(The Hill)   Children are the new Covid-19 variant vectors   (thehill.com)
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey let's reopen schools! Nothing bad can happen from doing that!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
STOP THE PLANET, I WANT TO GET OFF
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My son is going back to live school tomorrow for the first time in a year so I am getting a kick out of this.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well there goes reopening schools. 
/area schools have already canceled this week. 
// 2/3 of new cases here are B117 (UK) variant)
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Children have *always* been plague factories.  It's designed to help kill off older, weaker folk.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're like little prisms in a way.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am just absolutely shocked by this. We all know that children are different life-forms that only become truly human on their 18th birthday. How could we ever have forseen that they might be susceptible to the same virus killing millions worldwide?
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

40 degree day: My son is going back to live school tomorrow for the first time in a year so I am getting a kick out of this.


My kids are going back April 19. We have had a baby in daycare since last August.
 
Alunan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They aren't new, they have been spreading it all along. We just decided at some point to pretend that children might not be vectors with no meaningful science or foundation to support that pretention. It always astounds me that people can use the built-in skepticism and doubt of science to justify what they want (we don't have proof that children spread covid even though the presumption should be that as humans they would) but then use that same doubt and skepticism to pretend vaccines don't work (we don't know for sure vaccines don't stop the spread or infection even though they probably do based on every vaccine that ever presented this way in phase 3 studies).
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who could have known that humans carry diseases no matter what their age is??

/duuuuuuuuuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh​hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh​hhhhh
 
Rucker10
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nature provides a mechanism for proving conservatives in fact do not care about children and their right to life schtick and it's up to us to point and laugh. I'm doing my part. Are you?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
themovierat.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Children are disgusting little disease vectors. Duh.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alunan: They aren't new, they have been spreading it all along. We just decided at some point to pretend that children might not be vectors with no meaningful science or foundation to support that pretention. It always astounds me that people can use the built-in skepticism and doubt of science to justify what they want (we don't have proof that children spread covid even though the presumption should be that as humans they would) but then use that same doubt and skepticism to pretend vaccines don't work (we don't know for sure vaccines don't stop the spread or infection even though they probably do based on every vaccine that ever presented this way in phase 3 studies).


You used a bunch of big words which I'm sure you picked just to make me feel dumb. I have all the science I need from Mommy-Bloggers.geocities.ru.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Brought to you by the TEACHERS unions, in an effort to keep kids at home, out of school,
while they still GET PAID.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My wife is substitute teaching today (and, per district rules, is required to fill in as a substitute when needed), so I'm not getting a kick...
 
