 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Northern Ireland police appeal for calm after unrest linked to Unionists and the IRA amid fury over the Belfast Agreement being broken, possibly prepping U2 to release a new song titled 'We told you this would happen, ya Brexit Bastards"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Northern Ireland, Sinn Fin, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Belfast, large group of young people, Northern Ireland police, Unionist protesters  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2021 at 10:29 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why it's like all the shiat that's gone on for the last 4 years is coming to a head all at once. Who could've seen this coming?
 
mainsail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Brexit Bob will weigh in soon, no doubt.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mainsail: Brexit Bob will weigh in soon, no doubt.


Has MiniTru issued it's talking points yet?

Perhaps some out of date graphs to show that the people of northern ireland love each other more than any other people in the world.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now I have "Zombie" stuck in my head.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can sense the bullshiat because BoJo throws the Unionists under the bus to get his deal and they get mad at the Republic, not the PM that betrayed them.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Now I have "Zombie" stuck in my head.


It's in your head.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
POLITICS IRA APOLOGIST COMEDY OF HATE
Youtube nwkEEqXT3uQ
 
gunsmack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Resolving this should be a top priority for all countries, if only to keep anyone from interviewing Bono about it.
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Resolving this should be a top priority for all countries, if only to keep anyone from interviewing Bono about it.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Irish group also threatened to attack Russia over the disputed title of "Worlds Drunkest White People".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Resolving this should be a top priority for all countries, if only to keep anyone from interviewing Bono about it.


Hey, be careful what you say about Bono.  He was Raised By Wolves.
 
Tinners478
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You can sense the bullshiat because BoJo throws the Unionists under the bus to get his deal and they get mad at the Republic, not the PM that betrayed them.


Being from NI and the more Loyalist/Unionist areas that's not the case for the most part

There is a lot of angry from that side of the community towards Boris and the English goverment in general, as well as towards the DUP

Very common to see giant DUP OUT graffiti in loyalist areas now

The general feeling is being thrown under the bus to get the English what they wanted
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ifky: gunsmack: Resolving this should be a top priority for all countries, if only to keep anyone from interviewing Bono about it.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 434x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


BBC One - Comic Relief - Ricky Gervais
Youtube 5DgIRjecItw
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: gunsmack: Resolving this should be a top priority for all countries, if only to keep anyone from interviewing Bono about it.

Hey, be careful what you say about Bono.  He was Raised By Wolves.


Love is blindness

/*Gone*
 
Lifeless
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Right in the middle of Brexit, NI re-elected the same people who basically bankrupted them in a fraudulent green energy scheme and caused a constitutional crisis.  They bought their tickets twice.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Back when brexit was passed one of the things I posted on the internet was "Well, not like that's gonna pull the scab off the troubles or anything"


Look where nationalism gets you.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.