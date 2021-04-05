 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Dubai police make arrests over 'indecent' video of naked women on balcony, claiming the whole thing was just a cunning stunt [NSFW pix]   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
62
    More: Interesting, United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Middle East, charges of public debauchery, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Violations of the public decency law, group of people  
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, Dubai seems like a pretty dumb place to pull this.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As I said in the redlight thread, if this has any connections back to Pooty-Poot, this would lead to an interesting Russia-Dubai showdown.

/and when I say "interesting", I mean "terrifying"
//as in "ohthatsterrifying.gif"
///slashies for showing Lily from the neck up
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: As I said in the redlight thread, if this has any connections back to Pooty-Poot, this would lead to an interesting Russia-Dubai showdown.

/and when I say "interesting", I mean "terrifying"
//as in "ohthatsterrifying.gif"
///slashies for showing Lily from the neck up


From Fox News, er, Pravda:

One of the Russian women who posed naked for a photo on the balcony of a hotel in Dubai is the daughter of a Russian oligarch,
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: As I said in the redlight thread, if this has any connections back to Pooty-Poot, this would lead to an interesting Russia-Dubai showdown.

/and when I say "interesting", I mean "terrifying"
//as in "ohthatsterrifying.gif"
///slashies for showing Lily from the neck up


Terrifying in what way?  Russia's a nuclear threat, and they're a threat to world stability through undermining democracy and promoting terrorist regimes, but all they can actually do overtly is cut off gas supplies to Europe and invade places right on their borders.  They can't project power militarily, even supporting Assad nearly broke them and put their one coal-rolling carrier out of business.

Don't get me wrong, the world would be a far better place if Putin were to be fed feet-first into a bear but there's not a whole lot he can directly do to get an oligarch's sweet little Svetlana out of trouble for showing off her babushka.

The oligarch will probably just throw a shiatload of stolen Russian money at whoever's in charge in Dubai and get her out of trouble anyway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres really nobody to root for here.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful with that joke, subby, it's a fragile antique

/so was my post
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Theres really nobody to root for here.


Pictures.  You root for the pictures, they were taken with consent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, Dubai seems like a pretty dumb place to pull this.


Yeah.  Don't share the images until you're out of the country!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of stupid, but, THEIR country...THEIR rules/laws.  None of my business.  Don't like it,
don't visit or do business there.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, Dubai seems like a pretty dumb place to pull this.


It is my understanding that dubai combines all the hedonistic pleasures of the world with most of the regressive social policies, with a police force that doesn't consistently enforce the latter, depending on connections, location, class, etc.

You couldn't pay me to go.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: dothemath: Theres really nobody to root for here.

Pictures.  You root for the pictures, they were taken with consent.


meh.

You can see pictures of attention seeking twats anywhere.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Middle East is in a really weird situation right now; it's like they've figured out only half of the equation and decided to just run with that full tilt.

They're smart enough to know that they'll quickly become irrelevant once the oil runs out (or at least the global demand for oil drops significantly) and so they've decided to pivot towards tourism as a revenue stream. And so they're using their massive wealth to create all these grand building projects and tourist traps and destinations, but doing it under a society that is ridiculously repressive and so farking backwards that no sane individual should ever consider going there.

Dubai is like Disney World, except if you spit on the sidewalk, Goofy runs over with a sword and chops your farking head off.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x226]


More in depth coverage can be found here: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1455030​6​/sharers-naked-girls-dubai-balcony-jai​led/

NSFO  - Not safe for an office.  I work from home and I am not wearing any pants.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
For "research purposes" found a link to The Moscow Times article which includes a low res, blurred image of the shoot taking place. - probably SFW
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: and so they've decided to pivot towards tourism as a revenue stream.


Theyll never get enough tourists to pay the AC bill for those massive buildings. Oil is the only thing keeping the lights on.

When the oil dries up they will have wasted the greatest natural resource in history and within a few years will be back to living in tents.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
to me, there are few places in the world that seem less alluring to visit than dubai.

coked up prudes.  not even once.
 
Two16
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stone/Bronze Age society.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: TommyDeuce: Yeah, Dubai seems like a pretty dumb place to pull this.

It is my understanding that dubai combines all the hedonistic pleasures of the world with most of the regressive social policies, with a police force that doesn't consistently enforce the latter, depending on connections, location, class, etc.

You couldn't pay me to go.


We get that here with the GOP.  OK they have some pretty baubles in Dubai but is that worth supporting the evil parts?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Off with their heads? Because Dubai.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: When the oil dries up they will have wasted the greatest natural resource in history and within a few years will be back to living in tents.


You must be the other guy that saw Syriana.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: The Middle East is in a really weird situation right now; it's like they've figured out only half of the equation and decided to just run with that full tilt.

They're smart enough to know that they'll quickly become irrelevant once the oil runs out (or at least the global demand for oil drops significantly) and so they've decided to pivot towards tourism as a revenue stream. And so they're using their massive wealth to create all these grand building projects and tourist traps and destinations, but doing it under a society that is ridiculously repressive and so farking backwards that no sane individual should ever consider going there.

Dubai is like Disney World, except if you spit on the sidewalk, Goofy runs over with a sword and chops your farking head off.


Watch: after 10 years of Middle Eastern style maintenance, Dubai will look just like "Idiocracy".
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snort: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x226]

More in depth coverage can be found here: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14550306​/sharers-naked-girls-dubai-balcony-jai​led/

NSFO  - Not safe for an office.  I work from home and I am not wearing any pants.


I was 30 minutes from finishing a report, and then you posted a link with that booty shot. You explain to my boss why the report is going to be late.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: dothemath: When the oil dries up they will have wasted the greatest natural resource in history and within a few years will be back to living in tents.

You must be the other guy that saw Syriana.


Is that your sister?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: Dick Gozinya: dothemath: When the oil dries up they will have wasted the greatest natural resource in history and within a few years will be back to living in tents.

You must be the other guy that saw Syriana.

Is that your sister?


No dickhead. It's a really good movie that nobody saw, and your comment was very similar to a line from it.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They look like the kind of women who go to Dubai for "shopping trips"
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: dothemath: Dick Gozinya: dothemath: When the oil dries up they will have wasted the greatest natural resource in history and within a few years will be back to living in tents.

You must be the other guy that saw Syriana.

Is that your sister?

No dickhead. It's a really good movie that nobody saw, and your comment was very similar to a line from it.


Oh, sorry.
No need to useful hurtful language.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Snort: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x226]

More in depth coverage can be found here: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14550306​/sharers-naked-girls-dubai-balcony-jai​led/

NSFO  - Not safe for an office.  I work from home and I am not wearing any pants.

I was 30 minutes from finishing a report, and then you posted a link with that booty shot. You explain to my boss why the report is going to be late.


Yeah, that booty shot proves this wasn't just a "cunning stunt" it was a professional model shoot featuring some stunning cun...
You know what, I'll see myself out.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Dick Gozinya: The Middle East is in a really weird situation right now; it's like they've figured out only half of the equation and decided to just run with that full tilt.

They're smart enough to know that they'll quickly become irrelevant once the oil runs out (or at least the global demand for oil drops significantly) and so they've decided to pivot towards tourism as a revenue stream. And so they're using their massive wealth to create all these grand building projects and tourist traps and destinations, but doing it under a society that is ridiculously repressive and so farking backwards that no sane individual should ever consider going there.

Dubai is like Disney World, except if you spit on the sidewalk, Goofy runs over with a sword and chops your farking head off.

Watch: after 10 years of Middle Eastern style maintenance, Dubai will look just like "Idiocracy".


I think I know what part of that movie you're referring to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm going to need to see the video before I judge whether or not it's indecent.

Several times.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm going to need to see the video before I judge whether or not it's indecent.

Several times.


As long as it's a least 3 minutes long, once should do it for me.
 
cleek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

/shudders
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Dick Gozinya: The Middle East is in a really weird situation right now; it's like they've figured out only half of the equation and decided to just run with that full tilt.

They're smart enough to know that they'll quickly become irrelevant once the oil runs out (or at least the global demand for oil drops significantly) and so they've decided to pivot towards tourism as a revenue stream. And so they're using their massive wealth to create all these grand building projects and tourist traps and destinations, but doing it under a society that is ridiculously repressive and so farking backwards that no sane individual should ever consider going there.

Dubai is like Disney World, except if you spit on the sidewalk, Goofy runs over with a sword and chops your farking head off.

Watch: after 10 years of Middle Eastern style maintenance, Dubai will look just like "Idiocracy".


More like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this one makes me feel uncomfortable and not in the good way.  Not even in the bad-good way
 
BigMax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: [Fark user image image 470x602]

this one makes me feel uncomfortable and not in the good way.  Not even in the bad-good way


Reminds me of Pete Burns from Dead or Alive.

She'll spin you right round baby, right round, like a record baby....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toraque: OtherLittleGuy: As I said in the redlight thread, if this has any connections back to Pooty-Poot, this would lead to an interesting Russia-Dubai showdown.

/and when I say "interesting", I mean "terrifying"
//as in "ohthatsterrifying.gif"
///slashies for showing Lily from the neck up

Terrifying in what way?  Russia's a nuclear threat, and they're a threat to world stability through undermining democracy and promoting terrorist regimes, but all they can actually do overtly is cut off gas supplies to Europe and invade places right on their borders.  They can't project power militarily, even supporting Assad nearly broke them and put their one coal-rolling carrier out of business.

Don't get me wrong, the world would be a far better place if Putin were to be fed feet-first into a bear but there's not a whole lot he can directly do to get an oligarch's sweet little Svetlana out of trouble for showing off her babushka.

The oligarch will probably just throw a shiatload of stolen Russian money at whoever's in charge in Dubai and get her out of trouble anyway.


Yeah, I'm looking at it as "Oligarch money has put Putin in power, and they might be asking for a favor."

I'm also thinking the oligarch throws money toward Dubai and them thinking, "Get your wheelbarrow of ass pennies out of here."

Money would usually buy a way out, but it's Dubai, which has a shiatload of dough anyway....
 
Two16
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: They're smart enough to know that they'll quickly become irrelevant once the oil runs out


fastly.syfy.comView Full Size
 
The Darkest Timeline [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And here I can barely get one girl topless in private. Geez.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Herr Morgenstern: I'm going to need to see the video before I judge whether or not it's indecent.

Several times.

As long as it's a least 3 minutes long, once should do it for me.


ok, humblebrag.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing has changed since this was written
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: And here I can barely get one girl topless in private. Geez.


Define "barely."

Sounds sketchy.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most were identified by the permanent graffiti on their bodies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, Dubai seems like a pretty dumb place to pull this.


I've had layovers at their airport twice.  The lounges and other amenities were fantastic, but I would never want to vacation there.  And why spend all the money to fly down to Dubai when I can just go to Las Vegas?

/Realize Dubai is popular with the Eurotrash crowd.
 
hamsack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Next stop, Iran!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: [Fark user image image 470x602]

this one makes me feel uncomfortable and not in the good way.  Not even in the bad-good way


Fark user imageView Full Size

in my day they were called groupies.

now they seem to have changed the suffix.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: And here I can barely get one girl topless in private. Geez.


You should try Texas. Meth comes free.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cleek: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x602]
/shudders


Found a video of her riding passenger in a car without makeup:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cleek: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x602]
/shudders


Fine line between makeup and sculpture has been crossed.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All are understood to be from ex-Soviet Union states - including Russia, Belarus and Moldova - but 11 are Ukranian

Err umm...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And now that I've seen the pics, those aren't models, they're called sex workers.
 
