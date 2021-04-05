 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Finally, the UK has an answer to its most pressing Covid-19 question: When can you reenter pubs if you have a vaccine passport   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: News, Vaccine, Vaccination, Prime Minister, vaccine passports, international travel, Covid-19 test, uses light, expected return of outdoor hospitality  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 6:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspense intensifies....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Take your shots *before* entering, folks.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Take your shots *before* entering, folks.


It's the same principle as the take-a-penny/ give-a-penny bowl on the counter at the liquor store. Take a shot now, then get a shot later at the pub.

It's literally the circle of life. At the pub, anyway.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.