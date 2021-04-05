 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Flash Drive Day, so take off your pants, get your trenchcoat, and let's hit the road   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, USB flash drive, Flash memory, National Flash Drive Day, Universal Serial Bus, SanDisk, first USB Flash Disk, Data storage device, flash drive  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY contender!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone call them that?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Does anyone call them that?


Flash drive, thumb drive, USB drive... Yeah, we need a standardized word. Maybe something new and snappy.

Maybe Snapdrive?

Meh, the only way it would catch on would be if somebody like Apple introduced a product line of USB flash storage widgets, (maybe exclusive to the C type connector,) called them Snapdrives and didn't bother getting or enforcing a trademark.

...

Wait a sec, that's exactly what happened with podcasts!

It would be nice if that happened.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Does anyone call them that?


I do. But I'm a nobody so I'm not sure I qualify as "anyone".
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent headline, Subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Flash Drive Day!

The church has a pie baking contest and the local Boy Scout troop leads a parade down main street and then Gene, the town pervert, drives his pick up onto the high school football field and starts doing donuts then jumps out on the 50 yard line and starts dry humping the grass.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oohh, vacuum tube day must be coming up soon, along with my favorite free market product celebration day, buggy whip day.

Time for the one minute of consumption, everyone spend some money on something.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Approves
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python FC 8. - A szatír (The flasher)
Youtube bK7Bh1RMu5Y
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby assumes I was wearing pants in the first place.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Flash memory is probably the greatest invention of the last 20 years.
 
bisi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ha, remember the three years when those were a thing?

/ now I feel old
// Get off my lawn!
/// Because I'm a millennial and that's a rental
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 327x199]


... Did... She have four boobs?

Also... Maybe not so much SFW
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bisi: Ha, remember the three years when those were a thing?

/ now I feel old
// Get off my lawn!
/// Because I'm a millennial and that's a rental


Flash USB drives are no longer considered a "thing?"
Is it supposed to be all internet now, Dropbox and the like?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Riche: bisi: Ha, remember the three years when those were a thing?

/ now I feel old
// Get off my lawn!
/// Because I'm a millennial and that's a rental

Flash USB drives are no longer considered a "thing?"
Is it supposed to be all internet now, Dropbox and the like?


A ton of people don't even have a device to plug them into at home (or it's barely used). The need to move large files from one machine to another is even less common for the average consumer.
For everything else, email, Dropbox, Drive does the job much quicker and more conveniently. And it works across all devices.

I honestly can't remember when I used a flash drive for the last time. I think I put some music on one for the car (which I then proceeded to not play ever, because I have Spotify).
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Riche: syrynxx: Does anyone call them that?

Flash drive, thumb drive, USB drive... Yeah, we need a standardized word. Maybe something new and snappy.

Maybe Snapdrive?

Meh, the only way it would catch on would be if somebody like Apple introduced a product line of USB flash storage widgets, (maybe exclusive to the C type connector,) called them Snapdrives and didn't bother getting or enforcing a trademark.

...

Wait a sec, that's exactly what happened with podcasts!

It would be nice if that happened.


Flash Drive= Crabbe Stick
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn130.picsart.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [cdn130.picsart.com image 384x480]


Now that's just mean!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Riche: syrynxx: Does anyone call them that?

Flash drive, thumb drive, USB drive... Yeah, we need a standardized word. Maybe something new and snappy.

Maybe Snapdrive?

Meh, the only way it would catch on would be if somebody like Apple introduced a product line of USB flash storage widgets, (maybe exclusive to the C type connector,) called them Snapdrives and didn't bother getting or enforcing a trademark.

...

Wait a sec, that's exactly what happened with podcasts!

It would be nice if that happened.

Flash Drive= Crabbe Stick
[Fark user image image 425x342]


I recognize that's from an old Flash Gordon serial. I don't get the "crab stick" reference.

Would you happen to have a YouTube link to the relevant episode?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*"crabby stick"
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Riche: jokerscrowbar: Riche: syrynxx: Does anyone call them that?

Flash drive, thumb drive, USB drive... Yeah, we need a standardized word. Maybe something new and snappy.

Maybe Snapdrive?

Meh, the only way it would catch on would be if somebody like Apple introduced a product line of USB flash storage widgets, (maybe exclusive to the C type connector,) called them Snapdrives and didn't bother getting or enforcing a trademark.

...

Wait a sec, that's exactly what happened with podcasts!

It would be nice if that happened.

Flash Drive= Crabbe Stick
[Fark user image image 425x342]

I recognize that's from an old Flash Gordon serial. I don't get the "crab stick" reference.

Would you happen to have a YouTube link to the relevant episode?


Buster Crabbe was the actor who played Flash

And he is flying the rocket with a stick
 
ALFER69
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Riche: *"crabby stick"


Buster Crabbe = Flash Gordon
Comedy = Shtick
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think there is a law against driving naked. But since when has that stopped the fun police in a puritanical society.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flash drive. Hawkmen fly.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Celebrate by sticking a random flash drive into your company laptop, and see what adventures ensue!
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bisi: Riche: bisi: Ha, remember the three years when those were a thing?

/ now I feel old
// Get off my lawn!
/// Because I'm a millennial and that's a rental

Flash USB drives are no longer considered a "thing?"
Is it supposed to be all internet now, Dropbox and the like?

A ton of people don't even have a device to plug them into at home (or it's barely used). The need to move large files from one machine to another is even less common for the average consumer.
For everything else, email, Dropbox, Drive does the job much quicker and more conveniently. And it works across all devices.

I honestly can't remember when I used a flash drive for the last time. I think I put some music on one for the car (which I then proceeded to not play ever, because I have Spotify).


Well, I feel old now. 😟

That makes sense for most situations. Other than computers in high security environments, and the people in charge there generally aren't friendly to randos sticking unknown flash drives into their hardware.

What about system backups? What about long term offline backups/archiving?

That's a concern I have with flash drives, too.

If I back up some critical data to a flash drive and stick it in a safe, will it be readable in 25, 50, 300 years from now?

A few years ago I found a CD-R in a box in my attic. I burned it back in the mid 1990s with one of the first consumer CD burners. Much to my surprise, my newish Blu-Ray drive read it no problem.

That was probably a fluke, but writeable optical discs made to the new M-DISC standard are supposed to last over a thousand years.

Today I archive all my stuff with Google drive. But what if I change banks and forget to update my payment info? What if Google gets hacked? (The Snowden documents revealed the NSA actually managed to get their way into their servers, so it is possible.)

Hell, I don't even know what point I'm trying to make here. Maybe a few things:

* It could be just the old fart in me, but I want a physical backup of data I can stick in a safe for decades, or preferably forever, and still be readable.

* Do we know the "shelf life" of data in a flash drive?

* I wish optical media wasn't considered obsolete. I hope it doesn't go the way of the 8-Track with new drives and media getting increasingly rare then no longer made and eventually forgotten. It appears to be our best way of storing offline data for the long term.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.