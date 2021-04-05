 Skip to content
 
(Bloomberg)   India sets record highs for new COVID-19 cases with 100K and no sign of slowing down   (bloomberg.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You might say they are on a crazy train.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There isn't enough room in India for the population to maintain a 6-foot separation from each other.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take that, South Dakota!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of needful
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor river
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on how many new mutations will occur during this outbreak?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been horrible. So many people I talk to have had sick family members and there simply have been no hospital beds or in the private hospitals they are seriously price gouging. One friend had to travel 100km just to find a bed for his Father in Law with Covid. Another co-worker stayed at home for their Covid spell even though they both had trouble breathing. His wife's heart rate was 140 for THREE DAYS STRAIGHT. There is some level of social distancing and masks, but no where near enough. And a tonof business and errands and such in India has to be conducted in person. Not even over the phone. A toilet backed up at another friend's place and he had to go down to the municipal building dept in person to get a plumber or something like that. They would not even do it over the phone. Total horrible mess.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: What's the over/under on how many new mutations will occur during this outbreak?


2 more boosters worth.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: What's the over/under on how many new mutations will occur during this outbreak?


I'll take the over
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, everyone, let's get on a plane and fly to all the places!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: There isn't enough room in India for the population to maintain a 6-foot separation from each other.


"Tried to social distance, accidentally invaded Qinghai."
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But just a few short weeks ago Fark Epidemiologists assured me that India had reached herd immunity and could now get back to normal.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clap for the Wolfman
He gon' rate your record high........(Sorry.Not really. It was the first thing I thought of.... )

Guess Who-Clap For The Wolfman
Youtube n_eIZ7tWhak

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over a billion people and packed in.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually surprised it isn't worse. The amount of people, the health conditions and the inability to even try to social distance seems ripe for covid spread.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This all could have been avoided if only Trump had kept his mask on after receiving those semi-synthetic antibodies.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: That's a lot of needful


I have no doubts.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little late to the party, but ok.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: A toilet backed up at another friend's place and he had to go down to the municipal building dept in person to get a plumber or something like that. They would not even do it over the phone.


How do you unblock a toilet over the phone?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the Smug levels get too high in here, Let's remember the USA has also cracked the 100K cases in a day mark, and we have 1/5th as many people
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The odd thing is that until February, India was doing quite well. So what changed?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Before the Smug levels get too high in here, Let's remember the USA has also cracked the 100K cases in a day mark, and we have 1/5th as many people


The US was over 100k from Nov 2020 to Feb 2021, going as high as 295k.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: But just a few short weeks ago Fark Epidemiologists assured me that India had reached herd immunity and could now get back to normal.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: But hey, everyone, let's get on a plane and fly to all the places!


Honestly. This is making me crazy. It's been a long haul - we get it - but would it have killed you to vacation close to home during Christmas break? You like to ski - Killington is nice. Try that maybe? Did you really need to go to Rio?

And yes, I'm talking to a particular person.
 
fat boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

orbister: backhand.slap.of.reason: But just a few short weeks ago Fark Epidemiologists assured me that India had reached herd immunity and could now get back to normal.

[i.imgur.com image 850x496]


Well, the cows are probably immune
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And every new infection, be it there or here, gives evolution a small opportunity to mutate a new variant that may render current vaccines ineffective. Before I get too comfortable in my new immunized status, I want to see world infection numbers steeply decline. Vaccine production, distribution and education is extremely critical at this moment.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orbister: backhand.slap.of.reason: But just a few short weeks ago Fark Epidemiologists assured me that India had reached herd immunity and could now get back to normal.

[i.imgur.com image 850x496]


It was this one.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-i​ndia-5​6037565
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

orbister: PC LOAD LETTER: A toilet backed up at another friend's place and he had to go down to the municipal building dept in person to get a plumber or something like that. They would not even do it over the phone.

How do you unblock a toilet over the phone?


"Have you tried draining all the water from the toilet and filling it back up again?  Yes?  Well, then I will be needing you to do that again now please."
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised it took this long.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Given the political and socioeconomic realities of India, I would assume this number has to be underreported by a significant amount. I don't know by how much, of course, but I would imagine a factor of two or three is not out of the question.

Then again, I don't even know what I don't know about Indian politics or epidemiology, so take this with an enormous grain of salt.

/ I was going to make a "salt march" joke there but I couldn't figure out how
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have friends in India and basically 99% of the time since the pandemic : no mask wearings, parties, not one fark given.

Who could have seen this coming?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You might say they are on a crazy train.

[i.insider.com image 585x438]


The two guys on the front of the locomotive, who are sitting, must have purchased "business class" tickets. Lucky dogs!!
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Have friends in India and basically 99% of the time since the pandemic : no mask wearings, parties, not one fark given.

Who could have seen this coming?


I have some friends in Mexico and apparently a lot of people either don't care, don't understand, believe in some sort of religious charm, or are actively flouting pandemic precautions.

So that's a little scary.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does anybody believe India's numbers?  To be sure, I believe they're reporting the numbers they're getting, I just doubt they're doing anywhere near an adequate number of tests.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
zimbomba67: The Googles Do Nothing: You might say they are on a crazy train.

[i.insider.com image 585x438]

The two guys on the front of the locomotive, who are sitting, must have purchased "business class Bug Smashing" tickets. Lucky dogs!!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ less than a minute ago  

electricjebus: Does anybody believe India's numbers?  To be sure, I believe they're reporting the numbers they're getting, I just doubt they're doing anywhere near an adequate number of tests.


I highly doubt the Indian government actually believes its own numbers. They did a study by giving out antigen tests in a Mumbai slum, and around 65% of those tests showed the participant had covid-19 antibodies.
 
