(Al Jazeera)   Jordan's Prince Hamzah vows to disobey order to stay in Amman palace. Which seems odd, because most of us don't manage to get anything bigger than a man cave   (aljazeera.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is growing by the day.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think his concern with nepotism and corruption in Jordan's royal family is that not enough of it flows to him and his side of the family
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was a stretch, Subby. Any more of that, and Fark may have to start garnishing 20% of your future "Smart" votes.
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hard to let go of being the Crown Prince.

Time to seek real work.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why, he may just throw himself off the highest parapet as a statement of principle on the matter!
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hamzah hamzah hamzah hamzah

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a Jordan palace may look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Amman... chooses!

CHOOSE!
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of my favorite quotes from X-files is from one of the very first episodes, if not the pilot.  Fox Mulder is still the FBI's best serial killer profiler instead of some insane conspiracy whackjob... he and Dana are investigating the home of a murder suspect.

"Bachelors are like bears.  With furniture." --Fox Mulder

/was bachelor
//can confirm
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Hamzah - a former crown prince stripped of that title by Abdullah in 2004 - has emerged as a vocal critic of the monarchy, accusing it of corruption, nepotism and authoritarian rule"

Huh? Isn't nepotism and authoritarian rule exactly what a monarchy is?  The corruption part... well, if you're the king, don't you do whatever the fark you want?  I mean a real monarchy, in the Middle East, not the British monarchy tabloid tourist bullshiat stuff.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see a disavowed nut-job with a deadly weapon in his future.
Both will be mourned.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Adios sweet Prince.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drtfa.

But he won't obey lockdown order. Not wearing mask in pic. Seems like the kind of person who may try to overthrow a government.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Short Victoria's War:

Why, he may just throw himself a slave off the highest parapet as a statement of principle on the matter!
 
