Dog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: DayeOfJustice: Why is he just now being charged with stalking, harassment etc? Why did they wait until he tried to murder and kidnap before arresting him?

She already had a restraining order.


Police have absolutely no obligation to protect nor serve the public.  That's been held up by the Supreme Court.  Check it out.  Restraining orders mean next to nothing until you are dead.

The police are not your friends.  The police are not here to help you.  The police will not protect you.  They just clean up after you've been harmed/killed.  Though, I guess they also crack skulls when the poor and minorities step out of line, when those groups expect more from their elected officials.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The woman told officers Davis had been sitting outside her apartment and leaving candy and food on her doorstep.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/They should probably send that stuff to a lab
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jimjays: Mikey1969: Man, I was hoping that it was going to be that he got out of his car, tried to flee on foot, and ran straight into the pole. That would have been much more satisfying than him just crashing his truck.

I expected he ran into a pole. But driving into it is better. More serious injuries, he trashed his truck, has more serious injuries and the insurance company will punish him longer and more effectively than the legal system.


Grr. I hate when I do that. The second "more serious injuries" was meant to be more serious charges.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, was the gun okay?

Thank god she had that restraining order against him and he had all sort of red flag behaviors but no one took his gun. The gun would have been so lonely and its rights violated. And if she and her husband had had to die to defend the rights of that gun, well, that's America! She should have been more considerate of the gun.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Charges seem to ignore the whole "shot the husband through the door" thing. Hopefully this guy gets over 20. Kidnapping and assault/attempted murder should ring him up pretty good and make parole a hard sell down the road.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cuz it's 'murica...he'll be back and able to buy more guns
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

allthesametome: FOUR 1st names.  He should have been locked up as soon as he was 18.


Honestly should have been declared dead in the maternity ward right after the parents told the staff what they were going to call him.  "We're so sorry.  Well it will look nice on the gravestone" should have been the response.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.