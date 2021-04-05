 Skip to content
(CNN)   4.0 magnitude earthquake hits LA, aka "Who farted, y'all?"   (cnn.com) divider line
    magnitude earthquake, Los Angeles County, California, United States, Lennox area of Los Angeles County, United States Geological Survey, CNN, Los Angeles, U.S. state  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the local L.A. seismometers even read that low.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
was putting on my socks and heard it coming.
it's quiet at 5:00am.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was only a few miles south of me.

Oh God! I should check the lawn chairs!
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was half awake, and it was a mild jolt that completed the job to "fully awake."
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hear my neighbors making love upstairs.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope the big one holds off for three more weeks because I am leaving LA for good.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They say y'all in Los Angeles?
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My freshman year roommate was from LA and the first time the garbage trucks came to the dorm to pick up trash he thought the rumbling and vibration was an earthquake.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I hear my neighbors making love upstairs.


You hear them farking, that's what you hear.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spectrum: I hope the big one holds off for three more weeks because I am leaving LA for good.


You should move to Washington state or Oregon. There's never any earthquakes there.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spectrum: I hope the big one holds off for three more weeks because I am leaving LA for good.


This isn't an airport, you don't have to announce departures.
 
