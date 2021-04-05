 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This headline and photo don't match, unless you can smoke the vaccine   (twitter.com) divider line
12
12 Comments
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well it does say a quarter
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
puff puff vax
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think they're inferring something. Something something, "can I have some" something.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow this means I have received hundreds of doses.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
More people would get it then.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wouldn't put it pass some people from trying.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can get free weed for getting the shot in some places.


NY just legalized, so we got that going for us, which is nice.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline?
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dude, I'm so farking immune right now.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Both medicinal in my state. At least for now.
 
